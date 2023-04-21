The Best OtterBox Cases for iPhone 14 of 2023 The OtterBox Defender performed the best in hands-on tests By Kaylyn McKenna Kaylyn McKenna Writer San Francisco State University Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance writer and reviewer specializing in tech accessories who reviews charging devices and batteries for Lifewire. She also covers consumer and business tech accessibility. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on April 21, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Tweet Share Email OtterBox phone cases have a strong reputation for durability. I tested several of the company’s popular cases on my iPhone 14 Pro to determine the best durability, feel, and fit. My favorite OtterBox case is the OtterBox Defender, and I highly recommend it to anyone who wants robust phone protection. However, I also recommend the OtterBox Symmetry case for those that want a more lightweight and stylish option or the OtterBox Commuter case for buyers on a budget.

Why Trust Us

I've tried many iPhone accessories and cases as a tech writer. I also drop my phone a lot, so I know a thing or two about the importance of protective phone cases and put these cases through the wringer during my product tests. I spent a week with each one of these cases on my phone, testing them for comfort, functionality, and durability—Kaylyn McKenna. How We Test and Rate Phone Cases What to Look For FAQ Just Buy This Otterbox Defender Series for iPhone 14 Pro 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com View On Target TL;DR: The OtterBox Defender offers high-level protection with a multi-layer design that fits securely on your smartphone. Pros Highly protective Easy-to-grip Secure fit on the phone Cons Slightly bulky Not compatible with third-party camera protectors The OtterBox Defender case was the OtterBox that made my phone feel the most secure. The case includes a front frame that securely holds your phone in place and adds a raised ridge for extra drop protection. OtterBox says this phone case can survive as many drops as the military standard. It features raised edges around the screen and camera to prevent them from shattering. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna I was pleasantly surprised at how easy the case was to put on. I've used multi-layer phone cases with front and back pieces, which can often be a pain to assemble. Even though it requires some assembly, it only took about 60 seconds to get on. This rugged phone case also felt lighter than expected. I preferred the feel of this case to the other OtterBox models and other phone cases I've tried on my iPhone 14 Pro. The rubber outer layer of the case allowed me to get a firm grip on my phone which is handy when using the phone with sweaty hands at the gym or while running. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna Overall, using this case gave me the most security and confidence that I wouldn't break my phone, which I look for in an OtterBox phone case. The design and overall feel sealed the deal. Who else recommends it? OtterBox cases, including the Defender Series, are well-reviewed by many tech publications, including GearLab. What do buyers say? Amazon reviewers gave this case a high rating for sturdiness and durability; 74% awarded it 5 stars. What are Redditors saying? OtterBox gets accolades in a few Subreddits, including r/BuyItForLife and r/apple. The Otterbox Defender Series is also available for: Most iPhone models Samsung Galaxy phones Google Pixel phones Budget Buy Otterbox Commuter Series for iPhone 14 Pro 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Otterbox.com TL;DR: The OtterBox Commuter offers strong protection at an affordable price. The two-layer case is easy to put on and lock into place. Pros Provides two-layer protection More affordable than other OtterBox cases Easy set-up Cons Less drop protection than in the Defender Series The Commuter's case design is like the reverse of the Defender's. The interior layer is a synthetic rubber that locks into a plastic protective outer shell. Some synthetic rubber is still exposed on the phone's sides, so you can still get a firm grip. The case went on quickly, and my iPhone felt secure. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna This case features 3x drop protection compared to the military standard. That's slightly less protective than the OtterBox Defender Series case, but it is still adequate to meet the needs of the vast majority of consumers. I felt secure with my phone in this case. During my trial period, the case and the phone inside survived several drops of concrete and hardwood surfaces. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna This case is $25 cheaper than the Defender OtterBox case and still gives you excellent protection, so this is an ideal budget option. Who else recommends it? Futurism named this case as the Best Protective phone case of 2022. What do buyers say? The iPhone 13 model of this case earned a 4.7-star rating, with 83% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. The Otterbox Commuter Series is also available for: Most iPhone models Samsung Galaxy phones Google Pixel phones Stylish Option Otterbox SYMMETRY SERIES for iPhone 14 Pro 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com TL;DR: The OtterBox Symmetry is a sleek but protective phone case in many colors and designs, making it an excellent choice for fashion-forward shoppers. Pros Lightweight design Wide range of colors and styles MagSafe-compatible Cons Not as protective as other OtterBox cases If you want a stylish phone case with solid drop protection, the OtterBox Symmetry has the sleekest, most elegant design. It's rugged but doesn't have the heavy look of the Defender or Commuter cases. The Symmetry was the only case I tested that was all one piece. There was nothing to snap together. I could quickly slide my iPhone into the case, and it was ready. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna The Defender and Commuter worked with my wireless and MagSafe chargers. The Symmetry was the only one that perfectly locked in with the MagSafe charger. Therefore, this is an excellent choice if you prefer that method. The case features a raised edge around the camera on the back of the phone for impressive camera protection. The Defender and Commuter cases are thicker, so the camera protection ridge doesn't need to stick out as far to give the same amount of support. I generally leave my phone face up on my desk or nightstand to take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display. The Symmetry case lays at an angle with the top of the phone raised due to that elongated camera ridge. