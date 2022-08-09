How to Buy Games on Meta (Oculus) Quest 2

What to Know From headset: Oculus button on right touch controller > store icon > game you want > price button > Purchase .

This article explains how to buy new games on your Meta Quest 2.

How to Buy Games for Quest 2 From the Headset in VR

If you’re already in VR and you want to get into a new game fast, the best way is to buy a game through the Quest 2 storefront. You can access the store at any time by pressing the Oculus button on your right Oculus touch controller and selecting the store icon from the Toolbar. As long as you’ve already added a payment method for Oculus purchases through the mobile or desktop app in the past, you can purchase games directly from the Quest 2 store without leaving VR.

The Oculus desktop app also has a storefront, but it’s focused on Rift and Rift S games. You can buy games through that app and play them when your Quest 2 is tethered to a VR-ready PC, but you won’t be able to play them on an untethered Quest 2 unless it specifies in the game details that it's cross-buy compatible.

Here’s how to buy a game from the Quest 2 store in VR:



Press the Oculus button on your right touch controller to bring up the Toolbar, and select the store (the shopping bag). Scroll through the list of games, use the search field to look for a specific game, or select a filter on the right like genre. You can also select the search field and type the name of a specific game, or scroll down to see a select of deals and recommended games. Narrow your search by selecting a genre option. Locate and select a game you want. Select the blue price button. Select Purchase. Your default payment method will be charged, and the game will be added to your library.

How to Buy Games for Quest 2 Through the Mobile App

The Quest 2 storefront is convenient if you’re already in VR, but the mobile app lets you check out new games and make purchases whenever you want. If you’re a parent, and you have Oculus game sharing set up with your teens, the mobile app is a great way to buy games for them without having to get into VR yourself.



If you have other headsets connected to your app, like a Rift or Rift S, make sure that the app says Oculus/Oculus 2 in the upper right corner. If it doesn’t, tap the name of the headset that is shown there and select Oculus/Oculus 2. If you don’t, you could end up buying games for the wrong platform.

In the Oculus app on your phone, tap Store. Locate a game you want to buy. You can tap the magnifying glass name and type the name of a game, or scroll down to view different categories. Tap the game you want. Tap the blue price button. Tap Purchase. Your default payment method will be charged, and the game will be added to your Quest 2 library.

How to Buy Games for Meta (Oculus) Quest 2

The Quest 2 has a built-in storefront you can access in virtual reality (VR), so you can buy games, download them, and jump right into the action without taking off your headset. The mobile app also includes the same storefront, which allows you to browse Quest 2 games at your leisure when you aren’t in VR, make purchases, and queue games for download. If you buy a Quest 2 game through the mobile app store, it will download the next time you turn on your headset and connect it to the internet.

What Is Oculus Quest Cross Buy?

Cross buy is a feature that lets you buy certain games one time and then play them in both tethered and untethered mode. When you buy a game in the Quest 2 store, you typically only get access to the Quest 2 version of the game. Similarly, when you buy a game from the Oculus desktop app store, you typically only get access to the desktop version of the game, which you can play with a Rift, Rift S, or tethered Quest 2.

If a game is marked cross buy, you can buy it on the Quest 2 store and also get access to the desktop version, or buy it through the desktop app and also get access to the Quest 2 version. Meta maintains a list of cross buy games, but the safest way to make sure a game will actually work on your Quest 2 is to buy it through the Quest 2 store in VR or the mobile app with Quest/Quest 2 selected as the active headset.