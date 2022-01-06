What to Know Block: Open a profile, select More , and then choose Report/Block .

, and then choose . Unblock: Go to Me > Settings & Privacy > Visibility > Blocking .



> > > . Blocking and unblocking people works the same on desktop and mobile.

This article explains how to block and unblock someone on LinkedIn.

The process of blocking or unblocking someone works the same way on a desktop browser as it does on mobile, whether it's an Android device or an Apple product.

How to Block Someone on LinkedIn

To block someone, you will have to view their profile. On LinkedIn, this will give the person whose profile you've viewed a notification. However, LinkedIn does not pop notifications when you've been blocked, so anybody you block won't know you've blocked them.

Open LinkedIn, and navigate to the profile of the person you'd like to block. Select the More... button, and choose Report/Block from the list. LinkedIn will prompt you, asking if you'd like to Block [member name]. Select Block to block the selected user. If you change your mind, don't worry, reversing a block is just as simple.

How to Unblock Someone on LinkedIn

Unblocking someone on LinkedIn just takes a few seconds, and it works the same across LinkedIn on desktop and on mobile.

Open up your profile settings by selecting the Me icon. Navigate to Settings & Privacy. In the Visibility section, select the Visibility of your LinkedIn activity option. Select Blocking and then Change. From here, you can see the list of members you've blocked. Find the person's name you want to unblock, and select Unblock next to their name.

LinkedIn Tips and Tricks

While blocking people may be necessary from time to time, most of the interactions you'll have with other members come in the form of content popping up in your feed, be it from a person, a company, or simply some page.

In your feed, you can click the three-dot icon next to any post and unfollow that particular person or page. This will mean that you won't see that content in your feed again, so it'll be easy to ignore.

LinkedIn, whether you have to block people or not, can sometimes feel like a chore, but it's important to keep in mind how useful a tool LinkedIn can be and all the varied features the site offers.

Lastly, do keep in mind that a lot of the actual communication on LinkedIn is gated behind being a connection with someone. Sometimes, a block may not be necessary, and you can simply remove someone as a connection of yours to remove them from your LinkedIn life.