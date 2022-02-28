What to Know Shut down the Surface, and then press Power while holding Volume Down .

while holding . In Windows: Start > Settings > Updates & Security > Advanced Startup > Restart Now > Use a Device > USB Storage .

> > > > > > . Always boot from USB: Shut down > press Power and Volume Up > select Boot Configuration > move USB Storage to top.

In this article, you'll learn three ways to bypass the Windows boot sequence by starting up your Surface Pro from a USB drive. Booting a Surface Pro from a USB drive can be used to upgrade to a new version of Windows if the default Windows installer fails; it's also necessary to downgrade from a more recent version of Windows or install an alternate operating system.

How to Boot Your Surface Pro From a USB Drive

The steps below will boot your Surface Pro (or other Surface device) from a bootable USB drive.

Shut down your Surface Pro if it's currently on, in sleep, or hibernating. Plug the bootable USB drive into a USB port on the Surface Pro. Press and hold the volume down button, and then press and release the power button. Continue to hold the volume down button as the Surface Pro turns on and begins to boot. You can release once the spinning dots animation appears below the Surface logo on the Surface Pro's screen.

The Surface device will now load the bootable USB drive. It will remain in use until you turn off the Surface. Be careful not to unplug the USB drive while it's in use, as this will likely cause the Surface to freeze or crash.

How to Boot Your Surface Pro From a USB Drive with Windows

This method will let you boot directly from a bootable USB drive from Windows 10 or Windows 11. It's slightly quicker than the first method if your Surface Pro is already on.

Insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port on your Surface Pro. Open the Start Menu. Tap Settings. Select Updates & Security if using Windows 10. Select System and then Recovery if using Windows 11. Find Advanced Startup and select Restart Now. Your Surface Pro will open a blue screen. Tap Use a Device. Choose USB Storage. The Surface Pro will immediately restart once you select USB Storage and boot from the drive.

How to Permanently Boot Your Surface Pro From a USB Drive

The methods above pertain to temporarily using a bootable USB drive. The instructions below will permanently configure your Surface Pro to boot from a USB drive if one is connected.

With the Surface Pro turned off, press and hold the volume up button, and then press and release the power button. Continue to hold the volume up button as the Surface boots. The Surface UEFI screen will appear. Select Boot configuration. Drag USB Storage to the top of the boot list. Moving USB Storage to the top of the list can be finicky with a touchpad. Try using the Surface Pro's touchscreen or a mouse instead. Tap Exit and then Restart Now.

The boot order will now be changed. You can reverse this by opening the Surface UEFI and moving Windows back to the top of the boot list.

Remember, the Surface Pro will only boot from a bootable USB drive. Booting the Surface Pro with a USB drive that is not bootable connected will cause an error.