8 Best Password Apps for Android Tablets

Numerous Android apps and services are available for storing passwords, login details, credit cards, and other private information, but finding the best one can often be difficult. This page covers the eight best password manager apps for Android tablets, including basic login autofill services and more premium experiences with extra security and VPNs.

01 of 08 What We Like Built into the Android operating system.

Uses the same Google account as Google Play and Gmail. What We Don't Like Settings can be hard to locate.

Doesn’t work outside Chrome on other devices. Google Password Manager is a free password management service that’s native to the Android operating system. This means that it comes pre-installed on Android tablets and smartphones and doesn’t require the download of an app to use. On Android tablets, Google Password Manager can store passwords and usernames for both websites and apps. Website login details can sync to Chrome browser apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets using the same Google account. The service can also scan login information for security breaches and suggest stronger passwords and usernames.

Use Google Password Manager

02 of 08 Best Free Android App for Storing Passwords: Microsoft Authenticator What We Like Offers 2FA in addition to password management.

Dedicated setting for saving battery power. What We Don't Like Some advanced work settings may confuse casual users. Microsoft Authenticator is one of the best free password manager apps for Android tablets. Once set up, this app can be used to autofill login information for apps and websites. It also features built-in 2FA functionality for services that require an extra level of security. The Microsoft Authenticator app itself is very secure with extra settings for locking the app, preventing screenshots, and enabling a PIN or biometric scan requirement. Passwords can be imported and exported with relative ease and a cloud backup option is available for all app data.

Download Microsoft Authenticator

03 of 08 Android Password App With Best Cloud Support: Enpass Password Manager What We Like Can sync data over local Wi-Fi.

Support for a large number of cloud services. What We Don't Like Limit of 10 items per list in free version.

One-off $9.99 payment required to remove restrictions. Enpass boasts a variety of features such as login autofill for websites and apps, a password generator, and a security breach audio that checks if any of your information has been affected by recent database hacks. What sets Enpass apart from its rivals though is its support for local data syncing via Wi-Fi and most major cloud services. Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, Google Drive, iCloud, and even Nextcloud all have support.

Download Enpass Password Manager

04 of 08 Safest App to Store Passwords: Password Safe What We Like Support for Wear OS.

Can add password generator widgets to Home. What We Don't Like Biometric login, categories, and attachments locked behind a

$3.99 paywall. Password Safe is an Android tablet password management app that’s completely offline and protects its stored data with a 256-bit encryption. In addition to the expected password app features, it also boasts support for Home screen widgets, custom themes, file attachments for login fields, and user images though all of these bonus require a one-off payment to unlock.

Download Password Safe

05 of 08 Easiest Password App to Use: NordPass What We Like Beautifully designed app that’s easy to navigate.

Can input credit cards with the tablet’s camera. What We Don't Like Need to create a Nord account to use the app.

$1.79 monthly fee required for data breach feature. Nord is mostly known for its popular VPN service but it also has a solid password manager app in NordPass. The NordPass app designed for Android tablets is incredibly well designed with a bold and colorful aesthetic that will comfort those put off by the barebones look of most other password apps. Inputting login information is simple, and the ability to add credit card information by taking a photo of the card is a huge timesaver. While the password and private data storage features are free, a $1.75 monthly fee is required to use the data breach detection service.

Download NordPass

06 of 08 Best Encrypted Android Tablet Password App: Bitwarden Password Manager What We Like Unlimited password storage for free.

Advanced security options for $1 per month. What We Don't Like You need to create a Bitwarden account to use the app. Bitwarden is an impressive password manager app that offers an unlimited number of password storage on an unlimited number of connected devices for free. It boasts AES-256 bit encryption, brute force protection, and salted hashing to help keep data secure while advanced 2FA options such as YubiKey, FIDO2, and Duo are available to those wanting even more security for a $1 monthly fee.

Download Bitwarden

07 of 08 Best VPN/Password Manager 2-In-1 App: Dashline What We Like Completely free for one device.

Built-in VPN feature for $3.33 per month. What We Don't Like $2.75 (or $3.33) monthly fee to use multiple devices.

Can be sluggish when downloading date or using other apps. Dashline is an all-in-one security app for Android tablets and other devices. In addition to the usual app and website password management function, Dashline can also detect if your email was involved in a data breach, rate password health, and store private notes. The free membership unlocks the password manager function and now supports an unlimited number of passwords as opposed to the original 50-password limit it used to. The $2.75 monthly membership will let you use more than one device and provide dark web monitoring while the $3.33 monthly fee also adds a bonus VPN service.

Download Dashline