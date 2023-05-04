How to Cancel Disney Plus on Roku

What to Know From Roku: Locate Disney Plus app > press * on your remote > Manage subscription > Cancel subscription .

This article explains how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription. How you cancel Disney Plus depends on how you signed up, and we'll cover all the ways you might need.

How to Cancel a Disney Plus Subscription on Roku

If you initially signed up and paid for Disney Plus from your Roku, follow these steps:



Using the remote, highlight the Disney Plus app on your Roku, but don't select it. On the remote, press * to open the app menu.

Select Manage subscription. If you don't see this option, you didn't sign up for Disney+ from your Roku. See the last section below for help. Choose Cancel subscription. If you want to stream Disney+ from another TV or device, you don't need to cancel your subscription or create a new account. You can log in to multiple devices with the same Disney+ account and even stream Disney+ from several devices simultaneously.

How to Cancel Disney Plus From Roku's Website

If you don't want to cancel Disney Plus from your TV, you can instead log in to your Roku account on a web browser to end the subscription there.

Select Sign in at the top of the Roku website and log in to your account. Select the avatar/profile button at the top right, and select My account. Choose Manage your subscriptions from the Manage account section toward the bottom of the page. Select Manage subscription next to Disney+. Don't see it? If Disney Plus isn't listed in your Roku account, then you must not have signed up from your Roku. See the bottom of this page for some direction. Select Turn off auto-renew from the list of options. Choose Confirm changes. Select Continue. You should get an email from Roku confirming the cancelation of your Disney Plus account.



Other Ways to Cancel Disney Plus

If you bought the subscription directly from Roku, following the above steps is how you need to end your subscription. If you try to cancel through the Disney Plus website, you'll be redirected to Roku's website (the second set of steps above).

However, if you signed up elsewhere, like from a computer or the mobile app, then the above steps won't work. You could stream Disney Plus from your Roku because you have an active subscription, but canceling that way isn't allowed.

See How to Cancel Disney Plus to learn how this works from the Disney Plus website or the iOS or Android device.

When you cancel Disney+, you'll still have access to it until the end of the current billing cycle. Your last day of access is mentioned in the cancelation email and on the Subscriptions page of your Roku account.