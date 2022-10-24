The 12 Best Multiplayer Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2 Games

For a lot of gamers, the most exciting part of virtual reality is playing with friends and meeting new people. Since the Oculus Store has thousands of titles to choose from, we've rounded up the best multiplayer games for the Oculus Quest 2 and the original Oculus Quest.

01 of 12 Putt Up or Shut Up: Walkabout Mini Golf VR MightyCoconut.com What We Like Creative course designs.



Hidden golf balls and other unlockables.



Tons of DLC courses. What We Don't Like All the DLC can get expensive.

02 of 12 Shoot Hoops for Free: Gym Class – Basketball VR GymClassVR.com What We Like Realistic physics.



Global stat charts.



Free to play. What We Don't Like Simple graphics.

Not so fun to play alone. Gym Class is much more exciting than the name suggests. It's a competitive basketball simulator featuring several multiplayer and single-player modes. Visit a friend's personal court or compete in tournaments against strangers from around the globe. The game is free to play, but if you pay for GM Mode, you can customize your court, avatar, and ball.

03 of 12 Try Your Virtual Hand: PokerStars VR PokerStars.com What We Like Free chips daily.



The developers are responsive to feedback.

What We Don't Like Lots of inexperienced players.

04 of 12 Hide, Seek, and More: Half+Half halfandhalf.fun What We Like Soothing sounds and visuals.

Adorable avatars.

No talking required. What We Don't Like Few players.

No instructions.

Games offer little variety. Half+Half is a collection of mini-games that you can enjoy with friends or strangers. Activities include hide and seek, deep-sea swimming, hang gliding, and human Tetris. Half+Half provides a calming social space that's a nice refuge from more intense VR experiences.

05 of 12 Survive the Zombie Apocalypse: Arizona Sunshine Arizona-Sunshine.com What We Like Long campaign mode.



Lots of DLC.

Wide variety of maps and weapons. What We Don't Like No competitive mode.

No cross-play with PC. Arizona Sunshine is a survival horror game that's fun to play alone or with friends. With dozens of weapons at your disposal, the goal is to kill zombies so that you can get more ammo so that you can kill more zombies. Up to four people can play together in horde mode, or you can team up with one other person in campaign mode. It's a bloody good time.

06 of 12 Help Each Other Escape the Afterlife: Carly and the Reaperman CarlyandtheReaperman.com What We Like Fun to play alone or in co-op mode.

Creative visuals and story.

Oculus Quest 2 same-room multiplayer. What We Don't Like No cross-play with Steam.

07 of 12 Battle Royale in VR: Population - One populationonevr.com What We Like Cross-play with PC.

Cross-purchase with the Oculus Rift.

Regular updates and live in-game events. What We Don't Like Steep learning curve.

08 of 12 Serve or Be Served: Cook Out ResolutionGames.com What We Like Cook alone or with others.



Challenging without being frustrating. What We Don't Like Cooking by yourself isn't as fun.

09 of 12 Boldly Go to New Worlds: Star Trek - Bridge Crew Ubisoft What We Like Dramatic storyline and missions.



“Ongoing Missions” mode regularly offers new challenges.



Can be played without a headset. What We Don't Like The “action” is mostly stationary.

10 of 12 Best VR Haunted House: Mirewood Manor MirewoodManor.com What We Like Multiple single-player and co-op game modes.



Long story mode.



Free with in-app purchases. What We Don't Like Not very scary.

Platforming sections very too difficult. While you can explore Mirewood Manor on your own, it's best to bring a friend or three. You'll encounter otherworldly ghosts, deadly escape rooms, and endless jump scares. You can easily spend 10 hours on the main story alone, and there are additional game modes and mini-games for even more fun.

11 of 12 Best VR MMORPG: Zenith - The Last City ZenithMMO.com What We Like Fly, climb, swim, and zipline through a massive open world.



Cool cooking and crafting mechanics.



Creative combat system. What We Don't Like Gets repetitive after a while.



Limited character variety.

Mediocre graphics. If you enjoy MMO games like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, you definitely want to try Zenith: The Last City. After you create your custom character, form a guild with friends and embark on a raid together or jump into a public event. Explore dungeons, collect treasure, and slay bosses to gain experience points and grow stronger.

