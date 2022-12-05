The Best Tech Deals for December 2022

Save money on headphones, computers, and streaming devices

By
Molly McLaughlin
Molly McLaughlin
Molly McLaughlin
Senior Editor & Content Strategist
Molly K. McLaughlin has been a technology editor and writer for over a dozen years. She runs product reviews for Lifewire, overseeing the process from hands-on testing to publishing.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Updated on December 5, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

December is a great month to find tech deals, whether searching for holiday gifts or looking to treat yourself to something shiny. We scoured the web for the best tech deals on everything, including smart home devices, smartwatches, computers, and home theater equipment. These are our favorites.

Check back regularly for updates.

RAVPower 30W 2 Ports USB C Wall Charger

RAVPower 30W 2 Ports USB C Wall Charger

Newegg
Buy on Newegg.com

Normally $20; Now $9

Need a wall charger that can handle multiple gadgets? This USB-C charger can fast charge the latest iPhone, Samsung, and Google smartphones. It can also handle tablets. It's a great accessory to have at home or when traveling.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Buy on Amazon

Normally $350; Now $170

These wireless noise-canceling headphones offer an on-the-go oasis at a deep discount. They support fast charging and can last up to 22 hours at a time.

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer

Adorama
Buy on Adorama.com

Normally $130; Now $79

The Canon Ivy Mini photo printer lets you print photo stickers from your smartphone anywhere you go. Using the Mini Print app, you can add frames, stickers, emojis, and other elements.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad.

Walmart
Buy on Walmart

Normally $479; Now $299

The 9th generation iPad is available in 64 GB and 256 GB varieties, and both are up for a discount. Both models work with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and offer all the goodies an iPad does, like a gorgeous screen and lightning-fast internet.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

Best Buy
Buy on Best Buy

Normally $60; Now $40

The 5th Gen Echo Dot features a nifty design with a nice-looking LED display that shows the time, weather, song titles, and other information. You can control it with Alexa and manage compatible smart home devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case

Buy on Amazon

Normally $159; Now $119

These AirPods have in-ear detection and automatically switch between connected devices. You can also share audio with another set of AirPods from another Apple device, like an iPhone or Apple TV.

Panasonic LUMIX GX85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Bundle

Panasonic LUMIX GX85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Bundle

Best Buy
Buy on Best Buy

Normally $800; Now $600

This mirrorless camera from Panasonic comes with two lenses (12-32mm and 45-150mm), so you can take close-up shots and zoom out to capture sunsets and landscapes. It also can capture 4K video. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you share images right away.

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player.

Walmart.
Buy on Walmart

Normally $116; Now $99

The Roku Streambar is a streaming device and soundbar in one. You get high-quality audio for your TV and access to Roku's platform to stream your favorite shows and movies. You can also build a wireless home theater system with Roku speakers and subwoofers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm LTE

Best Buy
Buy on Best Buy

Normally $500; Now $430

Samsung's flagship smartwatch can track all sorts of habits, from exercise to sleep to heart rate. This LTE version means you can leave your phone behind and use the watch to make purchases, send texts or track a workout.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft
Buy on Microsoft

Normally $1400; Now $1300

Microsoft's tablet/laptop hybrid has optional 5G connectivity and a top-notch processor and graphics. The Surface 9 has a 13-inch touchscreen and a big battery. (Depending on the configuration, it can last up to 19 hours of regular use.)

Was this page helpful?