Can You Use Amazon Echo as a Wi-Fi Extender?

There is no way to use an Amazon Echo as a Wi-Fi extender. That said, there are plenty of ways to extend Alexa's range.

Can You Use an Echo as a Wi-Fi Extender?

Unlike certain smart hubs such as the Google Nest Wi-Fi, Amazon's line of Alexa smart speakers don't include Wi-Fi extension capabilities. Your Echo can't create a network or extend existing ones. The only way to use Alexa is to connect your Echo to your router's Wi-Fi network using the Alexa app.

Some devices, like Netgear’s Orbi Voice Wi-Fi mesh Wi-Fi system, come with Alexa built-in. When you connect the Orbi voice to a router, it extends the range of the Wi-Fi signal by a maximum of 2,000 square feet. It also can do everything an Echo or Echo Dot can do, but it doesn't have all the features of the Echo Show. If you're shopping for an Alexa device that also acts as a router or Wi-Fi extender, consider looking for non-Amazon smart hubs instead of an Echo.



Can You Extend Alexa's Wi-Fi Range?

The only way to extend the range of your Echo is to improve your router's Wi-Fi signal. Most Wi-Fi routers have a range of a few hundred feet, but physical obstructions (walls, doors, etc.) can block the Wi-Fi signal. Ideally, your Echo should be within 30 feet of your router with no physical barriers between them.

In addition to relocating your Echo or the router, other ways to improve your Wi-Fi signal include:

Updating or upgrading your router

Changing the Wi-Fi channel and frequency

Adding a Wi-Fi repeater or extender to your network



If Alexa can't connect to Wi-Fi, your Echo's functionality will be severely limited. Check your internet connection if Alexa has trouble responding to commands.



Does Alexa Work With Wi-Fi Extenders?

If you install a Wi-Fi extender, it should improve communication between all of your connected devices, including your Amazon Echo. It's possible to connect your Echo to a Wi-Fi extender and control it with the Alexa app, but it won't extend the signal any further.

There are many options including mesh networks and range extenders. Some Wi-Fi extenders are small devices you plug into your wall, and others consist of multiple hubs that you place around your home. You can even use an old router as a Wi-Fi extender.



Can Amazon Echo Connect to 5 GHz Wi-Fi?

Echo devices do not support 5 GHz, but all dual-band wireless routers that include 5 GHz support also support 2.4 GHz. Therefore, your Echo can connect to any home network. Echos can't connect to an ad-hoc network or a peer-to-peer network.