Bing’s Powerful New AI Assistant Headed to More Web and Mobile Browsers

Bing's AI assistant has been knocking around for six months, and Microsoft is celebrating the achievement by announcing some forthcoming features, including third-party support for browsers.

AI-powered Bing is launching for Firefox, Chrome, and the rest, in both web-based and mobile formats, though Microsoft has not revealed when this is happening, other than saying "soon." The company did say this move will allow Bing to showcase its "incredible value" to a "broader array of people."

Microsoft Bing Chat and AI assistant. Nurphoto / Getty Images

Despite saying that cross-platform support will give users new ways to "get most of the great benefits of Bing," Microsoft does note that the company's proprietary Edge browser will still be the preferred access method. To that end, several features will only be available to Edge users, like chat history, increased conversation length, and more.

Bing’s AI assistant is also getting some other new tools to celebrate the half-year anniversary. There’s the newly-launched multimodal visual search in chat function, which lets you ask questions about an uploaded image.

The new dark mode helps save battery life and improves ocular health and is available for both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise. As to the latter, the recently-released Bing Chat Enterprise allows entire companies to use the chatbot simultaneously.

Microsoft said more new stuff is coming for Bing Chat in the next six months, in time for the first anniversary. Those improvements included dedicated plug-ins from Spotify, Kayak, TripAdvisor, and more.