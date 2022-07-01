How to Block YouTube on iPad

What To Know Block app: Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps > Apps > 12+ .

This article explains how to restrict YouTube on an iPad by blocking the YouTube App and website.

How to Block the YouTube App on iPad

To make sure the YouTube app can't be installed on an iPad (or to hide the app if you already installed it), follow these steps:

Tap Settings. Tap Screen Time. Screen Time is Apple's feature for tracking how much time you spend with your devices and giving you control over what you use and for how long. Select Content & Privacy Restrictions. Move the Content & Privacy Restrictions slider to on/green. Tap Content Restrictions. Tap Apps. Tap 12+. This rating prevents apps rated for 12 and over from being installed on the iPad (YouTube falls into this category). If you've already installed these apps, this setting will hide them. Apple doesn't give you a way to block only the YouTube app itself. You can only block all apps that match specific criteria—in this case, the age rating. Unfortunately, this may block other apps that you like. Using a Screen Time passcode, you can lock this setting down so your employee or child can't change it. To do that, go to Settings > Screen Time. Tap Use Screen Time Passcode. Enter the passcode you want to use twice to set it. Make sure to pick something the iPad's user won't guess and don't use the same passcode you use to unlock the iPad.

You can also block all third-party apps from being installed using the App Store. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > slider to on/green > Content Restrictions > Apps > Don't Allow Apps. You may want to delete the YouTube app first.

How to Block the YouTube Website on iPad

Blocking the YouTube website is easier than blocking the app. For that, you can block this one site and no others by following these steps:

These settings only apply to the pre-installed Safari web browser. For third-party web browsers, like Chrome, you'll need to use different approaches.

Tap Settings. Tap Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Move the Content & Privacy Restrictions slider to on/green. Tap Content Restrictions. Tap Web Content. Tap Limit Adult Websites. This setting blocks access to all websites categorized by Apple as being adult. YouTube is not an adult site, so you must block it separately. In the Never Allow section, tap Add Website. You can also approach this in the opposite direction and create a list of sites that are the only ones the iPad can access by tapping Allowed Websites Only and then entering the list. It's an excellent method for very young kids. Enter "www.youtube.com" in the URL field on the Add Website screen. Using a Screen Time passcode, you can lock this setting down so your employee or child can't change it. To do that, go to Settings > Screen Time. Tap Use Screen Time Passcode. Enter the passcode you want to use twice to set it. Make sure to pick something the iPad's user won't guess and don't use the same passcode you use to unlock the iPad.