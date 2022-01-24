What to Know Block someone on desktop: Click their @ username > three dots > Block .

This article explains how to block someone on Discord whether you are using the desktop or mobile app.

How Do You Block Someone on Discord?

Blocking someone on Discord only a few clicks, and then you won't have to hear from them again. Here's how to do it.



How to Block Someone on Discord Using the Desktop App

To block someone on Discord on the desktop application, follow these steps.

Open the DM chat with the person you wish to block. Click on their username that has the @ symbol. In their profile, click on the three dots in the top right. Select the Block button.

How to Block Someone on Discord Using the Mobile App

Here's how to block someone on the iPhone or Android Discord app:



Tap the user's profile picture. Tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Tap on the Block button that appears.

Now the user will no longer be able to contact you.

How Do You Block Someone On Discord Without Them Knowing?

After blocking someone on Discord, if they try to send you any messages, they will receive the message pictured below.

In this case, the person can't be 100% sure you blocked them, as the message lists a couple other possibilities. The user also won't get notified at all once you've blocked them. So, you don't need to worry about the person knowing they've been blocked. They might suspect it, but Discord won't notify them.

If the situation between you and the other user escalates somehow, you might want to think about reporting the account to Discord.

What Happens if You Block Someone on Discord?

A few things occur after blocking someone on Discord. First, they'll be removed from your friends list, their messages to you will disappear, and if you're in a Discord server together, their messages will be hidden. They also will no longer be able to send you messages, call you, ping you, or notify you by mentioning your username in a server.

If you want to see someone's messages in a server who you have blocked, you can select the Show message option to have it displayed. On the mobile app you can go to the Blocked Messages section.

Also, although you won't be able to see a blocked user's messages in a server, they will still be able to see yours.