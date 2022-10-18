The 10 Best Virtual Reality Movies to Watch (2022)

Watch The ISS Experience, Baba Yaga, Ashes To Ashes, Wolves in the Walls, Vader Immortal, and more on Meta Quest, HTC Vive, and PS VR

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on October 18, 2022

Virtual reality movies put viewers in the middle of the action. Many VR movies include interactive elements while others offer passive viewing experiences, but you always have some control over what you see thanks to the 360-degree perspective.

Best Movies for Your VR Headset

Platforms that offer VR experiences include the Meta Quest (formerly Oculus) store, Steam, Viveport, the Playstation Store, and even YouTube. No matter what type of VR headset you own, you should be able to watch a few of these VR movies.

A Day in the Life of an Astronaut: Space Explorers - The ISS Experience

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience in VR

ISS National Lab

Available for Meta Quest, Quest 2, and Meta Rift, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is the closest most of us will ever get to space. This VR experience was actually shot on the International Space Station by NASA astronauts. Over four episodes, you'll follow the crew through daily life in zero gravity and even get to see the vacuum of space close up on the first-ever spacewalk filmed in VR.

See the World Through Different Eyes: Notes on Blindness

Notes on Blindness in VR

Arte.tv

Ever wonder what it'd be like to lose your sense of sight? In 1983, writer John Hull detailed the deterioration of his vision on a series of audio cassettes. Notes on Blindness combines his recordings with animation to simulate going blind. It's a uniquely emotional experience that's only possible thanks to VR.

Best Choose Your Own Adventure VR Movie for Kids: Baba Yaga

Baba Yaga VR

Baobab Studios

Baba Yaga is an interactive fairytale in which you, the viewer, are the main character. After a village chief falls ill, you must explore a forbidden forest that's home to a witch who has the cure. The whole experience is only about a half-hour long, but there are multiple possible endings depending on your decisions. An all-star voice cast includes Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson, and Kate Winslet.

A View From Beyond: Ashes To Ashes

Ashes To Ashes VR

Submarine Channel

The loss of a patriarch tears a family apart in Ashes To Ashes, and you have a front-row seat to the chaos. Filmed from the perspective of the deceased inside an urn, all you can do is watch helplessly as the family drama unfolds. You can experience Ashes To Ashes through the VeeR app on your VR device.

WWII in VR: Save Every Breath - The Dunkirk VR Experience

Save Every Breath: The Dunkirk VR Experience

DNEG

Based on the award-winning World War II drama by director Christopher Nolan, Save Every Breath: The Dunkirk VR Experience takes viewers into the battlefield. The experience is split into three episodes from different perspectives (land, air, and sea). You can watch The Dunkirk VR Experience through the Viveport Video app.

A Different Perspective on the Pandemic: Inside COVID19

Inside COVID19 VR

Inside COVID19

Inside COVID19 follows Dr. Josiah Child from the frontlines of the pandemic to the sidelines when the coronavirus comes to his home. Through immersive 3D animation, you'll learn about how the virus infects the body and get a first-person perspective as both a doctor and a patient. You can watch Inside COVID19 through the Meta Quest TV app.

Ascend to New Heights: Alex Honnold - The Soloist VR

Alex Honnold: The Soloist VR

Jonathan Griffith Productions

Professional rock climber Alex Honnold prefers to scale mountains alone, but you can tag along in VR as he explores the remotest peaks in Europe. This breathtaking experience isn't for the faint of heart. The Soloist VR is exclusive to Meta Quest TV.

Big Bugs Up Close and Personal: Micro Monsters With David Attenborough

Micro Monsters With David Attenborough

Alchemy Immersive

David Attenborough gives viewers a glance at the world under our feet. In Micro Monsters, you'll witness a duel between a scorpion and a centipede, travel through complex underground tunnels of ant megacities, and follow the life of a butterfly from caterpillar to adulthood.

Spookiest Interactive Bedtime Story: Wolves in the Walls

Wolves in the Walls in VR

Fable Studio

Inspired by Neil Gaiman's book of the same name, Wolves in the Walls puts you in the perspective of a little girl named Lucy who is convinced that wolves live within the walls of her family home. Can you help Lucy convince her parents that they are all in danger? Wolves in the Walls is intended for viewers ages 10 and up.

Use the Force: Vader Immortal - A Star Wars VR Series

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Sony

Vader Immortal blurs the line between movies and games in a way that's only possible in VR. As an apprentice of Darth Vader, you'll learn how to use the Force and wield a lightsaber, but you'll eventually have to choose between the light side and the dark side. The three-part experience amounts to a feature-length Star Wars film.

