How to Cancel Apple Arcade

Check Subscriptions in the App Store or device settings

Jeremy Laukkonen
Published on October 12, 2022

What to Know

  • Mac: App Store > click your name > Account Settings > Manage > Edit (Apple Arcade) > Cancel Subscription.
  • iPhone or iPad: App Store > user icon > Subscriptions > Apple Arcade > Cancel Subscription.   
  • Apple TV: Settings > Users and Accounts > Subscriptions > Apple Arcade > Cancel Subscription.

This article explains the three ways to cancel Apple Arcade.

How to Cancel an Apple Arcade Subscription

Apple Arcade can be canceled through the app store on any Apple device, as long as you’re logged into the Apple ID associated with the subscription. That means you can cancel an Apple Arcade subscription on a Mac, iPhone or iPad, or Apple TV.

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade on your Mac:

  1. Open the App Store app.

    App Store in Finder on macOS.

  2. Click your name in the lower left corner.

    The user name highlighted in the App Store on a Mac.

  3. Click Account Settings.

    Account Settings highlighted in the App Store on a Mac.

  4. Locate the subscriptions listing in the Manage section, and click Manage.

    Manage highlighted in the App Store on a Mac.

  5. Locate Apple Arcade and click Edit.

    Edit highlighted next to Apple Arcade in App Store subscriptions.

  6. Click Cancel Subscription.

    Cancel Subscription highlighted in the App Store on a Mac.

How to Cancel Apple Arcade on an iPhone or iPad

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade on your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Open the App Store, and tap your user icon.

  2. Tap Subscriptions.

    Profile icon and Subscriptions highlighted in App Store Account Settings on iOS

  3. Tap Apple Arcade.

  4. Tap Cancel Subscription.

    Apple Arcade and Cancel Subscription highlighted in App Store Subscriptions on iOS

How to Cancel Apple Arcade on Apple TV

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade from your Apple TV:

  1. Open the Settings app.

    The Settings app highlighted on Apple TV.

  2. Select Users and Accounts.

    Users and Accounts highlighted on Apple TV.

  3. Select your user account.

    A user account name highlighted on Apple TV.

  4. Select Subscriptions from the Manage section.

    Subscriptions highlighted on Apple TV.

    You may be prompted to provide your Apple ID and password.

  5. Select Apple Arcade.

    Apple Arcade highlighted in subscriptions on Apple TV.

  6. Select Cancel Subscription.

    Cancel Subscription highlighted on Apple TV.

What Happens When You Cancel Apple Arcade?

Canceling an Apple Arcade subscription is the same as turning off automatic renewal. When your renewal date arrives, you won’t be charged and your subscription won’t renew. In the meantime, you’ll be able to continue using Apple Arcade until your renewal date arrives. When it does, you’ll lose access to Apple Arcade unless you re-subscribe.

Canceling an Apple Arcade free trial works differently. When you cancel an Apple Arcade free trial, you immediately lose access to the service. That means you can’t follow these steps: sign up, cancel immediately, (still play the games). If you want to take advantage of the full free trial, you have to make a note of the renewal date and cancel before it arrives.

Can You Cancel Only Apple Arcade if You Have Apple One?

Apple One is a bundled service that includes a number of Apple services, but you don’t need to subscribe to all of them. If you don’t want Apple Arcade, but you want to keep your Apple One subscription, you can choose to drop the Arcade subscription while keeping everything else.

The process is similar to the cancellation procedures outlined above, but you are given the opportunity to select which parts of the Apple One subscription you want to keep.

For example, here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade while keeping Apple One on a Mac:

  1. Open the App Store app.

  2. Click your name in the lower right corner.

  3. Click Account Settings.

  4. Locate the subscriptions listing in the Manage section, and click Manage.

  5. Locate Apple One and click Edit.

  6. Click Choose Individual Services.

    Choose Individual Services highlighted in Apple One subscription settings.

  7. Deselect Apple Arcade and any other services you don’t want, and click the accept button.

    Apple Arcade highlighted in Apple One services to keep.

  8. Click the accept button.

    The blue accept button highlighted in Apple One service selection.

    Pay attention to the new monthly fee, which is displayed on the accept button. Due to the discount provided by the Apple One subscription, removing services may end up increasing your total subscription fee.

FAQ
  • Why can't I cancel my Apple Arcade subscription?

    If you don't see the option to cancel your Apple Arcade subscription, it has already been canceled. If you don't see the account you want to cancel, try going through your iCloud storage settings.

  • Can you still play Apple Arcade games without a subscription?

    No. Once your Apple Arcade subscription is canceled, you'll lose access to your games, even the ones you downloaded. If you resubscribe, your gameplay data will still be saved.

