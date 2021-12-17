How to Cancel an iPhone Update

What to Know To stop an iOS update in progress, turn on Airplane Mode to stop the download (Control Center > Airplane Mode)

You can stop iOS updates from installing even after the installation process has started. While there's no button to make this easy, it can be done if you know the right tricks. This article shows you how to stop an iOS update in progress.



Can You Stop an iPhone Update in the Middle?

There are two parts of the iOS update process where you can stop the update: during the download and during the installation. That's because the over-the-air iOS updates happen in two steps: iPhone first downloads the iOS update file to your iPhone before installing it.

There's no button to stop a download in progress, so you have to temporarily disconnect your iPhone from the internet. To stop the download of the update file itself, even if the download is partially complete, follow these steps:

Open Control Center (by swiping down from the top right corner on the iPhone X and newer, or swiping up from the bottom of the screen on earlier models).

Tap the Airplane Mode icon in the top left corner so it lights up.

Close Control Center by swiping up from the bottom of the screen or tapping an empty area of the screen.

Confirm the iOS update download has stopped by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If the Download button is lit up, the download has stopped.

You'll probably want to change your settings for automatic downloading and installation of iOS updates before getting out of Airplane Mode. Check out the last section of this article for instructions.

How Do I Stop iOS Update in Progress?

If the iOS update file has been partially or fully downloaded to your iPhone, you can still prevent it from being installed on your phone and changing your version of the iOS. This is true even if the update has started, but hasn't yet finished.

If your iOS update is in progress and you want to stop it, here's what to do:



Tap Settings.

Tap General.

Tap iPhone Storage.

Find the iOS update file and tap it. Tap Delete Update.

In the confirmation pop-up, tap Delete Update again.



If you haven't already turned off Airplane Mode, do it here so you can start using the internet on your phone again.

How to Control Automatic iOS Update Downloads and Installs

You can set your iPhone to automatically download iOS updates and automatically install them. This feature is designed to make it easy to keep your phone up to date, but you may prefer to have more control over when those downloads and installs happen. To choose your iOS update settings, follow these steps:

