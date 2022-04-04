How to Buy Storage on iPhone

What to Know Settings > your name > iCloud > Manage Storage / iCloud Storage > Buy More Storage / Change Storage Plan .

Your Apple account comes with 5GB of iCloud storage, but it's easy to fill it with pictures, videos, and apps. This article provides instructions for how to purchase/upgrade your iCloud storage using your iPhone.

Can I Buy More iPhone Storage?

Technically speaking, no, you cannot buy more iPhone storage. However, you can buy more iCloud storage, which can be used in conjunction with your onboard storage, and it will allow you to free up some of the storage on your device.

iCloud storage is Apple's cloud storage service. When you have iCloud storage, you can store your data in the cloud and then access it from any of your Apple devices. For example, pictures you take on your phone can be accessed in the cloud from your Mac, or vice versa. And while Apple does provide a nominal amount of iCloud storage for free, most Apple users can fill that up pretty quickly.

When your content is stored on iCloud, you'll need to have access to a wireless signal to get to that content. You can't run apps from iCloud.

Rather than having to choose what you need to keep and what you need to delete to free up space, you can purchase additional iCloud storage directly from your phone.



Go to Settings. Tape your name at the top of the screen. Select iCloud. Choose Manage Storage. On some devices, depending on the version of iOS you're running, it may be iCloud Storage instead. Tap Buy More Storage (if you've never upgraded your iCloud storage plan) or Change Storage Plan (if you have previously upgraded your storage but need to upgrade it again). Choose the upgrade option for the amount of storage you need. Remember you can upgrade or downgrade at any time, but if you downgrade to less space than the amount of data you have, you may lose some of your data. Once you've selected a storage plan, you'll need to confirm your purchase either by double-pressing the side button on your phone or by providing credit card information when prompted. Once you've confirmed, you will automatically be charged for your iCloud storage each month until you cancel it.

The available storage tiers in iCloud are 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB. Some users may find 50GB of storage is plenty, but if you take lots of photos, download playlists to your phone, listen to lots of podcasts, or download videos, then the 200GB or 2TB storage plans might be better suited to your needs.