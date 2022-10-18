The 10 Best Virtual Reality Movies to Watch (2022)

Platforms that offer VR experiences include the Meta Quest (formerly Oculus) store, Steam , Viveport, the Playstation Store, and even YouTube. No matter what type of VR headset you own, you should be able to watch a few of these VR movies.

Virtual reality movies put viewers in the middle of the action. Many VR movies include interactive elements while others offer passive viewing experiences, but you always have some control over what you see thanks to the 360-degree perspective.

01 of 10 A Day in the Life of an Astronaut: Space Explorers - The ISS Experience ISS National Lab Available for Meta Quest, Quest 2, and Meta Rift, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is the closest most of us will ever get to space. This VR experience was actually shot on the International Space Station by NASA astronauts. Over four episodes, you'll follow the crew through daily life in zero gravity and even get to see the vacuum of space close up on the first-ever spacewalk filmed in VR. Watch Space Explorers: The ISS Experience on Meta Quest

03 of 10 Best Choose Your Own Adventure VR Movie for Kids: Baba Yaga Baobab Studios Baba Yaga is an interactive fairytale in which you, the viewer, are the main character. After a village chief falls ill, you must explore a forbidden forest that's home to a witch who has the cure. The whole experience is only about a half-hour long, but there are multiple possible endings depending on your decisions. An all-star voice cast includes Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson, and Kate Winslet.

Watch Baba Yaga on Meta Quest

06 of 10 A Different Perspective on the Pandemic: Inside COVID19 Inside COVID19 Inside COVID19 follows Dr. Josiah Child from the frontlines of the pandemic to the sidelines when the coronavirus comes to his home. Through immersive 3D animation, you'll learn about how the virus infects the body and get a first-person perspective as both a doctor and a patient. You can watch Inside COVID19 through the Meta Quest TV app. Watch Inside COVID19 on Meta Quest

07 of 10 Ascend to New Heights: Alex Honnold - The Soloist VR Jonathan Griffith Productions Professional rock climber Alex Honnold prefers to scale mountains alone, but you can tag along in VR as he explores the remotest peaks in Europe. This breathtaking experience isn't for the faint of heart. The Soloist VR is exclusive to Meta Quest TV. Watch Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR on Meta Quest

08 of 10 Big Bugs Up Close and Personal: Micro Monsters With David Attenborough Alchemy Immersive David Attenborough gives viewers a glance at the world under our feet. In Micro Monsters, you'll witness a duel between a scorpion and a centipede, travel through complex underground tunnels of ant megacities, and follow the life of a butterfly from caterpillar to adulthood. Watch Micro Monsters on Meta Quest TV

09 of 10 Spookiest Interactive Bedtime Story: Wolves in the Walls Fable Studio Inspired by Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, Wolves in the Walls puts you in the perspective of a little girl named Lucy who is convinced that wolves live within the walls of her family home. Can you help Lucy convince her parents that they are all in danger? Wolves in the Walls is intended for viewers ages 10 and up. Watch Wolves in the Walls on Meta Quest