The 12 Best Roku Games in 2022

In addition to streaming TV and movies, you can play games on Roku devices using the remote control. We've rounded up a dozen of the best puzzle games, platformers, and classic board games for Roku, Can You Play Games on Roku? You can add games to your Roku the same way you add channels. To find Roku games in the Channel Store. go to Home > Streaming Channels > Games. If you don't see the title you're looking for under the Games section, go to Search Channels and look it up by name. Many titles are available for free with ads. Some games must be purchased upfront while others offer in-game purchases. If you have a Roku account, you can add games and channels from the Roku website. What Games Can You Play on a Roku TV? While most of these games are available on all Roku devices, a few are only supported on specific models. If you search for a title and it doesn't come up, then the game isn't supported on your device. 01 of 12 A Puzzle Game for the Ages: Pink Panther Time Traveler Roku What We Like Classic animation style. Multiple difficulty settings. 200+ levels including daily challenges. What We Don't Like Limited gameplay variety. No classic Pink Panther theme song. Guide Pink Panther through different time periods in this slide-puzzle game for all ages. You don't need to know anything about the title character to appreciate his unique style. The background illustrations are so stunning that you'll want to keep playing just to see what the next level looks like. Get Pink Panther Time Traveler 02 of 12 A Forgotten Gem Uncovered: L'Abbaye Des Morts Roku What We Like Immersive music and visual style. Unique story with a lot of mood. What We Don't Like Clunky controls. Very difficult platforming sections. L'Abbaye des Morts was originally made for the ZX Spectrum, an early PC released in 1982. It's a pretty in-depth adventure game about a heretic monk fleeing from persecution at the hands of the crusaders. The Roku version has given the game a modern polish, but the spirit of the original is well maintained. Get L'Abbaye des Morts 03 of 12 Word Search Meets Candy Crush: Word Soup Roku What We Like Every game is different. Tracks your best records. What We Don't Like No multiplayer or online leader boards. No difficulty options. Word Soup puts a strategic spin on the classic word search concept. When you make words out of connected letters, they disappear and the letters on top of them fall into the empty space. That means you'll always need to think a few steps ahead to maximize your score. Get Word Soup 04 of 12 Cutest Arcade-Style Platformer: Candy Bear Roku What We Like Adorable pixelated characters. Creative level designs. What We Don't Like No music and minimalistic sound effects. No way to defend yourself. Candy Bear is an old-school platforming game reminiscent of arcade classics like Donkey Kong and Wrecking Crew. The goal is simple, but the obstacles keep changing. There's an ad-supported free version you can try, and your data will transfer if you decide to buy the game. Once you beat all 120 levels, move on to the recently released sequel Candy Bear 2, which is also available on Roku. Get Candy Bear 05 of 12 Strangest Alternative to Asteroids: Pathogen 2 Roku What We Like Cool graphics and concept. Soothing soundtrack. What We Don't Like Doesn't add to basic the Asteroids formula. Stiff controls. Pathogen 2 is an obvious ode to Asteroids, one of the oldest arcade games, but it comes with a creative twist. Instead of firing at rocks from a spacecraft, you're fighting germs from a microscopic ship inside the human body. Get Pathogen 2 06 of 12 The Original Rogue-Like: Rogue Roku What We Like A faithful recreation of the original. Each game is a different experience. What We Don't Like The “graphics” leave a lot to imagination. No free version. Presented in its original ASCII glory, Rogue is perhaps the first game that has players exploring randomly generated dungeons, fighting monsters, and collecting experience points. If you've ever heard the terms “dungeon crawler” or “rogue-like,” you can thank this game. Get Rogue 07 of 12 Safest Alternative to Day-Trading: Bitcoin Boom Roku What We Like Simple yet addictive. No real money required. What We Don't Like Minimalistic graphics and sound effects. Not actually educational. Are you curious about cryptocurrency, but you don't want to take the financial risk? This simulator might scratch your itch. Bitcoin Boom is admittedly more of a post-modern art piece than a game, but it's strangely satisfying to see how much fake virtual currency you can generate. Get Bitcoin Boom 08 of 12 The Competitive Puzzle Game for All Ages: Match Four Roku What We Like Play alone or against a partner. Easy and hard modes. What We Don't Like Very barebones. No online play. A clone of the classic board game Connect Four, Match Four is simple enough for young children as the challenge is determined by your opponent's skills. It's especially fun for families to play in teams, but if you don't have anyone else, the AI makes for a formidable advesary. Get Match Four 09 of 12 Multiple Multi-Player Games in One: Neon Party Games Roku What We Like Energetic music and flashy graphics. Supports an unlimited number of players. What We Don't Like Requires you to download an app. Games vary in quality. If you have a group of friends over, Neon Party Games is a perfect go-to activity. The games are simple enough for anyone to understand, so it's equally ideal for adult and kid's gatherings. Each person uses their smartphone to play, which is a lot easier than using the Roku remote control. Get Neon Party Games 10 of 12 Practice Your Poker Face at Home: Poker With Friends Roku What We Like Perfect for learning how to play poker. Play online with up to 9 people. What We Don't Like You can spend real money, but you can't win real money. No local multi-player. If you don't have a deck of cards or any friends to play with, Poker With Friends has you covered, If your friends have a Roku TV, you can create your own online Texas Hold'em tournament. Best of all, no one can read your poker face through your TV screen. Get Poker With Friends 11 of 12 A Timeless Test of Tactical Skills: Chess Live! Roku What We Like Fun for novices and advanced players. No ads or microtransactions. What We Don't Like No tutorials for beginners. No music and plain graphics. Chess Live! is for serious chess players and those who are still learning the basics of the game. It's a no-frills simulator with no in-game purchases or gimmicks. The game offers reviews and playbacks of your matches to help you up your game. Get Chess Live! 12 of 12 Greatest Galaga Remake: Retaliate Roku What We Like A novel spin on a beloved arcade classic. A tough but fair challenge. What We Don't Like A little confusing a first. The game can end very suddenly. Retaliate reverses the formula of space shooters like Galaga where you have infinite ammo. Instead, you start with nothing but a shield to defend yourself, and you must siphon ammo from enemy ships. Leader boards are available online, so you can boast about your high score on social media. Get Retaliate FAQ How do I play games on Roku? You don't need a separate controller to play Roku games. Since they're relatively simple experiences, comparable to mobile titles, you can run them with the Roku remote. How do I watch NFL games on Roku? You'll need to subscribe to a platform that runs NFL games to watch them on your Roku. Some examples include Amazon Prime Video, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Was this page helpful?