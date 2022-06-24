News > Computers Buy a Mac for School, Get a Gift Card iPads, too, for up to $50 off By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 24, 2022 12:37PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The Back to School sale on Macs and iPads has begun anew, with a gift card as this year's qualifying purchase bonus. 2022's student promotion has begun, with Apple offering added discounts on various Mac and iPad models—along with a bonus gift card that's really more of a rebate. Apple's student discount is also now much more exclusive than it once was, but so long as you can prove eligibility you'll still be able to take advantage. Apple The promotion works like this: buying a qualifying iMac or MacBook will net you a $100 to $150 gift card, depending on the final cost of your purchase. Similarly, buying an iPad Air or Pro provides a gift card with a $50 or more balance—again, depending on the final cost. You can also save 20-percent on an AppleCare+ plan (two-year for iPad or three-year for Mac), if you want the extended protection. Apple According to the fine print, the gift card isn't exactly a freebie, however. It functions more like an instant rebate in Apple Store-specific currency which, let's be honest, will probably be used towards some added accessories. Maybe a pair of AirPods, an iPad folio, or an Apple Pencil. Apple's Back to School student discount promotion is happening now and is available for education purchases on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. The deals are available (once proof is provided) to current newly accepted college students, their parents, and educational faculty/staff at all levels. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit