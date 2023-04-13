The Best Mice for Macs of 2023

TL;DR: The Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac is one of the most comfortable wireless mice I've used.

Pros Robust software

Excellent battery life

Two metal scroll wheels Cons Pricey

Its ergonomic shape encourages a relaxed palm grip, where most fingers rest comfortably on the mouse. The mouse is made of metal and plastic, all of which feel durable. It connects wirelessly over Bluetooth and charges via the included USB-C to USB-C cable. The result is a mouse that is comfortable to use daily.

Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire

One of the best features of this mouse is its metal scroll wheels. Both are smooth, precise, and comfortable. The central wheel can move notch by notch or scroll smoothly, depending on how hard you spin the wheel, or by toggling the "shift wheel mode" button.

Unlike the original Master 3, the Master 3s features very quiet clicks. The primary left and right click buttons are almost noiseless, a good fit for the already quiet inputs of Mac touchpads and keyboards.

The downloadable Logi Options+ software makes this one of the best mice for customization. The software lets you adjust the sensitivity (DPI), scroll settings, and more. The best feature is app-specific profiles, which allow you to customize your mouse’s settings inside specific programs like Adobe Lightroom and Google Chrome.

Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire

The 3s for Mac performed best during our testing and was the mouse I continued to use after our testing concluded.