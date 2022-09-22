The 17 Best Minecraft Seeds in 2022

These seeds were tested on Minecraft Bedrock version 1.9.2. The results may be different depending on your version.

On the Minecraft world selection screen, select Create New . In the world settings, go to Advanced and click under World Seed . Enter the seed number, then select Create .

In Minecraft, a seed is a code used to generate your world. Usually, the game gives you a random number when you create a new world, but you can enter your own custom seed code. Players share seeds so that they can start the game in their preferred biome with access to specific resources.

Minecraft starts new players off in a vast open world, but what if you have an idea of where you want to begin the game? We've rounded up the best Minecraft seeds to help give you a head start.

01 of 17 Three Strongholds Seed: 4364519598890647509 If you want to cut straight to dungeon crawling without having to search for enemy strongholds, this seed starts you in a forest near three strongholds all within 1500 blocks of the spawn point. In addition to tons of loot and mobs, each stronghold contains an End Portal that you can activate to reach the Ender Dragon.



02 of 17 Survival Island Villages Seed: 2218715947278290213 If you're new to survival island challenges, this seed is a good place to start since you'll spawn near a village that has everything you need. If you're playing the Java version, there will be four villages on the island for you to explore, but Bedrock users will have at least one village.

03 of 17 Mangrove Jungle Island Seed: -7135175970849399448 This survival island is half mangrove swamp and half jungle biome. The environment is beautiful, but not particularly hospitable, so your main goal is to make a boat and get off the island as soon as possible. If you decide to tame an ocelot, you can take it with you.



04 of 17 Mushroom Fields Seed: -3832188667730420108 This seed starts you off close to a rare mushroom biome, the only biome with no hostile mobs, which makes it the perfect place for your safe house. Since you'll need a boat to get there, you might want to explore the nearby desert temple first, but beware of booby traps.



05 of 17 Big Old Swamp Seed: 8040866539899091321 Do you feel most at home in the swamp? This seed has possibly the largest swamp biome in Minecraft ever discovered. Throughout the bog, you'll find five witch huts, several ruined Nether portals, and hundreds of frogs. If you feed Magma Cubes to frogs, you can create some beautiful Froglight blocks to light up the night.



06 of 17 Mansion in a Meadow Seed: -8024307144953402722 Most survival island seeds require you to rough it in the wilderness, but this one starts you off close to a massive woodland mansion that you can raid for resources and claim as your base. You can also find two villages near the spawn point. The mansion will only be there if you're playing the Bedrock edition.



07 of 17 Lush Cavern Seed: -156227665 Lush caves are perhaps the most beautiful biomes, and they're the only place you can harvest Glow Berries and find Axolotls to breed. You'll start off near the entrance to a multi-level cavern, and if you explore further, you'll discover mines and an ancient city.



08 of 17 Mansion Overlooking a Dripstone Cave

Seed: 8486214866965744170 This seed is prime real estate. You'll spawn in a windswept savanna within hiking distance of a mansion that has an awesome view of a waterfall flowing into a dripstone cave. The mansion will only appear if you're playing the Java version, but it's still a gorgeous spot to build your base.



09 of 17 Windswept Winter Village Seed: -144545965546022897 If you prefer cold climates, this seed puts you in the middle of multiple icy environments. The centerpiece is a unique village that sits at the base of a towering spire. The village will only be there if you're playing the Bedrock version.



10 of 17 Ancient City Seed Seed: 565535403532980236 This one definitely isn't for beginners, but if you want to dive right into one of Minecraft's most elusive biomes, try this ancient city seed. Keep an eye out for wardens and other malicious mobs while you look for loot. The risks are high, but the potential rewards are huge.



11 of 17 Begin in the Badlands Seed: 5155879575039368840

You'll begin in the badlands biome where you can find Terracotta to build your base. If you travel a little way, you'll find the entrance to a dripstone cave that leads to an ancient city. There's also a village near the starting point.



12 of 17 Bamboo Panda Island Seed: 120637665933994616 Just like in real life, pandas are ultra rare in Minecraft, so you might need this seed if you want to see one. You'll begin on an island filled with several pandas, bamboo, and not much else. Also, like in real life, pandas aren't very useful, but they are undeniably adorable.



13 of 17 Snowy Mountain Valley Seed: 37590468043465965 Ideal for hikers, this world features a vast valley surrounded by snow-capped mountains. To find it, use the teleport command or travel to coordinates X=8474, Y=110, Z=5651. Beyond the mountain range, there's a nearby village, an End Portal, and an ancient city.

14 of 17 Cluster of Structures Seed: 3546842701776989958

Tired of wandering around the map searching for specific structures? This rare seed has a desert village with an outpost, a Nether Portal, a desert temple, and a shipwreck. There's a variety of biomes in each direction, so you shouldn't have to stray far to find anything you need.



15 of 17 King of the Mountain Seed: 5147723731320877628 Want to reach the highest point possible in Minecraft? You'll start in a stony peaks biome where you can ascend to get a breathtaking view of your Minecraft world. You'll see dozens of different biomes and structures from the tallest peaks. Travel southwest of the spawn point and descend inside the mountain to explore ancient cities.



16 of 17 Biome Sampler Seed: 5890542

Many players consider biome samplers to be the best Minecraft seeds because they give you wide access to a variety of resources. This seed spawns a massive island with nearly every biome and structure in the game, so you can do practically anything without much exploring.