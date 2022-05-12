Bethesda Announces Delays for Starfield and Redfall

Bethesda has announced that two big titles, Redfall and Starfield, are being delayed in order to give them more time for refinement.

It was revealed via tweet that both Bethesda's Starfield and Arkane Studios' Redfall are having their releases pushed back by several months. According to Bethesda and Arkane, both games need additional development time to better realize the teams' ambitions.

Arkane's (Dishonored, Prey) Redfall aims to be a cooperative open-world shooter set in a city completely overrun with vampires. Four different playable characters each offer different abilities and specialties, which can complement other squad members in co-op or provide some single-player variety.

Bethesda's (Skyrim, Oblivion) Starfield is the company's first role-playing game in years that isn't set in a fantasy world. Instead, it heavily embraces science fiction with a spacefaring journey about "answering humanity's greatest mystery."

While the delays have been a disappointment to many, we haven't been able to see the games in action so it's reasonable to assume they just aren't ready yet. Redfall originally had a release date set for the summer of 2022, but so far we've only been shown the initial launch trailer and some player character information. Similarly, Starfield was scheduled to be out in November 2022, but Bethesda hasn't shown much of the actual game itself. A brief clip of what looks to be in-game footage was shown in a five minute developer interview, but that's all we've seen so far.

Both Redfall and Starfield are now estimated to be launching sometime in the first half of 2023, coming to PC and the Xbox Series X/S.

