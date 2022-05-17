How to Bookmark All Tabs in Chrome on Android

What to Know Settings (on desktop version of Chrome) > Sync and Google Services > Turn on .

(on desktop version of Chrome) > > . Select Sync and Google Services > Manage what you sync > Sync everything or Customize sync .

> > or . With multiple tabs open on Chrome Android, go to desktop Chrome > History > History > Tabs from other devices.

There is currently no feature in the Android version of Chrome to save all open tabs as bookmarks. This article shows you a workaround to bookmark the open tabs in Chrome in Android.

You'll need access to a desktop PC for this workaround.

How Do I Bookmark All Open Tabs in the Android Version of Chrome?

The Chrome browser in Android allows you to save individual tabs as bookmarks. But unlike Chrome on desktop, there's no feature yet to bookmark all open tabs in one step. The steps below guide you through a workaround which can help you save multiple tabs as bookmarks, but you'll need access to the desktop version of Chrome.

With the tabs open you want to bookmark, select the icon displaying the number of open tabs on the top-right to see all your open tabs. Open Chrome on the desktop PC. Select the three dots on the upper right corner of the browser. Go to History > History. On the left sidebar, select Tabs from other devices. You can now see all open tabs on your other devices that are synced with the Google account you use on Chrome browsers on other devices. Open the links individually and bookmark them all in Chrome desktop on the bookmarks toolbar or a specific folder. You can bookmark all tabs with two methods. Right-click on an empty area of the browser's title bar and select Bookmark all tabs .

. Select the three-dot menu icon on the top-right and choose Bookmarks > Bookmarks all tabs. To view the saved tabs on Android, select Bookmarks and go to the specific bookmark folder you had selected for the webpages.

Why Can't I See Bookmarks From Chrome in Android in Chrome on the PC?

Chrome syncs across your devices using the profile you are logged into. When syncing is turned off, Chrome will not be able to match the browsed tabs from Android to the desktop, and Tabs from other devices won't display the open tabs. First, ensure you signed into the same Google account in Android and the Chrome browser on the desktop. Then, check the Sync and Google Services settings.

Select the three-dotted icon to open the menu. Select Settings. Enable sync by selecting the Turn on sync button. Select Sync and Google Services in the section You and Google. Select Manage what you sync. Choose Sync everything or Customize sync. For customizing your sync data, go down the list and enable Bookmarks and Open tabs if they are disabled. This step ensures your browsing sessions will carry over from one device to another, and you can see all open tabs on the Tabs from other devices screen.