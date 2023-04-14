The Best Vertical Mice of 2023

TL;DR: The Logitech Lift is comfortable, intuitive, and highly customizable, and it's the best vertical mouse I have used.

The Lift features a two-tone design. A rubberized material covers the side of the mouse where your palm rests, adding grip. The upper portion of the mouse is made of traditional plastic. It can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth or be connected wirelessly to one with the included USB-A 2.4 GHz dongle. I quickly got used to it, and it offers all the features you would expect from any premium mouse.

After a week of testing, I found the Lift extremely comfortable. The all-plastic build still manages to feel high quality. The primary buttons are light to press and quiet, a boon for working with close office neighbors. The notched scroll wheel is also lightweight and precise. Overall, the Lift was comfortable and predictable — exactly what I want from any mouse.

One of the best parts of the Lift is its software. The downloadable Logi Options+ software is excellent and remains one of my favorites for mice. It allows you to customize every part of the Lift, from pointer sensitivity to app-specific settings in programs like Google Chrome and Adobe Premiere. One standout tool was horizontal scrolling, which allowed the forward and back buttons to mimic the behavior of an additional scroll wheel.

