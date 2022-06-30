Social Media > Facebook How to Block Friend Requests on Facebook A change to your privacy settings will only let friends of friends send requests By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Limit FB Friend Requests Block a Friend Request Stop a Friend Request Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Select Delete on a request to block just that one.Website: Settings & privacy > Settings > Privacy > Who can send you friend requests? > Friends of friends.App: Settings & privacy > Settings > Profile settings > Privacy > Who can send you friend requests? > Friends of friends. This article explains how to block friend requests on Facebook. It covers how to remove a specific request you want to deny, and how to limit who is able to send you friend requests at all. These directions apply to the desktop website and the mobile app. How to Limit FB Friend Requests You can't block friend requests completely, but you can tighten up your privacy settings to better define who is able to send you a request. To do this, change your privacy setting for friend requests to be Friends of friends. That way, the person must already be friends with one of your existing friends to request your friendship. This helps prevent strangers from seeing your Facebook profile. Use the menu at the top right of the page to select Settings & privacy > Settings. Select Privacy from the left column on the desktop site, or Profile settings > Privacy from the mobile app. In the How people find and contact you section, select Who can send you friend requests?. Change Everyone to Friends of friends. How to Block a Friend Request Stopping the request is another way to respond to unwanted friend requests. If you'd rather not follow the above steps, you can instead keep your profile open enough that strangers can still request your friendship, but you still have control over who you accept. You can block a friend request in two ways, depending on how persistent the user is at trying to be your friend: Deny the Friend Request The typical way to respond to a request to be friends on Facebook by someone you don't want to associate with, is to simply deny the request. You have two options when someone sends you a request: choose Delete to block it, or Confirm to allow it. Select the notifications button at the top right of the website or app to view recent friend requests. To see all pending friend requests, visit the Friend Requests page on Facebook. If you're using the app, tap Find Friends on your profile page, followed by Requests. Block the User Block the person on Facebook if you've denied their request, but they won't stop sending other requests. This will stop them from messaging you, too, so if you really don't want anything to do with the person, and denying their friend request won't get them off your back, blocking is really your last option. How to Stop a Friend Request The above steps provide ways to stop a friend request coming to you from another person, but you can also do the opposite and stop your friend request you've sent to someone else. An easy way to do this is to view your sent friend requests on Facebook. From there you'll be able to select Cancel request to stop it immediately. FAQ How do I block someone on Facebook? To block a Facebook user, first go to their profile. Click or tap the More (three dots) menu under their header image, and then select Block. When you block someone, they can't see your profile, leave comments, or find you in search. How do I block a page on Facebook? You can block a page the same way you block a personal profile. Go to the page, and then go to More > Block. When you block a page, you won't see it in your recommendations, and you won't see posts people you follow share from it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit