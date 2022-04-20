News > Phones BLU Products Releases Its First Unlocked 5G Phone, the F91 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 20, 2022 12:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Mid-range smartphone brand BLU Products has launched their first 5G device, the F91 5G, for $299.99. Because BLU specializes in low-cost phones, don't expect the F91 to have a lot of power behind it. The F91 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a multiple lens camera, and a Full HD display. It's powered by a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery and arrives unlocked, so you have your choice of carrier, but with limitations. BLU Products The MediaTek Dimensity 810 is actually one of the better mid-range chipsets. It has processing speeds of up to 2.4Ghz, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB Memory, which are great to have for playing video games. All this translates to a quick response time and a smooth frame rate. That power is seen in the 6.8-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the camera system. The F91 has a 48MP primary lens, 5MP wide lens, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth with a 16MP selfie camera. Thanks to the processor, the camera features facial recognition and color enhanced by artificial intelligence. The F91's battery features 18W Quick charging alongside 10W wireless charging. BLU even claims that the phone can last up to three days on a single charge. BLU Products Although the F91 is unlocked, it's only compatible with some GSM carriers like T-Mobile. It doesn't work with AT&T or CDMA carriers like Verizon. The phone is currently on sale at Amazon, where it's available in just one color, Oceanic Blue. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit