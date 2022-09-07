Internet, Networking, & Security > Around the Web The 10 Best Password Managers of 2022 Until we no longer need passwords, keep them secret, keep them safe By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Around the Web Browsers Cloud Services Error Messages Family Tech Home Networking 5G Antivirus Around the Web A password manager is an important tool to keep you safe online. Rather than relying on remembering all your passwords (and potentially reusing some), a password manager can store them all securely, saving you the need to enter so many, as well as providing you with more complex strings that are harder for hackers to figure out. With so many options available, this article guides you through the best password managers, including free password managers and related tools. 01 of 10 Best Password Keeper for Families: 1Password What We Like Family sharing options It's very simple to use and set up Extensive app and browser support What We Don't Like No free version available A little basic in places No recovery options if you lose the master password 1Password is a popular name in the password management world for good reason. Now available on pretty much every platform you could want including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and many web browsers, it allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords, credit card details, and secure notes. In each case, you can share them easily with key parties while two-factor authentication keeps it safe from everyone else. Upgrade to the family plan and that support extends to five members of your household, with the main user able to manage what members can see and do, as well as recover any locked-out members. A Travel Mode allows you to remove sensitive data as you cross borders before reinstating it later, while you'll also receive notifications for any compromised websites so you're sure to be safe. Download 1Password 02 of 10 Best Free Password Manager: Bitwarden What We Like Completely free tier Very secure and open-source Premium plan is well priced with useful extras What We Don't Like Can be a little basic to use Limited customer service Bitwarden is an unusual password keeper in that its free tier allows you to save an unlimited number of passwords across a similar unlimited amount of devices. Syncing is possible so you can easily switch between your different desktop and mobile devices, as well as between different browsers. A username and password generator saves you the effort of coming up with ideas of your own. Upgrade to the premium plan and costs are still low. In exchange, you get advanced two-factor authentication as well as security reports where Bitwarden advises you on how you can improve your passwords. There's fairly limited customer support and the app is a little basic and rudimentary, but Bitwarden is of tremendous value. Download Bitwarden 03 of 10 Best Password Manager with Added Security: Dashlane What We Like Extensive app support and each app is intuitive Built-in VPN Can change passwords en masse What We Don't Like Need to sign up to premium plan for all features Excessive for some users Dashlane packs a lot in alongside what you would expect from a password manager. Its free tier allows you to save up to 50 passwords but it's the premium one that most appeals. It offers unlimited passwords, and dark web monitoring for up to five email addresses, along with a VPN so your browsing activity is protected at all times. Features like encrypted file storage, a password health tool, and password generator, and support for all your devices ensure this is a well-rounded package. It may be overkill for certain users but if you want to know your passwords are at their strongest and you have nothing to fear, Dashlane feels like a protective force that you can spread across all devices you use. Download Dashlane 04 of 10 Best Password Manager for a Solo User: NordPass What We Like Simple to use thanks to great design Comes from a reliable name in online security 30-day free trial is useful What We Don't Like Quite expensive Not ideal for multiple users or families NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPN world and it now has its own password manager—NordPass. It's a little expensive so it's best suited for just one person or if you simply need it for 30 days, but it's easy to use. Much like NordVPN, it has a simple yet intuitive app design that makes it simple to figure out. Besides keeping your passwords safe, it will suggest better ones although you'll need to pay for the premium tier for it to identify reused options. For a simple yet effective solution, it does the job well despite that price tag if you need more from it than a month's worth of use. Download NordPass 05 of 10 Best for Ease of Use: LastPass What We Like Simple to use interface Well-designed browser extensions Multi-factor authentication What We Don't Like Quite expensive Free tier is relatively limited LastPass prides itself on being simple to use. That means there's no need to download a separate app unless you want to, as browser extensions and the web interface does all you need. The free tier is a bit limited only allowing one device type to log in, but it does have unlimited passwords. The Premium tier allows for access on all devices, as well as offers 1GB of encrypted file storage and dark web monitoring. It's more expensive than competitors but if simplicity is key and you don't want to download extra apps, it's a good solution. Download LastPass 06 of 10 Best for Offline Users: Keeper What We Like Offline mode is a great addition Very strong security Ideal for encrypted data What We Don't Like No free version Definitely excessive for some users Quite expensive With a focus on being web-based, Keeper isn't the most attractive of password managers but it's feature-rich. Besides password management tools, it also offers secure file storage that can be accessed offline. You can set up personalized fields for your specific needs as well as store all your payment details via the web-based app. Two-factor authentication keeps things safe while emergency access means you can add emergency contacts if needed. It's a little expensive compared to its competition but Keeper certainly makes you feel secure. Download Keeper 07 of 10 Best for Businesses: Zoho Vault What We Like Simple to share passwords between team members Excellent third-party integrations Great security What We Don't Like Aimed at business and corporate needs rather than personal use Overly complex for some users No form filling Zoho Vault is part of Zoho's continuing plan to dominate the corporate app world. While it's a little basic on the one hand, lacking form-filling functionality, it's also quite powerful elsewhere. It generates passwords as needed with a dashboard that helps you see where your security might be weaker. Thanks to its focus on business, it's easy to share details with other team members which can be useful within a family setting. Expect it to be a bit complex in places though if you just need something straightforward, and you'll need to pay to get the best out of it. Download Zoho Vault 08 of 10 Best for Form Filling: RoboForm What We Like Powerful search function Great for form filling Extensive platform support What We Don't Like No device syncing on free tier Basic in places RoboForm is a simple tool that's great if you just use one device to complete forms and need guidance on how secure your passwords are. It lacks syncing functionality unless you upgrade to the premium tier, along with cloud backups and two-factor authentication, so you may need to skip the free option. However, whichever option you choose, the app is simple to figure out even if it does look pretty basic compared to competitors. Download Roboform 09 of 10 Best for People on a Budget: Enpass What We Like Fairly inexpensive Security alerts for website breaches Unlimited devices and passwords What We Don't Like Syncing is a little complicated Being offline isn't ideal for everyone Enpass has some unique features to make it stand out. it works offline which offers some advantages but isn't always flexible. It also has you syncing locally or to your other cloud storage services, but you'll need to be willing to set things up yourself. However you plan on using it, there's support for an unlimited number of passwords, vaults, and devices. Being able to sign up for a lifetime license is useful while there's also a great-priced family plan too. Just don't count on it looking good while you use it. Download Enpass 10 of 10 Best for Passwordless Solution: LogMeOnce What We Like Also includes identity theft protection Passwordless login options Automatic two-factor authentication What We Don't Like Limited customization Can feel complicated LogMeOnce aims to live up to its name by offering Single Sign On functionality so you can log in via various methods from Face ID, a fingerprint, or even a selfie. It works well across multiple platforms giving you plenty of flexibility. While its actual service lacks some key customization options, its focus on passwordless methods is useful, while you can also add on features like dark web monitoring and cloud storage encryption for a fee. Download LogMeOnce Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit