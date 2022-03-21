The 12 Best Roku Games in 2022

In addition to streaming TV and movies, you can play games on Roku devices using the remote control. We've rounded up a dozen of the best puzzle games, platformers, and classic board games for Roku,



Can You Play Games on Roku?

You can add games to your Roku the same way you add channels. To find Roku games in the Channel Store. go to Home > Streaming Channels > Games. If you don't see the title you're looking for under the Games section, go to Search Channels and look it up by name.

Many titles are available for free with ads. Some games must be purchased upfront while others offer in-game purchases. If you have a Roku account, you can add games and channels from the Roku website.

What Games Can You Play on a Roku TV?

While most of these games are available on all Roku devices, a few are only supported on specific models. If you search for a title and it doesn't come up, then the game isn't supported on your device.

