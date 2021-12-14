What to Know On iOS-based OS: Settings > [Your Name] > Manage Storage or iCloud Storage > Change Storage Plan > Downgrade Options , and enter your Apple credentials and click Manage .

> [Your Name] > or > > , and enter your Apple credentials and click . On a Mac: System Preference > Apple ID > iCloud > Manage > Change Storage Plan > Downgrade Options, then enter your Apple credentials and click Manage.



This article provides instructions and information on downgrading your iCloud storage plan using an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Windows computer.

How to Cancel Your iCloud Storage Plan

Steps to cancel your iCloud storage plan aren't difficult to follow, but they do differ slightly depending on whether you're trying to cancel from an iOS or iPadOS device, a Mac or a Windows computer.

Cancel Your iCloud Storage Plan from an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

To cancel your iCloud storage plan from an iOS or iPadOS device, these are the steps you should take.



Open Settings.

Tap your name at the top of the screen.

Scroll down and tap iCloud.

Tap Manage Storage.

On some versions of iOS or iPadOS, you may need to select iCloud Storage rather than Manage Storage. Then tap Change Storage Plan.

Tap Downgrade Options.

You're prompted to sign in with your Apple ID password. Enter those credentials and tap Manage.

Finally, choose the storage plan you want to use. If you choose the free option, you'll still be able to access your current level of storage until your current billing cycle ends.



Cancel Your iCloud Storage Plan from a Mac

While the steps for canceling your iCloud storage plan from a Mac are only slightly different from canceling a storage plan on an iOS device, there are some differences you should be aware of.



Open System Preferences. Click Apple ID.

Select iCloud > Manage.

Choose Change Storage Plan.

Click Downgrade Options.

Enter your Apple ID password and click Manage.

Choose the plan you want to downgrade to and then click Done. Regardless of what option you choose, your current level of storage will remain available until your current billing cycle ends.



How Do I Cancel iCloud Subscription Without Apple?

You don't have to be using an Apple device or computer to cancel your iCloud storage plan. If you need to, you can cancel it using a Windows computer, too.



These instructions assume you have the iCloud storage app installed on your Windows PC.

Open iCloud for Windows.

Click Storage > Change Storage Plan.

Select Downgrade Options.

Enter your Apple ID password and then click Manage.

Select the plan you want to use. Remember that when selecting the free plan, you may lose access to some of the extra iCloud+ features that you have as a storage subscriber.



What Happens If I Cancel My iCloud Storage Plan?

Once you cancel your iCloud storage, you can expect things to change a little. The two biggest changes you may experience include: