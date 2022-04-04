Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Buy Storage on iPhone Upgrade your iCloud plan if you run out of space By Jerri Ledford Jerri Ledford Writer, Editor, Fact Checker Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email iPhone & iOS Switching from Android What to Know Settings > your name > iCloud > Manage Storage/iCloud Storage > Buy More Storage/Change Storage Plan.Your Apple account comes with 5GB of free iCloud storage.Apple offers three tiers of paid iCloud storage: 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB. Your Apple account comes with 5GB of iCloud storage, but it's easy to fill it with pictures, videos, and apps. This article provides instructions for how to purchase/upgrade your iCloud storage using your iPhone. Can I Buy More iPhone Storage? Technically speaking, no, you cannot buy more iPhone storage. However, you can buy more iCloud storage, which can be used in conjunction with your onboard storage, and it will allow you to free up some of the storage on your device. What Is Cloud Storage and What Does It Do? iCloud storage is Apple's cloud storage service. When you have iCloud storage, you can store your data in the cloud and then access it from any of your Apple devices. For example, pictures you take on your phone can be accessed in the cloud from your Mac, or vice versa. And while Apple does provide a nominal amount of iCloud storage for free, most Apple users can fill that up pretty quickly. When your content is stored on iCloud, you'll need to have access to a wireless signal to get to that content. You can't run apps from iCloud. Rather than having to choose what you need to keep and what you need to delete to free up space, you can purchase additional iCloud storage directly from your phone. Go to Settings. Tape your name at the top of the screen. Select iCloud. Choose Manage Storage. On some devices, depending on the version of iOS you're running, it may be iCloud Storage instead. Tap Buy More Storage (if you've never upgraded your iCloud storage plan) or Change Storage Plan (if you have previously upgraded your storage but need to upgrade it again). Choose the upgrade option for the amount of storage you need. Remember you can upgrade or downgrade at any time, but if you downgrade to less space than the amount of data you have, you may lose some of your data. Once you've selected a storage plan, you'll need to confirm your purchase either by double-pressing the side button on your phone or by providing credit card information when prompted. Once you've confirmed, you will automatically be charged for your iCloud storage each month until you cancel it. The available storage tiers in iCloud are 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB. Some users may find 50GB of storage is plenty, but if you take lots of photos, download playlists to your phone, listen to lots of podcasts, or download videos, then the 200GB or 2TB storage plans might be better suited to your needs. FAQ What is "Other" in iPhone storage? You'll likely see "Other" storage in your iPhone settings if you're running iOS 13.6 or earlier. Later versions of the operating system group items like website data and temporary caches – which were typically what was in the "Other" storage – in with the apps themselves, making it easier to clear space. For example, to delete website data from Safari, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Safari > Website Data and tap Remove All Website Data. What is "Media" in iPhone storage? The "Media" section in your iPhone storage report includes music, movies, and images outside of your Photos app. For example, if you download tracks in Apple Music instead of playing them from the cloud, those files will fall under "Media." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit