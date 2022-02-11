What to Know Open an elevated Command Prompt and enter netsh wlan add filter permission=block ssid=Network Name networktype=infrastructure .

This article explains how to block a Wi-Fi network on Windows and Mac so you can't connect to it. Instructions apply to all versions of Windows and macOS.

Can I Block a Wi-Fi Network?

In Windows, you can block a Wi-Fi network so it doesn't show up in your computer's list of available networks. If you've previously connected to a network, you can prevent Windows from connecting to Wi-Fi automatically.

On a Mac, you can remove a network from your Preferred Networks list if you've previously connected to it. You'll still see it in the list of available networks, but you must re-enter the password to reconnect. If you don't want to connect to any network, disable Wi-Fi altogether.

How to Block a Wi-Fi Network in Windows

Here's how you can block other Wi-Fi networks on Windows:

Select the Network icon in the taskbar and write down the network name (SSID) that you want to block. Open an elevated Command Prompt. The easiest way is to enter Command Prompt in Windows search select Run as administrator. Type the following, replacing Network Name with the name of the network you want to block, then press Enter: netsh wlan add filter permission=block ssid=Network Name networktype=infrastructure

The network will no longer show up in your list of available networks. To unblock the network, enter: netsh wlan delete filter permission=block ssid=Network Name networktype=infrastructure

If you want Windows to forget a Wi-Fi network, right-click the Network icon on the taskbar, then select Network and internet settings > Wi-Fi > Manage known networks > Forget.

How to Block Wi-Fi Networks on a Mac

Follow these steps to remove networks from your Preferred Networks list on a Mac:



Select the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of the screen, then select System Preferences.

Select Network. Select the Wi-Fi tab, then choose the network you want to block Select the Minus sign (-) under your Preferred Networks to remove it from the list.

Can You Block Your Neighbor's Wi-Fi Signal?

Blocking a network doesn't literally block the signal. Likewise, hiding your Wi-Fi network doesn't stop network interference. If your internet is slow, you might want to try changing Wi-Fi channels to avoid signal interference. You should also take steps to block neighbors from using your network.

