The Best Mice for Macs of 2023 The Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac performed better in our tests than any other option By Harry Rabinowitz Harry Rabinowitz Writer New York University Harry Rabinowitz is a writer and editor embedded in consumer tech, gaming, and outdoor products and reviews computers and peripherals for Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Pairing Macs with non-Apple accessories like webcams, microphones, and mice can be a headache due to incompatible ports, dongles, and software. After weeks of testing, we found the Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac to be the best Mac-friendly mouse overall, with the Logitech’s M720 Triathlon a great budget-friendly alternative. Why Trust Us I’ve tested, reviewed, and recommended hundreds of tech products. My expertise lies in computing and computer gadgets. From building custom mechanical keyboards to finding the perfect settings for my mouse, I love tinkering to find the best setup for productivity. I spent a week testing the computer mice below, comparing them to other Mac-friendly mice I have used.--Harry Rabinowitz. in this article Expand Our Picks Or Maybe These? How We Test and Rate Mice What to Look For FAQ Just Buy This Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac 5 Lifewire/Harry Rabinowitz View On Amazon View On Logitech.com View On B&H Photo Video TL;DR: The Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac is one of the most comfortable wireless mice I've used. Pros Robust software Excellent battery life Two metal scroll wheels Cons Pricey Its ergonomic shape encourages a relaxed palm grip, where most fingers rest comfortably on the mouse. The mouse is made of metal and plastic, all of which feel durable. It connects wirelessly over Bluetooth and charges via the included USB-C to USB-C cable. The result is a mouse that is comfortable to use daily. Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire One of the best features of this mouse is its metal scroll wheels. Both are smooth, precise, and comfortable. The central wheel can move notch by notch or scroll smoothly, depending on how hard you spin the wheel, or by toggling the "shift wheel mode" button. Unlike the original Master 3, the Master 3s features very quiet clicks. The primary left and right click buttons are almost noiseless, a good fit for the already quiet inputs of Mac touchpads and keyboards. The downloadable Logi Options+ software makes this one of the best mice for customization. The software lets you adjust the sensitivity (DPI), scroll settings, and more. The best feature is app-specific profiles, which allow you to customize your mouse’s settings inside specific programs like Adobe Lightroom and Google Chrome. Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire The 3s for Mac performed best during our testing and was the mouse I continued to use after our testing concluded. Who else recommends it? Sites like The Verge, Digital Trends, Tom’s Hardware, PCMag, and more recommend the original MX Master 3. The Mac version has fewer reviews but is nearly identical to the original. What do buyers say? Out of 4,000+ global ratings on Amazon, the Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac averages 4.6 out of 5 stars. What are Redditors saying? Many users lament the lack of mice that work well with Mac on Reddit, but this thread has good advice and recommendations. Budget Buy Logitech M720 Triathalon 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Logitech.com TL;DR: A fair price and robust software put the Triathlon M720 above budget competitors. Pros Great value Can pair with multiple devices at once Highly customizable buttons Cons Uses disposable AA battery Optional wireless dongle is USB-A Priced at $50 but often on sale for less, Logitech’s Triathlon M720 mouse isn’t explicitly made for Mac but is highly compatible thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and Logi Options+ software. The M720 has robust hardware and software features commonly reserved for pricier mice. The left side features two traditional (and customizable) thumb buttons and a third button to switch between up to three paired devices. The central scroll wheel, while not as premium as the Master 3s, still gets the job done and can switch between notch and smooth scrolling. During testing, the M720 performed above average. But what put it above the competition was Logi Options+ software. The software enables extensive customization, including pointer, scroll, and button customization. It also lets you set app-specific profiles to customize the mouse's behavior in heavily-used apps like Adobe and Safari. Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire The M720 faced stiff competition in the budget wireless category. Many of Logitech's other budget mice, like the M590, cost around $30 and don't perform as well as the M720. More premium options like the Logitech Anywhere 3 for Mac or the Apple Magic Mouse 2 outperform the M720 but cost $80. The M720 is our top budget pick because it hits a middle ground that other mice miss. Who else recommends it? Rtings, Wirecutter, and Tom's Hardware recommend the M720 as a great mid-priced wireless mouse.What do buyers say? Out of more than 16,000 global ratings on Amazon, the Logitech Triathlon M720 averaged 4.6 out of 5 stars. Harry Rabinowitz/Lifewire Or Maybe These? If you found our recommendations lacking for your daily needs, we also recommend these more specialized mice for Mac: I travel a lot: Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac has many of the premium qualities we love in the Master 3s but in a smaller, lightweight design. I love Apple’s designs: The second-gen Magic Mouse, also called the Magic Mouse 2, is a unique mouse with touchpad-like capabilities many Mac users find helpful. (Read our full review of the Magic Mouse 2.) I like using vertical mice: The Logitech Lift Vertical is a comfortable and ergonomic vertical mouse that reduces wrist strain. What about trackballs? The Kensington Expert Wireless Trackball Mouse is another ergonomic option that protects from wrist and shoulder pain. How We Test and Rate Mice I reviewed mice for Mac based on the following tests: SetupDaily useSoftwarePerformance testBattery life Most mice were built with Windows in mind. While many work on MacOS, they carry limitations like incompatible software or mismatched ports. I only considered mice with software and connectivity compatible with MacOS. That narrowed the field significantly and mostly left more prominent brands like Logitech and Apple remaining. From there, factors like price, build quality, software strength, and external reviews helped us choose our top picks. I decided only to consider mice below $100—mice above this price point were not a good value for average users. We tested four mice that met our criteria. Mice We Considered Logitech MX Master 3s for MacLogitech MX Anywhere 3 for MacLogitech Lift VerticalLogitech M720 Triathlon I noted how simple or complex it was to set up each mouse. Then I used each mouse out of the box for a full day of average work without delving into software customization. On day two, I downloaded each mouse's software and customized each to my liking, noting the features and options available. I used each mouse for the rest of the week with more intensive tasks like Adobe programs and light gaming. After a whole week of testing, I noted each mouse's battery percentage (if possible), then timed how long it took each to charge (if rechargeable) fully. For this review, we received free test samples of the Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac, Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac, and Logitech Lift. We purchased the Logitech M720 Triathlon. How We Rate Mice 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best mice we tested. We recommend them without reservation.4.5 to 4.7 stars: These mice are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them.4.0 to 4.4 stars: We think these are great mice, but others are better.3.5 to 3.9 stars: These mice are just average.3.4 and below: We don't recommend mice with these ratings because they didn’t meet basic expectations; you won't find any on our list. What to Look For There are dozens of great wireless mice available for Mac. Picking one to use daily can be difficult, especially for a device that can ultimately come down to personal preference. To help determine the best mice for your Mac, keep the following in mind: Comfort If your work has you in front of a computer all day, your mouse must be comfortable to use, even for hours. Mouse comfort can depend on the size of your hand. Check the physical dimensions of a mouse and pictures of it next to everyday objects like a smartphone or a laptop. Also, check how heavy the mouse is — a heavy mouse may get tiring to use over time. Software Brands like Logitech, Apple, and SteelSeries generally have downloadable software that can be paired with their mice to add extra functionality and customization options. Be sure that this software is available for Mac. If it isn’t, you should consider a different mouse. Battery Wireless mice are powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery or disposable AA or AAA batteries. Do I need a special mouse for Mac? No. If you buy a corded mouse, you might need an adaptor to plug it into your Mac. Any wireless mouse will work with your Mac as long as it has Bluetooth. If you have a very old model, double-check the specs. Newer computers should all have built-in Bluetooth. Do Logitech mice work on Mac? Yes. Most of Logitech's mice work with PCs and Macs. The company has a line of mice and keyboards designed for Macs too. The mice are similar to their counterparts but feature an Apple-like design and were tested to work with Apple's Bluetooth stack. They also developed an Apple-friendly version of its Logi Options software. The Best Wireless Mice of 2023 