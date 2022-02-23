Blu's New G91 Max Gaming-Focused Smartphone Is Out Now

The latest in Blu's line of gaming-focused smartphones, the G91 Max, has just released as an Amazon exclusive.

Blu has announced the launch of its newest G Series gaming smartphone, the G91 Max, which looks to be a step up from its previous G91 PRO model. The G91 Max has a slightly larger Full HD+ display, uses a marginally newer MediaTek helio GPU, has more RAM, and features a nicer series of cameras than its predecessor.

BLU Products

According to Blu's press release, the G91 Max's use of MediaTek's helio G95 chipset is ideal for maintaining smooth frame rates for gaming, along with 8 GB of RAM. All of which Blu says provides "flawless response" when using the device.

It also boasts "professional-level photos" with 108MP quad cameras, including a 2MP depth sensor, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 4K video recording at 30fps. An assortment of "advanced AI camera features" are also part of the package, though Blu doesn't go into specifics.

And then there's the 5,000mAh battery, which Blu says offers 18W quick charging and 10W wireless charging. It doesn't provide solid numbers for how long the G91 Max will operate with a full charge or what kinds of tasks might use up power faster, however. The company does mention that it "can last all day and night," though more intense use (i.e. listening to music, gaming, etc) will probably drain the charge faster.

BLU Products

You can grab the Blu G91 Max in either Sky Blue or Spectrum Grey from Amazon now for $149.99, but Blu says this is a special price for early adopters.

Once the promotional period is over, the G91 Max will return to its regular MSRP of $249.99.