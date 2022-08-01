The 10 Best Reddit Apps for Android in 2022

While there are dozens of Reddit apps available for Android, we've combed through the options to find the 10 best Reddit apps for Android.

Reddit's website is difficult to navigate and slow on mobile devices, including Android phones and tablets. Heck, even Reddit seems to know this, as an app is required to access many Reddit features on Android devices.

01 of 10 Reddit (Official app) What We Like Officially supported by Reddit.

Simple, easy to use interface.

Doesn't require authorizing third-party access.

No additional ads. What We Don't Like Interface looks rather basic.

Limited customization.

Scrolling is laggy at times. The official Reddit app is a simple, easy-to-use option and covers the basics. This is the best choice for Android users concerned about privacy and security, as you don't need to allow third-party access to your Reddit account. Customization and responsiveness are where the Reddit app falls short. There's not a lot you can do to make the app work the way you'd like it to and it's a bit slow on older Android devices. The official Reddit app is free and doesn't include in-app ads, though you will still see Reddit's promoted posts. Download Reddit

02 of 10 Boost What We Like Looks similar to official app.

Very smooth and responsive.

Many customization options. What We Don't Like Perhaps too similar to the official app.

Focused on media over text.

Options can be overwhelming. Boost is a great alternative to the official Reddit app. It looks similar and lives up to its name with excellent performance. It feels fast and responsive despite a focus on media content. Though attractive, Boost doesn't stand out from the official Reddit app and other third-party competitors and its options can be overwhelming for casual users, too. Boost is free and supported by ads, which are unobtrusive. The app's premium version removes ads. Download Boost

03 of 10 Infinity What We Like Media is large and attractive.

Subreddits take priority.

Very responsive despite large images.

Free with no ads. What We Don't Like RPAN and Trending features are half-baked.

Not great for browsing text.

Comments can take time to load. Infinity is an attractive Reddit app that focuses on large, clear presentations of media. This doesn't impact general performance, as scrolling remains smooth. Subreddits and comments take priority in this app. Subreddits, upvotes, and messages feature prominently, making access easy. It's a good choice if you stick to a few subreddits. However, Infinity's RPAN and Trending sections feel half-baked. Performance isn't perfect, either. Infinity is free and doesn't include ads. Download Infinity

04 of 10 Relay What We Like Dense, content-rich interface.

Default settings presents text well.



Generally smooth scrolling. What We Don't Like Subreddit organization is confusing.

Not attractive.

Can bog down over time. Relay is a Reddit app that leans towards a dense, text-heavy presentation. It packs a lot of information into your screen. The font is sharp and clear with good spacing between text elements. And, thanks to its lack of focus on media content, it's typically smooth due to use. A flip of your thumb can fly through multiple posts. Subreddit organization is more confusing than most alternatives, however, and the app can bog down on occasion. Relay is free and supported by ads, but they don't appear often. An ad-free Pro version is available. Download Relay

05 of 10 Rif is Fun What We Like Extremely dense interface.

Responsive scrolling.

Sharp, clear text. What We Don't Like Not the most attractive.

Limited subreddit organization.

Many options, but difficult to navigate. Rif is Fun, formerly called Reddit is Fun, is an exceptionally dense and text-forward Reddit app. Its default presentation packs a ton into your screen. The text is small but sharp and high-contrast. Because of its fast, smooth scrolling, it's ideal for Reddit users who rapidly move through posts. Rif supports many customization options, but the options are not attractive or easy to navigate. Inexperienced Reddit users may feel lost. The app is free and supported by ads, but they're not distracting. A paid upgrade removes ads. Download Rif is Fun

06 of 10 Joey What We Like Attractive interface.

Unique font.

Smooth scrolling. What We Don't Like Interface options can be hard to navigate.

Default interface is not dense.

Tutorial messages are annoying. Joey is an attractive alternative to other Reddit apps. It presents media well and has an eye-catching layout. Even the font is different from most Reddit apps. Scrolling is responsive despite the app's beautiful design. Comments and third-party links load quickly. The app has a tutorial system of pop-up messages to guide users through features. Inexperienced users may like these, while more experienced Redditors will find them annoying. Joey is free and includes ads. A premium, ad-free version is not available. Download Joey

07 of 10 BaconReader What We Like. Old-school vibe.

Dense text presentation.

Exceptionally fast scrolling. What We Don't Like. Default text size is small.

Interface is unattractive.



Ads are more noticeable than most alternatives. BaconReader is a Reddit app with an old-school vibe. The default interface looks similar pre-Reddit web forums, which may appeal to some. The list view is extremely dense, but the text can be small and hard to read. Scrolling is fast and smooth. This app doesn't focus on media presentation. Photos and video appear but are limited in size by default, and some videos don't appear at all. The app is free and includes ads. The ads are more frequent and annoying than most alternatives. A paid version removes ads. Download BaconReader

08 of 10 Slide What We Like Attractive interface.

Options page includes previews.

Free with no ads. What We Don't Like Many features locked behind pro version.

Default settings displays few posts. Slide is among the most attractive Reddit apps. It offers smooth scrolling through media and the default interface has a large, attractive presentation of photos and videos. It's easy to use and customize. The options page includes a preview feature that shows how changes to the interface will look before you make them. Slide is free and does not include ads. It instead offers a premium upgrade with extra features, like a Reader Mode for third-party websites and special layouts that focus on a gallery presentation of photos. Download Slide

09 of 10 RedReader Free Attractive interface and media presentation.

Dense text presentation.

Free with no ads. Can feel a bit slow.

Default interface is unattractive.



Barebones options. RedReader is a good option for users who want attractive image and video presentation without sacrificing dense text. Media looks great and the surrounding text is small and crisp. Though functional, the default interface is not the most attractive. This is mostly due to the large, red menu bar at the top. The app can also feel a bit slow when loading comments or scrolling rapidly. RedReader is free and doesn't include ads. Download RedReader