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna Who else recommends it? Rolling Stone recommended the OtterBox Symmetry as the best overall protective phone case for iPhones. What do buyers say? Amazon reviewers praise this case for its protection, fit, and easy installation. 81% of the over 2,800 buyers that rated the iPhone 13 model on Amazon gave it a 5-star rating. Otterbox Cases We Tested OtterBox Commuter for the iPhone 14 ProOtterBox Defender for the iPhone 14 ProOtterBox Defender XT for the iPhone 14 ProOtterBox Symmetry Antimicrobial for the iPhone 14 ProOtterBox Symmetry for the iPhone 14 Pro I kept each case on my iPhone for approximately one week and continued my normal activities. These cases protected my brand-new iPhone 14 Pro, so I didn't throw the phone off my balcony or anything (though OtterBox has done plenty of successful drop testing on all of their available cases). However, I put each one through an average week of wear and tear. They each went through my workdays, errands, dog park adventures, nights out, and lots of jogging and walks with my dog. I also tested them with several chargers. I cycled through my wireless and wired charging accessories to get a good feel for how they handle wireless charging, including MagSafe charging, and whether the cases fit most charging cords. This is essential as I have had phone cases that didn't work with wireless charging or had material around the charging port that made plugging in third-party chargers challenging. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna We received loaner units of each OtterBox case from the manufacturer. How We Rate Phone Cases 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best phone cases we tested. We recommend them without reservation.4.5 to 4.7 stars: These phone cases are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them.4.0 to 4.4 stars: We think these are great phone cases, but others are better.3.5 to 3.9 stars: These phone cases are just average.3.4 and below: We don't recommend phone cases with these ratings because they didn’t meet basic expectations; you won't find any on our list. What to Look For When shopping for an OtterBox phone case, consider the following: Protection: Each OtterBox case has passed extensive drop-testing to ensure it can adequately protect your device. Fit: You want an OtterBox that securely fits on your device. Design: You want a phone case with a design that feels comfortable and fits your aesthetic.Warranty: A good warranty shows that the brand believes in its product and ensures that you'll get a replacement if the case that you receive breaks or malfunctions.Antimicrobial Properties (Optional): An easy-to-clean or antimicrobial case will help keep your phone from getting too gross. Protection For the best protection, you will want to look for a phone with a protective shell and raised edges around the screen and back camera(s). These raised edges help prevent cracking or shattering when you drop your phone. All OtterBox phone cases undergo intensive testing to verify that they can protect your phone from significant drops without damage. Fit A case that fits snuggly on your phone will provide it with the best protection. Many prefer the multi-layer or multi-piece OtterBox cases due to their ultra-secure fit. Always ensure you buy the correct version of the OtterBox case for a proper fit. OtterBox makes phone cases for most Apple and Android smartphones. Design Consider your design preferences when shopping for an OtterBox case. Some models, such as the OtterBox Symmetry, come in a broader range of color options. There are also some variances in the weight of the different OtterBox models. Some people prefer thick and heavy phone cases to offer more robust protection. OtterBox offers several models with a multi-layer design for added phone protection. Meanwhile, others prefer a lightweight single-layer design like that of the OtterBox Symmetry case. Warranty One of the key considerations when shopping for phone cases is the warranty. A good warranty shows that the manufacturer stands behind its product and will replace the case if it breaks within a set timeframe. OtterBox offers a Limited Lifetime Warranty on its smartphone cases. This warranty covers the "Lifetime of the product," which OtterBox determines as being seven years from the original date of purchase. Antimicrobial Properties (Optional) Your phone case is constantly being touched and set down in different places, so it can easily pick up germs. All OtterBox cases are easy to clean. However, if you are particularly concerned about cleanliness, consider buying the Antimicrobial versions of your chosen OtterBox phone case. The antimicrobial versions contain silver additives that protect them from microbial growth. FAQ How do I open an OtterBox Defender case? The OtterBox Defender Case has three layers: a plastic holster, a rubber slipcover, and a hard plastic shell. Each layer is removable. To remove the plastic holster, the outermost layer, unclip each of the four corners one at a time. Next, peel the rubber slipcover away from the plastic casing. If you're struggling to get underneath the cover, undo the flap covering the charging port and pull the small rubber tab away from the device. You will then be able to slide your finger underneath all edges. Finally, unclip the case's frame from the rear using the clips on the underside of the remaining plastic case. These clips sit along both sides and the top and bottom of the phone. Once you release the clips, the frame and the back cover will separate from the phone. Do OtterBox cases work with wireless charging? All OtterBox smartphone cases work with wireless charging, although they can vary in performance depending on the type of charger you’re using and the handset in question. There are two main wireless chargers on the market: Qi and MagSafe. While you can use both to charge any phone with wireless charging capabilities, MagSafe chargers specifically fast-charge iPhone 12 handsets and above. If you buy an OtterBox case for a MagSafe handset, but the case itself doesn't have the proprietary MagSafe magnets built-in, you'll still be able to charge it via MagSafe, but you won't be able to take full advantage of the increased MagSafe speeds. To guarantee top MagSafe performance, purchase an OtterBox case labeled "with MagSafe."

Are OtterBox cases waterproof?

Most OtterBox cases with the DROP+ protection rating are water-resistant but not waterproof. Cases that don't have the DROP+ protection rating are not water-resistant by default. Water resistance means they can withstand splashes without damage. OtterBox doesn't guarantee the cases will protect your device when submerged, so you should avoid taking your phone in water unless it is waterproof.