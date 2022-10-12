What to Know Mac: App Store > click your name > Account Settings > Manage > Edit (Apple Arcade) > Cancel Subscription .

> click > > > > . iPhone or iPad: App Store > user icon > Subscriptions > Apple Arcade > Cancel Subscription .

> > > > . Apple TV: Settings > Users and Accounts > Subscriptions > Apple Arcade > Cancel Subscription.

This article explains the three ways to cancel Apple Arcade.

How to Cancel an Apple Arcade Subscription

Apple Arcade can be canceled through the app store on any Apple device, as long as you’re logged into the Apple ID associated with the subscription. That means you can cancel an Apple Arcade subscription on a Mac, iPhone or iPad, or Apple TV.

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade on your Mac:



Open the App Store app. Click your name in the lower left corner. Click Account Settings. Locate the subscriptions listing in the Manage section, and click Manage. Locate Apple Arcade and click Edit. Click Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Arcade on an iPhone or iPad

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade on your iPhone or iPad:



Open the App Store, and tap your user icon. Tap Subscriptions. Tap Apple Arcade. Tap Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Apple Arcade on Apple TV

Here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade from your Apple TV:



Open the Settings app. Select Users and Accounts. Select your user account. Select Subscriptions from the Manage section. You may be prompted to provide your Apple ID and password. Select Apple Arcade. Select Cancel Subscription.

What Happens When You Cancel Apple Arcade?

Canceling an Apple Arcade subscription is the same as turning off automatic renewal. When your renewal date arrives, you won’t be charged and your subscription won’t renew. In the meantime, you’ll be able to continue using Apple Arcade until your renewal date arrives. When it does, you’ll lose access to Apple Arcade unless you re-subscribe.

Canceling an Apple Arcade free trial works differently. When you cancel an Apple Arcade free trial, you immediately lose access to the service. That means you can’t follow these steps: sign up, cancel immediately, (still play the games). If you want to take advantage of the full free trial, you have to make a note of the renewal date and cancel before it arrives.

Can You Cancel Only Apple Arcade if You Have Apple One?

Apple One is a bundled service that includes a number of Apple services, but you don’t need to subscribe to all of them. If you don’t want Apple Arcade, but you want to keep your Apple One subscription, you can choose to drop the Arcade subscription while keeping everything else.

The process is similar to the cancellation procedures outlined above, but you are given the opportunity to select which parts of the Apple One subscription you want to keep.

For example, here’s how to cancel Apple Arcade while keeping Apple One on a Mac:



Open the App Store app. Click your name in the lower right corner. Click Account Settings. Locate the subscriptions listing in the Manage section, and click Manage. Locate Apple One and click Edit. Click Choose Individual Services. Deselect Apple Arcade and any other services you don’t want, and click the accept button. Click the accept button. Pay attention to the new monthly fee, which is displayed on the accept button. Due to the discount provided by the Apple One subscription, removing services may end up increasing your total subscription fee.