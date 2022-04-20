BLU Products Releases Its First Unlocked 5G Phone, the F91 5G

Mid-range smartphone brand BLU Products has launched their first 5G device, the F91 5G, for $299.99.

Because BLU specializes in low-cost phones, don't expect the F91 to have a lot of power behind it. The F91 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, a multiple lens camera, and a Full HD display. It's powered by a fast-charging 5,000mAh battery and arrives unlocked, so you have your choice of carrier, but with limitations.

BLU Products

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 is actually one of the better mid-range chipsets. It has processing speeds of up to 2.4Ghz, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB Memory, which are great to have for playing video games. All this translates to a quick response time and a smooth frame rate.

That power is seen in the 6.8-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the camera system. The F91 has a 48MP primary lens, 5MP wide lens, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth with a 16MP selfie camera. Thanks to the processor, the camera features facial recognition and color enhanced by artificial intelligence.

The F91's battery features 18W Quick charging alongside 10W wireless charging. BLU even claims that the phone can last up to three days on a single charge.

BLU Products

Although the F91 is unlocked, it's only compatible with some GSM carriers like T-Mobile. It doesn't work with AT&T or CDMA carriers like Verizon.

The phone is currently on sale at Amazon, where it's available in just one color, Oceanic Blue.