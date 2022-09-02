How to Do a Boomerang on Snapchat

What to Know Record a Snapchat video as usual and select the Bounce option from the right side of the screen

option from the right side of the screen Drag the Bounce box on the video timeline to select a section to boomerang.

Select Save, Story, or Send To to export or publish your Snapchat Bounce video.



A Snapchat Bounce is a short video that loops back and forth, playing as usual and then quickly reversing once it gets to the end. This page will walk you through the steps for how to make a Bounce video in the Snapchat app on the iPhone. This feature isn't available in the Android app, but we'll show you a workaround.



How Do You Bounce Video on Snapchat on an iPhone?

Here’s how to use the Snapchat Bounce feature on an iPhone.

Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone and long press the circle record button to record a video as usual. Swipe up on the column of icons on the right side of the screen until you can see the icon that looks like two arrows forming a circle.

This icon is usually at the bottom of the column and could be called Snap Timer, Loop, or Bounce depending on how you’ve used Snapchat previously. Tap the icon to cycle through its various functions. Stop once the word Bounce appears. A white box should appear on the video’s timeline. Drag it to the part of the video you want to use as a Bounce.

Your Snapchat Bounce will automatically preview on-screen as you drag the box. You don’t need to save or publish the Bounce to see it. When you’re happy with your Snapchat Bounce, select one of the following options: Save : This will export the file to your smartphone as a video file.

: This will export the file to your smartphone as a video file. Story : This option brings up a variety of Snapchat Story options.

: This option brings up a variety of Snapchat Story options. Send To: This will let you forward the video to a Snapchat friend in a message.

If you selected Story, you’ll be presented with the following three options: Spotlight : This option submits your Bounce to the Snapchat Spotlight feed for anyone viewing that feed to see.

: This option submits your Bounce to the Snapchat Spotlight feed for anyone viewing that feed to see. My Story : This will publish the Bounce video as a Story on your Snapchat profile.

: This will publish the Bounce video as a Story on your Snapchat profile. Snap Map: This option will publish your Story to the Snapchat map for others to see when they’re exploring your current location. Select one, two, or all of the options you want.

Select Send. To view your published Bounce, select the small circle preview picture in the top-left corner. Select My Story.

Is Boomerang Possible in Snapchat on Android?

Unfortunately, the Bounce functionality isn’t available within the Snapchat app on Android smartphones and tablets. However, you can still publish a video that looks like a Bounce but the process does require a bit more effort.

All you need to do is make a Boomerang video in Instagram, save the Boomerang video to your Android device, and then upload the saved video to Snapchat. The uploaded Instagram Boomerang will look just like a Snapchat Bounce.

How to Make a Boomerang on Snapchat

A Bounce on Snapchat is basically the same as a Boomerang on Instagram. The video editing feature just has its own branding due to it being on a different app. If you want to make a Boomerang on Snapchat, just make a Bounce. It’s the same thing.



Are Boomerang, Bounce, Loop, and Repeat the Same?

Instagram’s Boomerang and Snapchat’s Bounce are the same feature. A Bounce or Boomerang is when a video plays as usual but, when it gets to the end, it immediately begins playing in reverse until it gets back to the beginning. The video then replays indefinitely. For example, a Bounce video of a person falling over would show them falling to the ground and then rewinding back to standing before falling over again.

A video that loops or repeats jumps back to the start of the video and automatically begins playing again once it’s finished. Adding a Loop or Repeat effect to a video in an app like Snapchat doesn’t reverse any of the footage. For example, a Loop video of a man falling over would feature the man falling down repeatedly. There would be no reversed footage of him floating upwards in rewind.

A similar term, Replay, refers to rewatching a video on Snapchat after it's expired or has been missed.