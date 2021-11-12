Internet, Networking, & Security > Home Networking Can You Use Amazon Echo as a Wi-Fi Extender? No, but try these options to extend your network By Robert Earl Wells III Updated on December 2, 2021 Tweet Share Email Home Networking Wi-Fi & Wireless The Wireless Connection Routers & Firewalls Network Hubs ISP Broadband Ethernet Installing & Upgrading There is no way to use an Amazon Echo as a Wi-Fi extender. That said, there are plenty of ways to extend Alexa's range. Can You Use an Echo as a Wi-Fi Extender? Unlike certain smart hubs such as the Google Nest Wi-Fi, Amazon's line of Alexa smart speakers don't include Wi-Fi extension capabilities. Your Echo can't create a network or extend existing ones. The only way to use Alexa is to connect your Echo to your router's Wi-Fi network using the Alexa app. Some devices, like Netgear’s Orbi Voice Wi-Fi mesh Wi-Fi system, come with Alexa built-in. When you connect the Orbi voice to a router, it extends the range of the Wi-Fi signal by a maximum of 2,000 square feet. It also can do everything an Echo or Echo Dot can do, but it doesn't have all the features of the Echo Show. If you're shopping for an Alexa device that also acts as a router or Wi-Fi extender, consider looking for non-Amazon smart hubs instead of an Echo. Can You Extend Alexa's Wi-Fi Range? The only way to extend the range of your Echo is to improve your router's Wi-Fi signal. Most Wi-Fi routers have a range of a few hundred feet, but physical obstructions (walls, doors, etc.) can block the Wi-Fi signal. Ideally, your Echo should be within 30 feet of your router with no physical barriers between them. In addition to relocating your Echo or the router, other ways to improve your Wi-Fi signal include: Updating or upgrading your router Changing the Wi-Fi channel and frequency Adding a Wi-Fi repeater or extender to your network If Alexa can't connect to Wi-Fi, your Echo's functionality will be severely limited. Check your internet connection if Alexa has trouble responding to commands. Does Alexa Work With Wi-Fi Extenders? If you install a Wi-Fi extender, it should improve communication between all of your connected devices, including your Amazon Echo. It's possible to connect your Echo to a Wi-Fi extender and control it with the Alexa app, but it won't extend the signal any further. There are many options including mesh networks and range extenders. Some Wi-Fi extenders are small devices you plug into your wall, and others consist of multiple hubs that you place around your home. You can even use an old router as a Wi-Fi extender. Can Amazon Echo Connect to 5 GHz Wi-Fi? Echo devices do not support 5 GHz, but all dual-band wireless routers that include 5 GHz support also support 2.4 GHz. Therefore, your Echo can connect to any home network. Echos can't connect to an ad-hoc network or a peer-to-peer network. FAQ How do I set up an Amazon Echo? To set up your Amazon Echo, open the Alexa app, tap the Devices tab, and tap the plus sign > Add device > Amazon Echo > Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and More. Select your device > Continue > Connect to Wi-Fi. Select Continue when the Echo has an orange light. Go to your phone's Wi-Fi settings, find your device, and connect to it. Back in the app, tap the Wi-Fi network > Connect > Continue. How do I reset an Amazon Echo? To reset an Amazon Echo to factory settings, open the Alexa app and tap the Devices tab. Tap Echo & Alexa, and then choose your device. Under Device Settings, select Factory Reset. How do you register an Amazon Echo? You can register your Amazon Echo Dot or another Echo device when you purchase it. Locate the device on the Amazon website. Under the Add to Cart and Buy Now buttons, look for Link my device to my Amazon account to simplify setup, and click the checkbox. It will automatically be registered to the Amazon account. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit