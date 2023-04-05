Best Products > Computer Components The Best Wireless Mice of 2023 The Logitech MX Master 3s outperformed the competition in our hands-on testing By Harry Rabinowitz Harry Rabinowitz Writer New York University Harry Rabinowitz is a writer and editor embedded in consumer tech, gaming, and outdoor products and reviews computers and peripherals for Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on April 5, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Tweet Share Email Computer Components Mice Monitors Keyboards Cards CPU USB/USB-C Storage Laptop Bags & Backpacks Printers Based on our thorough tests, the Logitech MX Master 3s is our favorite wireless mouse, and the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is your best bet if budget is your concern. I prefer wireless mice: computing without being tied to a cable is lighter and more flexible. And though wireless mice take batteries, you can go for up to several months without a recharge. Those running on AA batteries can last up to two years before needing a replacement. Why Trust Us I've tested, reviewed, and recommended hundreds of computer gadgets. From building custom mechanical keyboards to finding the perfect mouse, I love tinkering to find the best setup for productivity. I spent a week testing the computer mice below, comparing them to the competition and mice I have used in the past—Harry Rabinowitz. in this article Expand Our Picks Or Maybe These? How We Tested What to Look For FAQ Just Buy This Logitech MX Master 3s - Wireless Performance Mouse 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Logitech.com TL;DR: The Logitech MX Master 3s is comfortable, tactile, ergonomic, and customizable, fit for any computing task. Pros Superb build quality Excellent software Connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Cons On the pricier side The Logitech MX Master 3s is a superb mouse for web browsing and work. It's made of a mix of metal and plastic, ergonomically structured into a shape I found continually comfortable, even after days of non-stop use. It features an excellent central scroll wheel that can notch and smooth scroll. The notch allows for more precise movement that stops when you stop scrolling. Mice without a notch will continue to move after you take your hand away, like when you let go of a shopping cart. The primary buttons are just as comfortable and accurate as the previous model and they're almost noiseless, making this mouse a good fit for a calm work environment. It also features some of the best mouse software available in Logi Options+. Through Options+, I could easily set up the mouse, adjust the sensitivity (how sensitive the mouse is to your hand movements), change scroll settings (the cursor speed), and more through an easy-to-use interface. During testing, the MX Master 3s met or exceeded all my expectations. The option to use it with the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle or over Bluetooth gave it added flexibility compared to similar alternatives. Other options in the price range were other Logitech mice, or pricey gaming mice focused on low-latency and gamer-specific features. The MX Master 3s was the mouse I wanted to use long after testing concluded. Who else recommends it? Almost everyone: The Verge, Digital Trends, Tom’s Hardware, PCMag, Rtings, Arstechnica, Tech Radar, and iMore all give the 3s glowing remarks. What do buyers think? Out of 20,882 global ratings on Amazon, the MX Master 3s averages 4.7 out of 5 stars. What are Redditors saying? The MX Master series also gets a lot of love on this Reddit thread about the best wireless mice. Budget Buy Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy TL;DR: Simple and a pleasure to use, Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse offers wireless freedom for an affordable price. A mid-range option like the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is great for everyday browsing and productivity. This mouse is comfortable, affordable, and easy to love unless you’re delving deep into complex professional programs. Pros Good value Great metal scroll wheel Can connect to multiple devices Cons Uses disposable AAA batteries Software not supported on Mac The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is a streamlined wireless mouse with a comfortable, ergonomic shape. The left side features a recessed thumb rest and two easy-to-reach thumb buttons, while the center has an excellent notched scroll wheel that outperformed most other options in this price range. It's also light at 112 grams (about 4 ounces), helping it stay comfortable after long work days. Lifewire/Harry Rabinowitz In tests, I found that this mouse, particularly its build quality, put it above other mice in its price range. It was easy to set up and offered much more robust software than other budget mice in the form of the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center. While the software took a little getting used to, it offers extensive customization, allowing for app-specific settings and macros. The only connectivity option available is Bluetooth; thankfully, it stayed strong and steady throughout the testing period. Bluetooth multipoint pairing made switching between my desktop, laptop, and other devices easy. There are many other wireless mice around this price point ($50). We also tested the Logitech M720 Triathlon, a well-loved wireless mouse. But I found the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse more comfortable. The metal scroll wheel was far superior to the plastic-y one in the M720. While the M720 does connect over wireless and Bluetooth, this bonus feature was not enough to put it above the Microsoft model during testing. The ergonomic shape, metal scroll wheel, robust software, and multiple color and design options make the Microsoft mouse our top budget pick for everyday wireless productivity. Who else recommends it? PC Mag, Tech Radar, and Windows Central point to this mouse as a comfortable budget pick. What do buyers say? Out of 1,364 global ratings on Amazon, the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse averaged 4.5 out of 5 stars. Or Maybe These? I'm a gamer. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a gamer's dream—customizable, rechargeable, screamin' fast, and critically acclaimed. I travel a lot. The Razer Pro Click Mini is a durable, compact wireless mouse with complete functionality. What about vertical mice? The Logitech Lift Vertical offers a comfortable, ergonomic vertical grip in a left or right-hand model. What's the best trackball? The Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse keeps your arm stationary during use to protect from wrist and shoulder issues. I have money to burn. Swarovski Crystal Wireless Mouse ($479) is eye-catching, to say the least, with its Swarovski Crystal-encrusted car design. How We Test and Rate Wireless Mice I reviewed every wireless mouse based on the following tests: SetupDaily useSoftwarePerformance testBattery life There are dozens of great wireless mice on the market today. To narrow the playing field, I looked at mice with top ratings, competitive price points, name-brand recognition, and everyday versatility. I only reviewed the most up-to-date mice, regardless of if their predecessor had excellent reviews. That process still left dozens of mice to consider. Factors like price, brand reputation, and software compatibility helped narrow the field even further. I decided to consider only mice below $100—more expensive offers did not offer enough value to justify their premium price. Wireless mice we’ve tested Logitech MX Master 3sMicrosoft Bluetooth Ergonomic MouseLogitech M720 TriathlonLogitech MX Master 3s for MacLogitech Lift VerticalAnker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse I noted how simple or complex each mouse's unboxing and setup were. Then, I used the mice for a full day of average work without tweaking settings or firmware. The next day, I downloaded and explored the software for each mouse, with an eye for the breadth of features and ease of use. After adjusting all applicable settings, I performed more demanding tasks in Adobe as well as different genres of video games. Last, I noted each mouse's battery life throughout the testing period, as well as charge time. After reaching out, we received free samples of the Logitech MX Master 3s and Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for review consideration. We purchased the Logitech M720 Triathlon. How We Rate Computer Mice 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best mice we tested. We recommend them without reservation.4.5 to 4.7 stars: These mice are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them.4.0 to 4.4 stars: We think these are great mice, but others are better.3.5 to 3.9 stars: These mice are just average.3.4 and below: We don't recommend mice with these ratings because they didn't meet basic expectations; you won't find any on our list. Lifewire/Harry Rabinowitz What to Look For When it comes to buying a great wireless mouse, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices, even from just the name-brand companies. To help choose the right wireless mouse for you, keep the following elements in mind: Size The right mouse for you depends partly on how big or small your mouse hand is. If you know you have a large or small hand, check the dimensions of the mouse you are considering, and compare it to other popular mice. Between two top-rated options, size may be your determining factor. Connectivity Wireless mice can connect to your computer in many ways. Premium mice often provide multiple forms of connectivity, allowing you to use your mice via wire, wireless, or Bluetooth. More budget options usually stick to one or two connectivity options. Gamers and creatives may prefer wireless mice that connect via a 2.4GHz RF wireless dongle. This type of wireless connectivity offers a faster response time than Bluetooth. For Bluetooth connectivity, make sure the mouse you are considering uses the latest version available so you can continue to use it when you upgrade your other devices. Battery Wireless mice either use built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries or removable AA or AAA ones. While I prefer a rechargeable mouse, they tend to be more expensive. Decide which you like, and choose a mouse accordingly. FAQ Is a wireless mouse a Bluetooth device? Some wireless mice connect over Bluetooth, while others connect using Wi-Fi. A few do both. A Wi-Fi connection tends to be better for gaming, while Bluetooth should suffice for everyone else. How long should a wireless mouse battery last? A wireless mouse can last from a few weeks to several months or even years, depending on the battery type and how much you use it. How long does a wireless mouse last? With proper care, a wireless mouse should last three to five years. Regularly clean your wireless mouse to clear away dust and remove grime. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit