The Best Tech Deals for December 2022

December is a great month to find tech deals, whether searching for holiday gifts or looking to treat yourself to something shiny. We scoured the web for the best tech deals on everything, including smart home devices, smartwatches, computers, and home theater equipment. These are our favorites.

RAVPower 30W 2 Ports USB C Wall Charger Newegg Buy on Newegg.com Normally $20; Now $9 Need a wall charger that can handle multiple gadgets? This USB-C charger can fast charge the latest iPhone, Samsung, and Google smartphones. It can also handle tablets. It's a great accessory to have at home or when traveling.



Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Buy on Amazon Normally $350; Now $170 These wireless noise-canceling headphones offer an on-the-go oasis at a deep discount. They support fast charging and can last up to 22 hours at a time.

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer Adorama Buy on Adorama.com Normally $130; Now $79 The Canon Ivy Mini photo printer lets you print photo stickers from your smartphone anywhere you go. Using the Mini Print app, you can add frames, stickers, emojis, and other elements.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB Walmart Buy on Walmart Normally $479; Now $299 The 9th generation iPad is available in 64 GB and 256 GB varieties, and both are up for a discount. Both models work with the 1st generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and offer all the goodies an iPad does, like a gorgeous screen and lightning-fast internet.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Best Buy Buy on Best Buy Normally $60; Now $40 The 5th Gen Echo Dot features a nifty design with a nice-looking LED display that shows the time, weather, song titles, and other information. You can control it with Alexa and manage compatible smart home devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Buy on Amazon Normally $159; Now $119 These AirPods have in-ear detection and automatically switch between connected devices. You can also share audio with another set of AirPods from another Apple device, like an iPhone or Apple TV.

Panasonic LUMIX GX85 Mirrorless 4K Photo Digital Camera Bundle Best Buy Buy on Best Buy Normally $800; Now $600 This mirrorless camera from Panasonic comes with two lenses (12-32mm and 45-150mm), so you can take close-up shots and zoom out to capture sunsets and landscapes. It also can capture 4K video. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you share images right away.

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player Walmart. Buy on Walmart Normally $116; Now $99 The Roku Streambar is a streaming device and soundbar in one. You get high-quality audio for your TV and access to Roku's platform to stream your favorite shows and movies. You can also build a wireless home theater system with Roku speakers and subwoofers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm LTE Best Buy Buy on Best Buy Normally $500; Now $430 Samsung's flagship smartwatch can track all sorts of habits, from exercise to sleep to heart rate. This LTE version means you can leave your phone behind and use the watch to make purchases, send texts or track a workout.