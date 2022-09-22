How to Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription

Each platform has a way to cancel your subscription

What to Know

  • iPhone and iPad: Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions > Apple Music > Cancel Subscription.
  • Mac and Windows: Music/iTunes > Account > Account Settings > Subscriptions > Apple Music > Edit > Cancel Subscription.
  • Android: Apple Music > three-dot menu > Account > Manage Subscription > Cancel Subscription.

This article provides detailed instructions on how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on virtually every platform, including iPhone and iPad, Android, Mac and Windows, and even via the web.

How to Cancel Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

Canceling Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad is easy—except that you don't actually do the canceling in the Apple Music app (if you've canceled subscriptions on the iPhone before, this will be familiar). The steps are the same on both devices, but the screenshots are taken from an iPhone. To cancel Apple Music:

  1. Tap Settings.

  2. Tap [your name].

  3. Tap Subscriptions.

    Settings app, Apple ID, and Subscriptions highlighted in iPhone settings

  4. Tap Apple Music.

  5. Tap Cancel Subscription.

If you have an Apple One subscription, the steps are slightly different. When you get to step 4, tap Apple One > Choose Individual Services > tap the checkmark next to Apple Music > Keep Services.

How to Cancel Apple Music on Mac and Windows

You can also cancel your Apple Music subscription using a desktop or laptop computer. Whether you've got Mac or Windows, follow these steps to cancel:

  1. In Music (on a Mac) or iTunes (on Windows), click Account.

  2. Click Account Settings.

    Account Settings in the Apple Music app menu

  3. If prompted, enter your Apple ID username and password.

  4. Select Manage next to Subscriptions (it's down at the bottom in the Settings section).

    Manage next to Subscriptions in the Apple Music app Account Settings screen

  5. Next to Apple Music, click Edit.

  6. Click Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Music on the Web

Prefer to manage your recurring subscriptions on the web instead of in an app? Here's how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on the web:

  1. In your preferred web browser, to go the Apple Music website.

  2. Click Sign In.

    Sign In on the Apple Music website

  3. Log in with your Apple ID username and password (or authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID on a Mac or device).

    Signing into the Apple Music website

  4. Click the account icon in the top right corner.

  5. Click Settings.

    Settings in the Apple Music website menu

  6. Scroll down to Subscriptions and click Manage.

  7. Click Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Music on Android

To cancel Apple Music on Android, just follow these steps:

  1. In Apple Music, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner.

  2. Tap Account.

    If you're prompted to sign in, use your Apple ID and password.

  3. Tap Manage Subscription.

    Three dot menu, Settings, and Manage Subscription in the Apple Music Account screen

  4. Tap Cancel Subscription.

FAQ
  • What happens to my songs when I cancel Apple Music?

    Any songs you have downloaded will be removed from your devices when you cancel Apple Music. The music you purchased through iTunes can be redownloaded for free.

  • How do I buy a song on Apple Music without a subscription?

    You can't buy songs directly through Apple Music. If you want to own a song or album, you can purchase music on iTunes.

  • What is the Apple Music Voice subscription?

    The Apple Music Voice plan allows you to control Apple Music with Siri voice commands. Just tell Siri to play the song you want to hear on Apple Music.

  • Can I view my Apple Music playlists without a subscription?

    No. You'll lose access to your playlists until you renew your Apple Music subscription. Songs you uploaded to your iCloud music library will remain, but you can't access them without a subscription.

