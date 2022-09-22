What to Know iPhone and iPad: Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions > Apple Music > Cancel Subscription .

> [your name] > > > . Mac and Windows: Music/iTunes > Account > Account Settings > Subscriptions > Apple Music > Edit > Cancel Subscription .

> > > > > > . Android: Apple Music > three-dot menu > Account > Manage Subscription > Cancel Subscription.



This article provides detailed instructions on how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on virtually every platform, including iPhone and iPad, Android, Mac and Windows, and even via the web.

How to Cancel Apple Music on iPhone and iPad

Canceling Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad is easy—except that you don't actually do the canceling in the Apple Music app (if you've canceled subscriptions on the iPhone before, this will be familiar). The steps are the same on both devices, but the screenshots are taken from an iPhone. To cancel Apple Music:

Tap Settings. Tap [your name]. Tap Subscriptions. Tap Apple Music. Tap Cancel Subscription.

If you have an Apple One subscription, the steps are slightly different. When you get to step 4, tap Apple One > Choose Individual Services > tap the checkmark next to Apple Music > Keep Services.

How to Cancel Apple Music on Mac and Windows

You can also cancel your Apple Music subscription using a desktop or laptop computer. Whether you've got Mac or Windows, follow these steps to cancel:

In Music (on a Mac) or iTunes (on Windows), click Account. Click Account Settings. If prompted, enter your Apple ID username and password. Select Manage next to Subscriptions (it's down at the bottom in the Settings section). Next to Apple Music, click Edit. Click Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Music on the Web

Prefer to manage your recurring subscriptions on the web instead of in an app? Here's how to cancel your Apple Music subscription on the web:

In your preferred web browser, to go the Apple Music website. Click Sign In. Log in with your Apple ID username and password (or authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID on a Mac or device). Click the account icon in the top right corner. Click Settings. Scroll down to Subscriptions and click Manage. Click Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Music on Android

To cancel Apple Music on Android, just follow these steps:

In Apple Music, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner. Tap Account. If you're prompted to sign in, use your Apple ID and password. Tap Manage Subscription. Tap Cancel Subscription.