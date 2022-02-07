What to Know In Windows Defender Firewall: Advanced Settings > Inbound Rules > New Rule > Custom . Repeat for Outbound Rules .

> > . Repeat for . On Mac: Use Terminal to create a rule in the PacketFilter Configuration file, or block the IP address on your network via your router.

Block malicious IP addresses to protect your computer from hackers. To block some websites, you may need to block multiple IP addresses.

This article explains how to block an IP address on a Windows or Mac computer.

Can You Block an IP Address?

You can block IP addresses on your computer if you want to deny access to certain websites and services. Some websites actually use more than one IP address. For example, Facebook has multiple IP addresses, so you'll need to block them all. Disabling individual IP addresses may be helpful if Facebook isn't working for you.

You may want to block an IP address to prevent yourself or other users from accessing specific websites. You should also block malicious IP addresses to protect your computer from hackers and bots.



If you want to block an IP address across your entire network, you can block websites on your router and set up parental controls for your network.



How Do I Block an IP Address From My Computer?

You can block an IP address on a Windows PC using Windows Firewall:

Find the IP address of a website you want to block.

In Windows Search, type Windows Firewall and select Windows Defender Firewall to open it.

Select Advanced Settings. Select Inbound Rules, then select New Rule.

Select Custom, then select Next. Select Next on the following two screens to proceed. Under Which remote IP addresses does this rule apply to, choose These IP Addresses and select Add. Select This IP address or subnet, enter the IP address, and then select OK.

Add as many IP addresses as you like, then select Next. Select Block the connection, then select Next. Make sure all the boxes under When Do These Rules Apply? are checked and select Next. Give a name and description for the blocked IP address, then select Finish. Select Outbound Rules, then select New Rule and repeat steps 5-11. To unblock the IP address, go to Inbound Rules, right-click the name of the rule you created and select Delete. Go to Outbound rules and do the same.

How to Block an IP Address on Mac

The easiest way to block IP addresses on a Mac is to block them for your entire network via your router. If you want to block an IP address on just your Mac, use the Terminal to create a new rule in your PacketFilter Configuration file: