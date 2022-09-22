The 10 Best To-Do List Apps of 2022

Using an app to keep track of your to-do list is an incredibly effective method for staying on schedule and up-to-date with everything your work and social life throw at you. This article covers all of the best task management apps worth using from simple and basic to-do apps to more professional task managers and collaboration tools.

01 of 10 Best Free To Do App: Microsoft To Do What We Like Easy to create, customize, and share tasks.

All features are completely free to use on all platforms. What We Don't Like App sometimes opens on My Day instead of the previous list you used.

The smart lists are more frustrating than useful. Microsoft To Do is a powerhouse of a productivity app that lets you create an unlimited number of lists with their own unique subtasks, due dates, reminders, and image attachments. The app’s design is so incredibly well designed and easy to use that it puts to shame many other to-do apps (even many that require a paid subscription). Download For:

02 of 10 Best Task Management App For Kids: WaterDo What We Like A unique design that will engage younger users.

Paid membership is needed but it’s only $0.99 a month. What We Don't Like You need to sign up for a paid membership to use any of the features.

The seven-day free trial requires signing up for a paid membership. WaterDo is a unique to-do app that displays all of your tasks as bubbles. New tasks can be created at any time via the link at the bottom of the screen while existing tasks can be marked as completed by double-tapping their bubble and causing them to pop. In-app digital rewards are unlocked when tasks are completed. These can be used to decorate a small 2D island. A traditional calendar view is also available for viewing tasks in a more structured manner. Download For:

03 of 10 What We Like Streamlined design with zero distractions.

Support for widgets on both iPhone and Android. What We Don't Like Inability to add images to tasks like Microsoft To Do.

The horizontal menu can get a bit unwieldy with multiple lists. Google Tasks is a simple yet effective task tracking app by Google that lets you create tasks, edit them, and mark them as completed once they’re finished. All tasks are listed in an easy-to-comprehend list that can be manually sorted, listed by the order in which they were created, or displayed by task due date. Google Tasks supports the creation of multiple lists and extra details such as sub-tasks, notes, and due dates can be added to each task with ease. Home screen widgets are also supported for both iPhone and Android smartphones. Download For: iOS Android

04 of 10 Best Task Management App For Pomodoro Fans: TickTick What We Like Built-in stopwatch, Pomodoro timer, and Eisenhower Matrix.

Widget support on both Android and iPhone. What We Don't Like $2.99 monthly fee to unlock 299 lists and all themes.

Menu navigation is frustrating. TickTick is an incredibly robust to-do app that supports all of the basic task creation tools. In addition to subtasks, tags, and images for tasks, TickTick also boasts a built-in stopwatch and two Pomodoro and Eisenhower tools which will appeal to fans of those productivity styles. TickTick isn’t perfect though. While nine lists are enough for casual users, those wanting more will need to pay the $2.99 monthly fee to increase the limit to 299. The paid upgrade is also required if you want anything other than a plain colored background. The app’s menus can also be frustrating at times. Download For:

05 of 10 Best To Do App For Gamers: Habitica What We Like Good gamification of to-do tasks.

Creating custom tasks is fast and easy. What We Don't Like Amount of items and menus can be overwhelming at first.

Separate tabs for daily and regular tasks is inconvenient. Habitica is a to-do app that gamifies the task tracking process by rewarding you with digital items and XP. Both one-off and recurring tasks can be created with just a few taps and, once they’re marked as completed, rewards are unlocked and added to your profile. As an extra challenge and motivator, tasks that aren’t completed by their deadline inflict health damage on your character. Download For:

06 of 10 To Do App With Best Integrations: Any.do What We Like Support for both Siri and Alexa voice commands.

Detailed Home screen widgets on iOS and Android. What We Don't Like Requires an account to use.

$9.99 monthly subscription required for basic features. Any.do is a popular task management app that lets you create to-do lists, add subtasks, and upload images. Tasks can be viewed in either a traditional list or on a calendar and most of the basic features are fairly easy to grasp. What lets Any.do down is its requirement to sign up for an account before use which some may find inconvenient. Many basic tools, such as recurring tasks, labels, and themes, that are free in rival apps also require an expensive monthly membership. However, Any.do’s support for Siri, Alexa, WhatsApp, and Zapier is impressive and this will appeal to power users who require this type of advanced and specific integration. The Home screen widgets are also some of the best seen in the to-do app niche. Download For:

07 of 10 Best Collaboration App For Beginner Groups: Trello What We Like Strong collaboration support.

Built-in color blind mode to make tasks more distinguishable. What We Don't Like Trello’s style may be too complex for casual list makers. Trello is an app that does allow for the creation of basic vertical task lists but it sets itself apart by encouraging its users to drag tasks to another list to track their progress and then move them to yet another list when they’re finished. This style of task management may seem a bit complex for basic tasks, which just require a simply check when done, but it’s become incredibly popular for those working on more complex projects that require real-time updates that need to be viewed by other team members or collaborators. Download For:

08 of 10 Best Alternative Task Management App: Asana What We Like Options to invite others and adjust task privacy.

Strong collaboration tools for large tasks. What We Don't Like The number of tips presented to new users is overwhelming.

Tasks need to be manually assigned to yourself for them to show in the My Tasks screen. Asana is a to-do app with professionals in mind. While Asana can be used by individuals, its strong focus on assigning tasks to others, tracking a major project’s progress, and providing feedback can leave many solo users overwhelmed with features of which they have no need. Small and large groups will get a lot of use out of Asana, however, and all of its functionality is free which is a massive perk compared to similar pro task management apps that hide so much behind a paywall. Download For:

09 of 10 Most Advanced To Do App: Todoist What We Like Strong integration with Alexa, Gmail, and other services.

Loads of advanced options for pro task managers. What We Don't Like Very confusing app design for casual users.

$7.99 monthly fee required for more than five projects. Todoist is a powerhouse of a productivity app that incorporates tasks, calendars, and reminders into one cohesive system. Its strong support for collaboration and other services make Todoist a solid option for professional teams though there is a bit of a learning curve with some simple actions, such as swiping left on an item, performing a very different function than they would in other apps. These unique app design choices will intimidate those who simply want to make a quick list of things to do without wanting or needing to create an entire project. With over 30 million users, Todoist definitely has a lot of fans but it’s not for everyone. Download For:

