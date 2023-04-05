The Best Wireless Mice of 2023

The MX Master 3s was the mouse I wanted to use long after testing concluded.

During testing, the MX Master 3s met or exceeded all my expectations. The option to use it with the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle or over Bluetooth gave it added flexibility compared to similar alternatives. Other options in the price range were other Logitech mice, or pricey gaming mice focused on low-latency and gamer-specific features.

It also features some of the best mouse software available in Logi Options+. Through Options+, I could easily set up the mouse, adjust the sensitivity (how sensitive the mouse is to your hand movements), change scroll settings (the cursor speed), and more through an easy-to-use interface.

It features an excellent central scroll wheel that can notch and smooth scroll. The notch allows for more precise movement that stops when you stop scrolling. Mice without a notch will continue to move after you take your hand away, like when you let go of a shopping cart. The primary buttons are just as comfortable and accurate as the previous model and they're almost noiseless, making this mouse a good fit for a calm work environment.

The Logitech MX Master 3s is a superb mouse for web browsing and work. It's made of a mix of metal and plastic, ergonomically structured into a shape I found continually comfortable, even after days of non-stop use.

TL;DR: The Logitech MX Master 3s is comfortable, tactile, ergonomic, and customizable, fit for any computing task.

TL;DR: Simple and a pleasure to use, Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse offers wireless freedom for an affordable price.

A mid-range option like the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is great for everyday browsing and productivity. This mouse is comfortable, affordable, and easy to love unless you’re delving deep into complex professional programs.

Pros Good value

Great metal scroll wheel

Can connect to multiple devices Cons Uses disposable AAA batteries

Software not supported on Mac

The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is a streamlined wireless mouse with a comfortable, ergonomic shape. The left side features a recessed thumb rest and two easy-to-reach thumb buttons, while the center has an excellent notched scroll wheel that outperformed most other options in this price range. It's also light at 112 grams (about 4 ounces), helping it stay comfortable after long work days.

In tests, I found that this mouse, particularly its build quality, put it above other mice in its price range. It was easy to set up and offered much more robust software than other budget mice in the form of the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center.

While the software took a little getting used to, it offers extensive customization, allowing for app-specific settings and macros. The only connectivity option available is Bluetooth; thankfully, it stayed strong and steady throughout the testing period.

Bluetooth multipoint pairing made switching between my desktop, laptop, and other devices easy.

There are many other wireless mice around this price point ($50). We also tested the Logitech M720 Triathlon, a well-loved wireless mouse. But I found the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse more comfortable.

The metal scroll wheel was far superior to the plastic-y one in the M720. While the M720 does connect over wireless and Bluetooth, this bonus feature was not enough to put it above the Microsoft model during testing.

The ergonomic shape, metal scroll wheel, robust software, and multiple color and design options make the Microsoft mouse our top budget pick for everyday wireless productivity.