Bowers & Wilkins' New Earbuds Add Way More Than Just Good Looks

Audiophile giant Bowers & Wilkins just announced refreshes of its two premium in-ear headphone designs.

The company’s new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 in-ear headphones replace the original models, released in 2021. These new iterations are packed with high-tech features, starting with a re-engineered antenna for an increased Bluetooth range of nearly 85 feet.

The average Bluetooth connection maxes out at around 30 feet, so that’s a whole lot of added room to move around.

Both models also feature redesigned batteries for more listening time per charge. Each headphone gets around five hours before requiring a recharge, with a charging case providing 16 more hours of battery life for the Pi7 and 19 hours for the Pi5. The quick charge function gets two hours of listening time in just 15 minutes at the power outlet.

These active-noise canceling (ANC) earbuds integrate fully with the company’s music app for fine-tuning adjustments and accessing hi-res audio from files stored on any connected device or via hi-res streamers like Tidal and Deezer. The buds also have a built-in microphone to integrate with voice-activated personal assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The company’s new flagship in-ear headphones also boast snazzy looks thanks to premium finish options. The Pi7 S2 is available in three new colors; Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue. The Pi5 S2 is available in four new colors; Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, Spring Lilac, and Sage Green.

The Pi7 S2 has a serious feature that the Pi5 lacks, a proprietary technology called Wireless Audio Transmission. This enables users to connect to external audio sources like in-flight entertainment systems without needing a phone to act as an intermediary, as the charging case has a computer of its own to handle the heavy lifting.

Both models are available to order right now via Bowers & Wilkins and select retailers. The Pi5 S2 cost $300, while the Pi7 S2 comes in at $400.