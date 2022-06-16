How to Block No Caller ID Calls on iPhone

What to Know Silence unknown callers: Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Callers > move slider to on/green.

This article explains three ways to block unwanted calls on the iPhone.

How Do You Block No Caller ID Calls on an iPhone?

There are lots of ways to block no caller ID calls on the iPhone. The phone includes some features specifically designed to block these calls and it also gives you some tools you can adapt to this use. You can also get help from your phone company and the national Do Not Call registry.

Silence Unknown Callers on iPhone

The simplest way to block unknown callers on iPhone is to use a built-in feature by following these steps:

In the Settings app, tap Phone. Tap Silence Unknown Callers. Move the Silence Unknown Callers slider to on/green. With that done, all calls from numbers not in your address book are automatically silenced and sent to voicemail.

Most phone companies provide paid services that block scam calls and telemarketing calls. The iPhone's features should be enough for most people, but if they're not for you, or you want another layer of call screening, contact your phone company. Expect to pay an extra few dollars per month for this service.

Block Calls on iPhone With Do Not Disturb

The iPhone's Do Not Disturb feature lets you block all kinds of notifications—calls, texts, app alerts, etc.—in certain conditions and time periods. The feature is designed to let you focus on work, driving, or sleep, but it can also be used to screen unwanted calls. Here's how:

In the Settings app, tap Focus. Tap Do Not Disturb. Move Do Not Disturb slider to on/green. In the Allowed Notifications section, tap People. In the Also Allow section, tap Calls From. Tap All Contacts. With this done, you'll get calls from anyone in your iPhone address book app, but all other calls from any number not in your address book will be silenced and sent directly to voicemail.

Block No Caller ID Calls on iPhone with a Fake Contact

This is a cool trick that takes advantage of how the iPhone handles contacts in your Contacts app.

Open the Contacts app and tap +. In the First name field of the new contact, enter No Caller ID. Tap add phone. Enter 000 000 0000 for the phone number. Tap Done to save the contact. Now you need to add this contact to your list of blocked callers. On the main screen of the Settings app, tap Phone. Tap Blocked Contacts. Scroll to the bottom and tap Add New... Scroll through your contact list and tap the new No Caller ID contact you just created. With the No Caller ID contact now added to the blocked contacts list, any caller who has no caller ID info—which is a hallmark of spammers—will be sent right to voicemail.

You can also get help in blocking unknown callers from the U.S. government (if you live in the United States, that is). Add your number to the national Do Not Call Registry.