The Best OtterBox Cases for iPhone 14 of 2023

I've tried many iPhone accessories and cases as a tech writer. I also drop my phone a lot, so I know a thing or two about the importance of protective phone cases and put these cases through the wringer during my product tests. I spent a week with each one of these cases on my phone, testing them for comfort, functionality, and durability— Kaylyn McKenna .

My favorite OtterBox case is the OtterBox Defender , and I highly recommend it to anyone who wants robust phone protection. However, I also recommend the OtterBox Symmetry case for those that want a more lightweight and stylish option or the OtterBox Commuter case for buyers on a budget.

OtterBox phone cases have a strong reputation for durability. I tested several of the company’s popular cases on my iPhone 14 Pro to determine the best durability, feel, and fit.

Just Buy This Otterbox Defender Series for iPhone 14 Pro 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Otterbox.com View On Target TL;DR: The OtterBox Defender offers high-level protection with a multi-layer design that fits securely on your smartphone. Pros Highly protective

Easy-to-grip

Secure fit on the phone Cons Slightly bulky

Not compatible with third-party camera protectors The OtterBox Defender case was the OtterBox that made my phone feel the most secure. The case includes a front frame that securely holds your phone in place and adds a raised ridge for extra drop protection. OtterBox says this phone case can survive as many drops as the military standard. It features raised edges around the screen and camera to prevent them from shattering. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna I was pleasantly surprised at how easy the case was to put on. I've used multi-layer phone cases with front and back pieces, which can often be a pain to assemble. Even though it requires some assembly, it only took about 60 seconds to get on. This rugged phone case also felt lighter than expected. I preferred the feel of this case to the other OtterBox models and other phone cases I've tried on my iPhone 14 Pro. The rubber outer layer of the case allowed me to get a firm grip on my phone which is handy when using the phone with sweaty hands at the gym or while running. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna Overall, using this case gave me the most security and confidence that I wouldn't break my phone, which I look for in an OtterBox phone case. The design and overall feel sealed the deal. Who else recommends it? OtterBox cases, including the Defender Series, are well-reviewed by many tech publications, including GearLab.

The Otterbox Defender Series is also available for: Most iPhone models

Samsung Galaxy phones

Google Pixel phones

Budget Buy Otterbox Commuter Series for iPhone 14 Pro 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Otterbox.com TL;DR: The OtterBox Commuter offers strong protection at an affordable price. The two-layer case is easy to put on and lock into place. Pros Provides two-layer protection

More affordable than other OtterBox cases

Easy set-up Cons Less drop protection than in the Defender Series The Commuter's case design is like the reverse of the Defender's. The interior layer is a synthetic rubber that locks into a plastic protective outer shell. Some synthetic rubber is still exposed on the phone's sides, so you can still get a firm grip. The case went on quickly, and my iPhone felt secure. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna This case features 3x drop protection compared to the military standard. That's slightly less protective than the OtterBox Defender Series case, but it is still adequate to meet the needs of the vast majority of consumers. I felt secure with my phone in this case. During my trial period, the case and the phone inside survived several drops of concrete and hardwood surfaces. Lifewire/Kaylyn McKenna This case is $25 cheaper than the Defender OtterBox case and still gives you excellent protection, so this is an ideal budget option. Who else recommends it? Futurism named this case as the Best Protective phone case of 2022.

Futurism named this case as the Best Protective phone case of 2022. What do buyers say? The iPhone 13 model of this case earned a 4.7-star rating, with 83% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. The Otterbox Commuter Series is also available for: Most iPhone models

Samsung Galaxy phones

Google Pixel phones