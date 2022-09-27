How to Calculate the Viewing Distance for a TV

What to Know You want the screen to take up at least 20% of your field of view, but typically you'll want it to be 30 to 40 degrees.

Don't sit further than 9-16 feet from your TV (see chart below).



This article explains how to calculate the ideal viewing distance for your TV depending on what you're watching, and gives a few distances for the most typical sizes of TVs.

How to Calculate TV Viewing Distance

The perfect distance for viewing your TV is different depending on who you talk to, but in each case, it's about maximizing the amount of space your TV takes in your field of view (FOV). Some argue that 30 degrees of your FOV is fine, while others claim that for movies at least, you want closer to 40 degrees.

In all cases, though, the minimum most agree on is 20 degrees. Anything less than that and you're not getting an optimum viewing experience and should really sit closer to your TV if you can.

A good middle ground between recommendations, and one with a lot of weight behind it, is the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), which claims that you want the TV to take up 30 degrees of your field of view for general viewing, and 40 degrees for movies.

Here is a table showing the recommended minimum and maximum viewing distances for different common TV sizes based on the SMPTE's suggestions: