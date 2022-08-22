Want to populate your village? First, you need to know how to breed villagers in Minecraft.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make Villagers Breed in Minecraft

To encourage villagers to breed, get them alone together and give them enough food and beds to start a family.



Collect food. To get villagers to breed, you need to give them at least 12 Beetroots, 12 Carrots, 12 Potatoes, or 3 Bread.

To always have a steady supply of crops, plant some seeds and start a garden. Find a village. Search in plains, savannas, snowy tundras, and deserts, or use the cheat command /locate village to see the coordinates of the closest village.

Make Beds. In a Crafting Table, put 3 Wool in the top row and 3 Wood Planks in the middle row. You need 1 bed for each adult villager, plus 1 additional bed per child.

Get two adult villagers in a house and close the door. Hopefully, you can find two villagers already in a house. If not, you can transport villagers using a Minecart or a Boat (even on land). A riskier method is to find a zombie villager, let it follow you into the house, and then cure the zombie villager.

The gender of the two villagers doesn't matter. Place at least 3 Beds in the house. Add additional beds for more children. Make sure there are at least two blocks of empty space above the beds so that your villagers can get up. Give your villagers food. Drop your crops on the ground and they will pick them up. How you drop items depends on your platform: PC/Mac : Q key

: Q key Xbox : B

: B PlayStation : Circle

: Circle Switch : B

: B Pocket Edition: Tap and hold the item in your hotbar

If the villager will not take your food, make a trade with them. Interact with them and swap some of your items for theirs, then try again. Leave the house and wait about 20 minutes. Don't forget to close the door behind you.

Check back later to find children villagers playing inside or near the house. Add more beds and give the parents more food to continue growing the family.

Why Breed Villagers in Minecraft?

Villagers (with the exception of those in green robes) can take on occupations as soon as they reach adulthood. Villagers of different professions will trade different items, so it helps to have as many villagers with as many different jobs as possible.

As long as you haven't traded with a villager, you can change their occupation by destroying their job block and replacing it with a different one. Place one of the following job blocks near your child villager so that it will take on the corresponding job: