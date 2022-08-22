How to Breed Villagers in Minecraft

Get two villagers alone with enough beds and food to start a family

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on August 22, 2022

Want to populate your village? First, you need to know how to breed villagers in Minecraft.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

1:47

How to Breed Villagers in Minecraft

How to Make Villagers Breed in Minecraft

To encourage villagers to breed, get them alone together and give them enough food and beds to start a family.

  1. Collect food. To get villagers to breed, you need to give them at least 12 Beetroots, 12 Carrots, 12 Potatoes, or 3 Bread.

    Harvesting Beetroot in Minecraft

    To always have a steady supply of crops, plant some seeds and start a garden.

  2. Find a village. Search in plains, savannas, snowy tundras, and deserts, or use the cheat command /locate village to see the coordinates of the closest village.

    A Village in Minecraft

  3. Make Beds. In a Crafting Table, put 3 Wool in the top row and 3 Wood Planks in the middle row. You need 1 bed for each adult villager, plus 1 additional bed per child.

    A Bed in a crafting table in Minecraft

  4. Get two adult villagers in a house and close the door. Hopefully, you can find two villagers already in a house. If not, you can transport villagers using a Minecart or a Boat (even on land). A riskier method is to find a zombie villager, let it follow you into the house, and then cure the zombie villager.

    The gender of the two villagers doesn't matter.

    Two villagers in a house in Minecraft

  5. Place at least 3 Beds in the house. Add additional beds for more children. Make sure there are at least two blocks of empty space above the beds so that your villagers can get up.

    A Bed in a house in Minecraft

  6. Give your villagers food. Drop your crops on the ground and they will pick them up.

    How you drop items depends on your platform:

    • PC/Mac: Q key
    • Xbox: B
    • PlayStation: Circle
    • Switch: B
    • Pocket Edition: Tap and hold the item in your hotbar

    If the villager will not take your food, make a trade with them. Interact with them and swap some of your items for theirs, then try again.

    Giving Beets to Villagers in Minecraft

  7. Leave the house and wait about 20 minutes. Don't forget to close the door behind you.

  8. Check back later to find children villagers playing inside or near the house. Add more beds and give the parents more food to continue growing the family.

    A child in a village in Minecraft

Why Breed Villagers in Minecraft?

Villagers (with the exception of those in green robes) can take on occupations as soon as they reach adulthood. Villagers of different professions will trade different items, so it helps to have as many villagers with as many different jobs as possible.

As long as you haven't traded with a villager, you can change their occupation by destroying their job block and replacing it with a different one. Place one of the following job blocks near your child villager so that it will take on the corresponding job:

 Profession Job Block   Items for Trade
Butcher  Blast Furnace Meat
Armorer Smoker Chainmail, Armor
Cartographer Cartography Table Maps, Banner Patterns
Cleric Brewing Stand Ender Pearls, Bottle o' Enchanting, Lapis Lazuli
Farmer Composter Brewing Ingredients, Food
Fisherman Barrel Fish, Fishing Rods
Fletcher Fletching Table Bows, Arrows, Flint
Leatherworker Cauldron Leather equipment, Horse Armor, Saddles
Librarian Lectern Enchanted Books, Name Tags
Mason Stonecutter Cut Blocks and Bricks
Shepherd Loom Wood, Paintings
Toolsmith Smithing Table Tools
Weaponsmith Grindstone Swords, Axes

Other than trading, expanding the population of your village has a few other advantages. For example, if you have enough villagers, they'll build an Iron Golem to protect the settlement.

An Iron Golem in Minecraft

To make things easier, you can use Minecraft name tags to give your villagers names.

What Do I Need to Breed Villagers in Minecraft?

Before you get two villagers alone in a house, you'll need the following items:

  • 2 Beds + 1 additional bed for each child
  • 3 Bread, 12 Carrots, 12 Potatoes, or 12 Beetroots

How Do I Make Villagers Breed Automatically?

If you want the family to keep growing without having to feed them yourself, start a garden outside the home with Carrots, Potatoes, or Beetroots. Your villagers will start to harvest crops for themselves.

As long as you set out extra beds, the family will continue to grow. After about 20 minutes, young villagers grow into adults, so you can use them to make even more villagers.

In older versions of the game, the maximum village population was set by the number of doors, but now it's based on the number of beds.

A garden in a Minecraft village
FAQ
  • How do I breed axolotls in Minecraft?

    To make axolotls reproduce in Minecraft, first capture them and put them into a pool at least two blocks deep. Feed them with Tropical Fish until hearts appear above their heads, and then a baby will appear in about 20 minutes.

  • How do I breed horses in Minecraft?

    First, tame the horses by approaching and interacting with them until hearts appear above their heads. When you've tamed two, feed them Golden Apples or Golden Carrots. Soon after, they'll create a baby horse.

Was this page helpful?