The 10 Best Password Managers of 2022

A password manager is an important tool to keep you safe online. Rather than relying on remembering all your passwords (and potentially reusing some), a password manager can store them all securely, saving you the need to enter so many, as well as providing you with more complex strings that are harder for hackers to figure out.

01 of 10 Best Password Keeper for Families: 1Password What We Like Family sharing options



It's very simple to use and set up



Extensive app and browser support

What We Don't Like No free version available



A little basic in places



No recovery options if you lose the master password

1Password is a popular name in the password management world for good reason. Now available on pretty much every platform you could want including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and many web browsers, it allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords, credit card details, and secure notes. In each case, you can share them easily with key parties while two-factor authentication keeps it safe from everyone else.

Upgrade to the family plan and that support extends to five members of your household, with the main user able to manage what members can see and do, as well as recover any locked-out members. A Travel Mode allows you to remove sensitive data as you cross borders before reinstating it later, while you'll also receive notifications for any compromised websites so you're sure to be safe. Download 1Password

02 of 10 Best Free Password Manager: Bitwarden What We Like Completely free tier



Very secure and open-source



Premium plan is well priced with useful extras

What We Don't Like Can be a little basic to use



Limited customer service

Bitwarden is an unusual password keeper in that its free tier allows you to save an unlimited number of passwords across a similar unlimited amount of devices. Syncing is possible so you can easily switch between your different desktop and mobile devices, as well as between different browsers. A username and password generator saves you the effort of coming up with ideas of your own.

Upgrade to the premium plan and costs are still low. In exchange, you get advanced two-factor authentication as well as security reports where Bitwarden advises you on how you can improve your passwords.

There's fairly limited customer support and the app is a little basic and rudimentary, but Bitwarden is of tremendous value.

03 of 10 Best Password Manager with Added Security: Dashlane What We Like Extensive app support and each app is intuitive



Built-in VPN



Can change passwords en masse

What We Don't Like Need to sign up to premium plan for all features



Excessive for some users

Dashlane packs a lot in alongside what you would expect from a password manager. Its free tier allows you to save up to 50 passwords but it's the premium one that most appeals. It offers unlimited passwords, and dark web monitoring for up to five email addresses, along with a VPN so your browsing activity is protected at all times. Features like encrypted file storage, a password health tool, and password generator, and support for all your devices ensure this is a well-rounded package.

It may be overkill for certain users but if you want to know your passwords are at their strongest and you have nothing to fear, Dashlane feels like a protective force that you can spread across all devices you use.

04 of 10 Best Password Manager for a Solo User: NordPass What We Like Simple to use thanks to great design



Comes from a reliable name in online security



30-day free trial is useful

What We Don't Like Quite expensive

Not ideal for multiple users or families NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPN world and it now has its own password manager—NordPass. It's a little expensive so it's best suited for just one person or if you simply need it for 30 days, but it's easy to use. Much like NordVPN, it has a simple yet intuitive app design that makes it simple to figure out.

Besides keeping your passwords safe, it will suggest better ones although you'll need to pay for the premium tier for it to identify reused options.

For a simple yet effective solution, it does the job well despite that price tag if you need more from it than a month's worth of use.

05 of 10 Best for Ease of Use: LastPass What We Like Simple to use interface



Well-designed browser extensions



Multi-factor authentication

What We Don't Like Quite expensive



Free tier is relatively limited

LastPass prides itself on being simple to use. That means there's no need to download a separate app unless you want to, as browser extensions and the web interface does all you need. The free tier is a bit limited only allowing one device type to log in, but it does have unlimited passwords. The Premium tier allows for access on all devices, as well as offers 1GB of encrypted file storage and dark web monitoring. It's more expensive than competitors but if simplicity is key and you don't want to download extra apps, it's a good solution.

06 of 10 Best for Offline Users: Keeper What We Like Offline mode is a great addition



Very strong security



Ideal for encrypted data

What We Don't Like No free version



Definitely excessive for some users



Quite expensive

With a focus on being web-based, Keeper isn't the most attractive of password managers but it's feature-rich. Besides password management tools, it also offers secure file storage that can be accessed offline. You can set up personalized fields for your specific needs as well as store all your payment details via the web-based app. Two-factor authentication keeps things safe while emergency access means you can add emergency contacts if needed. It's a little expensive compared to its competition but Keeper certainly makes you feel secure.

07 of 10 Best for Businesses: Zoho Vault What We Like Simple to share passwords between team members



Excellent third-party integrations



Great security

What We Don't Like Aimed at business and corporate needs rather than personal use



Overly complex for some users



No form filling

Zoho Vault is part of Zoho's continuing plan to dominate the corporate app world. While it's a little basic on the one hand, lacking form-filling functionality, it's also quite powerful elsewhere. It generates passwords as needed with a dashboard that helps you see where your security might be weaker. Thanks to its focus on business, it's easy to share details with other team members which can be useful within a family setting. Expect it to be a bit complex in places though if you just need something straightforward, and you'll need to pay to get the best out of it.

08 of 10 Best for Form Filling: RoboForm What We Like Powerful search function



Great for form filling



Extensive platform support

What We Don't Like No device syncing on free tier



Basic in places

RoboForm is a simple tool that's great if you just use one device to complete forms and need guidance on how secure your passwords are.

It lacks syncing functionality unless you upgrade to the premium tier, along with cloud backups and two-factor authentication, so you may need to skip the free option.

However, whichever option you choose, the app is simple to figure out even if it does look pretty basic compared to competitors.

09 of 10 Best for People on a Budget: Enpass What We Like Fairly inexpensive



Security alerts for website breaches



Unlimited devices and passwords

What We Don't Like Syncing is a little complicated



Being offline isn't ideal for everyone

Enpass has some unique features to make it stand out. it works offline which offers some advantages but isn't always flexible. It also has you syncing locally or to your other cloud storage services, but you'll need to be willing to set things up yourself. However you plan on using it, there's support for an unlimited number of passwords, vaults, and devices. Being able to sign up for a lifetime license is useful while there's also a great-priced family plan too. Just don't count on it looking good while you use it.