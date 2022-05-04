If you know how to breed Axolotls in Minecraft, you can create an aquatic fleet to protect you while exploring underwater.



Instructions in this article apply to Minecraft for all platforms, including Windows, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

How to Breed Axolotls in Minecraft

Before you can breed them, you must find and capture a couple of Axolotls:

Make at least 5 Buckets. In the top row of your Crafting Table, place 2 Iron Ingots in the first and third boxes, then put 1 Iron Ingot in the center box of the second row to make a Bucket. To build a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks (any type of wood will do). Craft Iron Ingots from Blocks of Iron. Fill all of your Buckets with water by using them on a water block. Use the Water Bucket to catch some Tropical Fish. Tropical Fish come in many types and tend to live deep under the ocean in warm biomes. Axolotls only eat live fish caught in Water Buckets. They will not eat Tropical Fish you catch from fishing. Find an Axolotl. Axolotls live deep undergound inside Lush Caves (look under Azalea trees).

Equip a Water Bucket and use it on the Axolotl to catch it. Then, find another Axolotl and catch it in another Water Bucket. Take your Axolotls where you want to keep them and dig a pool at least two blocks deep. Use a Water Bucket to fill the pool. Use the Axolotl Buckets in the pool to release them. Use the Buckets of Tropical Fish on the Axolotls to feed them. When they are ready to mate, hearts will appear over their heads. In just a few seconds, you'll have a baby Axolotl. It will grow into an adult in about 20 minutes, or you can feed it Tropical Fish to speed up the process. Axolotls will not stray far from water, so they won't leave as long as they have a pond two blocks deep.

How Do Axolotls Reproduce?

Get two Axolotls near each other and feed them Tropical Fish to breed them. They will only be interested in mating for a few seconds, so make sure they are in close proximity and be as quick as possible when feeding them.

How Often Can Axolotls Breed in Minecraft?

Axolotls have a five-minute cooldown period before they can mate again. There's no limit to how many offspring they can have.



What Is the Rarest Axolotl in Minecraft?

Axolotls come in different colors, and the blue Axolotl is the rarest. Typically, baby Axolotls are the same color as one of their parents, but there's a 1-in-1,200 chance it will be blue. The number 1-in-1,200 was chosen because there are believed to be only about 1,200 Axolotls left in the real world.

You can't increase these odds, but you can summon a blue Axolotl using a cheat command. Enable cheats in your world preferences in Bedrock Edition, and then enter the following command in the chat window:

/summon axolotl ~ ~ ~minecraft:entity_born



Minecraft's developers have confirmed blue Axolotls are a tribute to the Pokémon Mudkip.