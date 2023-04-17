The Best Key Finders of 2023

I've used key trackers for years to keep tabs on everything from my keys to my dogs, both of whom wear key trackers on their collars. To identify the best key trackers, I performed extensive research. Then I went hands-on with four different models, testing them for performance and using each as part of my daily carry for about a week– Jeremy Laukkonen .

My favorite is the Tile Pro (2022), which has excellent range when used locally and leverages Tile’s massive network when you’re out of Bluetooth range.

I love key trackers because they help me keep tabs on my keys and other essential items as long as I haven’t lost my phone or wandered out of range. The best key trackers go a step further, leveraging massive locator networks that let you pinpoint your lost tracker even when you’re many miles away.

If you like the looks and price of the Chipolo One, and you're an iPhone user, you may want to look into the Chipolo One SPOT. That alternate version of the Chipolo One works with Apple's Find My network instead of Chipolo's, and it costs a little less than an AirTag.

However, the Chipolo locator network is less extensive than Tile's. There are still millions of users in the network, though, so the coverage may be decent in your area, but it's tough to know for sure. The Tile app shows you the size of their locator network in your area, but the Chipolo app has no such feature.

The Chipolo One also has an excellent out-of-range feature that alerts you when your phone gets too far from the tracker. Tile also offers an alert to help prevent you from leaving your keys behind, but they charge extra. Chipolo gives it away for free.

When I tested the Chipolo One, I found its alarm chime nearly as loud as the much more expensive Tile Pro. Its range is lower, with a theoretical maximum of 200 feet, but that was enough to connect and locate my keys from a few rooms away.

If you're looking for an alternative to Tile that performs the same function at a lower price, the Chipolo One is the tracker you're looking for. These trackers are colorful, lightweight, and loud but don't have great range and aren't as protected against the elements as the best key trackers.

TL;DR : This affordable alternative is loud and lets you know when you leave it behind, but the range isn’t great, and the locator network is smaller.

Tile's app works on Android and iOS devices, so it's an easy recommendation for Android users and households that use a mixture of Apple and Android devices.

One stand-out feature is a unique QR code on the back of each Tile Pro. If someone finds your lost tracker, they can scan the QR code and use that to get it back to you. Even if the battery dies or the Tile Pro breaks, the QR code can still help reunite you with your lost item.

The Tile Pro has a certified IP67 rating for dust and water protection. That rating indicates it's completely protected against dust and other similar contaminants and can be dunked in water up to one meter deep without suffering ill effects.

To facilitate finding your keys, the Tile Pro includes a loud alarm chime that you can activate via the phone app. I measured it at over 120 dB in close proximity and found that it did pretty well, even when muffled by being stuck between couch cushions or in a jacket pocket.

The point of a key finder is to help you locate your keys when you misplace them, whether the keys are still in your general location or you accidentally left them somewhere else. The Tile Pro handles the former with robust Bluetooth connectivity and the latter with a network with millions of users.

The Tile Pro has a great Bluetooth range, an exceedingly loud alarm chime, a high IP rating, and leverages Tile's massive locator network, which is why it's my top recommendation for the best key finder.

Or Maybe These?

Just show me the cheapest one . The SwiftFinder Zen Lyfe is significantly more affordable than the competition, but it isn’t as loud, and we don’t know how extensive their finder network is.

. The SwiftFinder Zen Lyfe is significantly more affordable than the competition, but it isn’t as loud, and we don’t know how extensive their finder network is. I need GPS tracking . The Cube GPS Tracker lets you track it in real-time using GPS, so it doesn’t rely on any finder network but requires a monthly subscription.

. The Cube GPS Tracker lets you track it in real-time using GPS, so it doesn’t rely on any finder network but requires a monthly subscription. I want a lower-cost Apple option . The Chipolo One Spot is identical to the model we reviewed but uses Apple’s massive Find My network instead of Chipolo’s smaller one making it an excellent lower-cost alternative to AirTags.

. The Chipolo One Spot is identical to the model we reviewed but uses Apple’s massive Find My network instead of Chipolo’s smaller one making it an excellent lower-cost alternative to AirTags. I don’t need remote finding or tracking. The Esky Key Finder is a low-cost option with six locator tags that weren’t in the overall running because it uses RF instead of Bluetooth and only works locally.

The Esky Key Finder is a low-cost option with six locator tags that weren’t in the overall running because it uses RF instead of Bluetooth and only works locally. What about Apple AirTags? AirTags are fantastic for Apple users. They use the Find My app on your iPhone, so there’s nothing additional to install. However, AirTags are more or less useless to Android users. AirTags had the worst range of any trackers I tested and weren’t especially loud either.

How We Test and Rate Key Finders

My road to identifying the best key finder started with an overview of all the options that met baseline requirements in connectivity and a combination of local and remote locator functionality. I eliminated everything that failed to impress in those categories and proceeded to a more in-depth examination of the top dozen or so options.

To narrow down the best options for hands-on testing, I compared and ranked each model based on price and value, connectivity, weight and size, range, alarm volume, IP rating, and locator network. From there, I identified four impressive hands-on testing options.

Once I had the key finders, I unboxed each and examined their physical characteristics. I paid attention to the size and weight of each device since a key finder is something you're likely to carry around in your pocket every day. I also noted the design and construction of each key finder for durability and aesthetics.

The AirTag stands out at first glance due to its small size, low weight, and slick design. The Chipolo is even lighter, but its plastic construction looks cheap. I liked the unique and rugged design of the Cube Pro, and the Tile Pro also looks and feels solidly built, although it is significantly more extensive than the others.

The next step was to set up each key finder. For the AirTag, I used my second-generation iPhone SE. For the others, I used my trusty Pixel 3 and performed subsequent testing with the iPhone SE. Trackers that registered painlessly received top marks, and I removed points for difficulties in setup or registration.

The AirTag was a standout here as well due to the ease of use of the built-in Find My app, although that won't be useful to Android users. The Tile Pro and Chipolo were both easy to set up, while the Cube Pro provided a bit of a headache.

With the trackers set up, I tested their alert volumes. The top contenders registered over 100 dB at close range, while the quietest were closer to 60 dB.

I also checked the local Bluetooth range, placing each tracker on the ground, walking away, and checking for connectivity at intervals of 50 feet. The key trackers I tested all outperformed the manufacturer's range claims, but I evaluated them based on the overall range, so trackers with longer ranges scored better.

Lifewire purchased these products for review.

How We Rate Products 4.8 to 5 stars: These are the best key finders we tested. We recommend them without reservation. 4.5 to 4.7 stars: These key trackers are excellent—they might have minor flaws, but we still recommend them. 4.0 to 4.4 stars: We think these are great key trackers, but they may have niche uses or better alternatives. 3.5 to 3.9 stars: These key trackers are just average. 3.4 and below: We don't recommend key trackers with these ratings because they didn’t meet basic expectations; you won't find any on our list.

What to Look For

When looking for a key tracker, there are two primary areas of interest: the physical specifications of the device and the finder network it leverages. The most important specifications include local detection range, alarm volume, and durability. And the manufacturer needs to disclose roughly how many devices are on the locator network.



Connectivity

Look for a key tracker that supports Bluetooth instead of RF for the best results. Bluetooth connectivity allows a key tracker to connect to your phone, which lets you use the phone to find the tracker. Sometimes, you can also use the tracker to find your phone. Cheaper trackers typically use RF and a dedicated remote, so they aren’t helpful away from home unless you carry the remote around and manage not to lose it.



Range and Precision

A key tracker’s range determines how far you can get from the tracker and still activate its alarm tone from your phone. If you lose your keys and you’re outside the range of the tracker, you’ll have to retrace your steps methodically until the tracker connects to your phone again. A higher range is usually preferred for this reason.

In addition to the range, precision is also a concern. Most trackers provide information about signal strength, which gives you a basic idea of how far away your lost keys are. Trackers that support ultrawide Bluetooth (UWB) tracking can provide more precise results, though, sometimes allowing you to zero in on the location of your keys even if the alert tone is too muffled to identify.



Durability

Key finders go everywhere your keys go, so they’re often exposed to wear and tear. Most key trackers are plastic, while some include plastic and metal elements. Aside from looking at long-term reviews for complaints about a lack of durability, you can check the IP rating of a key finder to see how well it’s protected from dust and liquids. Our recommendations all have at least an IPX5 rating, which is good enough to stand up to rain.



Locator Network

A locator network is a network of devices with a key finder company’s app installed. Devices in a finder network can sense when a lost key tracker that uses the same network is nearby. When that happens, the owner of the lost tracker receives a message in their key tracker app with a rough location where they can go to find their keys.

The two largest locator networks belong to Tile and Apple, with Apple’s likely being much more extensive. That means you’re more likely to find your keys and find them faster with a Tile tracker or a tracker that uses Apple’s Find My network. If you live in a rural area, or even a smaller city or town, there may not be enough people using the other networks. In that case, you may want to check and see if you can find anyone you know who has used one of the smaller locator networks in your specific location to see what their experience has been.