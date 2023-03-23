15 Best Windows 11 Themes to Download for Free

These wallpapers are easy to install and can brighten your day

There are almost unlimited free themes for the Windows 11 operating system. Here are the 15 best alternate designs for adding your desired style and aesthetic to your Windows desktop.

Best for Gamers: Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Windows 11 desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • High quality 4K images.

  • 16 different images in theme pack.

What We Don't Like

  • Theme includes desktop wallpaper only.

This official Xbox Series X desktop theme boasts 16 high-resolution images of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X video game console and its controller. Images range from basic promotional product images of the console hardware to close-ups of the Xbox controller’s buttons and more creative designs visualizing the flow of energy.

Best Desktop Theme for Moon Lovers: The Solar Eclipse

The Solar Eclipse Windows 11 desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • 15 professional photos of solar eclipses.

What We Don't Like

  • The light blue system color doesn’t always suit the desktop
    image.

  • No eclipse photos from outside the US.

Fans of moon photography will likely enjoy this desktop theme dedicated solely to images of solar eclipses. 15 high-quality photos are included in this theme alongside some custom mouse cursor and color settings to enhance the visuals.

Most Cheerful: Springtime Art

Windows 11 Springtime Art desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • 15 colorful drawings of flowers and nature.

  • Bright colors make it easy to find files on desktop.

What We Don't Like

  • This art style won’t appeal to everyone.

Springtime Art, as its name implies, is a desktop theme that uses the artwork of springtime elements such as cherry blossoms, tulips, butterflies, rainbows, and green valleys. 18 hand-drawn illustrations are included, all exuding a bright, cheerful aesthetic that will appeal to children and adults looking to bring more positivity to their computer time.

Best Modern Building Theme: Architectural Structures PREMIUM

Windows 11 Architectural Structures PREMIUM desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • High resolution 4K photography.

  • Good variety of building styles.

What We Don't Like

  • Lack of cityscapes may disappoint some.

Architectural Structures PREMIUM is a desktop theme released by Microsoft that showcases a collection of photos featuring the design and colors of modern buildings. All of the photos are of incredibly high quality, boasting 4K resolution, and are taken at artistic angles which allow for images that suit their desktop wallpaper intent rather than being just a generic postcard photo. This means that files and folders are easy to see when this theme is active and the mouse cursor doesn’t get lost easily.

Best Theme to Keep Things Interesting: Bing Wallpaper

Bing Wallpaper app on Windows 11 desktop.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • A completely new wallpaper image every day.

  • The ability to revert to the previous day’s image is nice.

What We Don't Like

  • The app is separate from the Windows 11 theme settings.

  • Requires an internet connection to update the image.

Bing Wallpaper is an official Microsoft app that allows for the daily photo used on the Bing website and apps to be automatically displayed as your desktop wallpaper. Curiously, the Bing Wallpaper app needs to be downloaded via the Microsoft website instead of the Microsoft Store app store but it only takes a few seconds to download and one click to activate. If you don’t like the current day’s wallpaper, you can manually switch to any of the images from the previous seven days by using the mini Bing Wallpaper option in the Windows 11 toolbar.

Best Easter Theme: Chicks and Bunnies

Chicks and Bunnies Easter Windows 11 desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Loads of cute rabbit and chicken photos.

  • 14 free images included in the theme.

What We Don't Like

  • The fluro green system setting makes it hard to tell which apps are open.

Chicks and Bunnies is a super cute theme that boasts 14 high-quality photos of baby rabbits and chickens. These adorable photos make this theme perfect for those looking to get into the Easter spirit. The only downside of this theme is its default fluorescent green which is incredibly jarring and makes it impossible to see which apps are open in the taskbar. Fortunately, this color can be changed in the theme’s settings.

Best Theme for the New Year: Fireworks on New Years

Fireworks on New Years Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Large number of cities represented.

  • 16 photos in the theme.

What We Don't Like

  • Only city skylines in photos.

If you’re ready to ring in the New Year, or at least start feeling the celebratory vibes, the Fireworks on New Year's theme is the best way to bring some of that cheer to your Windows 11 desktop. This theme contains 16 high-quality photos of cities from around the globe lit up by New Year fireworks. Some cities include Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Amsterdam. The perfect theme for both celebrating New Year's and remembering that we’re all part of the same planet.

Best Halloween Theme: Pumpkin Season

Pumpkin Season Windows 11 desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Good mix of Halloween and autumn imagery.

  • 13 images to choose from in the theme.

What We Don't Like

  • Some images look a bit blurry on high res monitors.

Pumpkin Season is a Microsoft-made desktop theme that’s all about Halloween, autumn, and everything in between. The 13 photos in this theme feature everything one would expect from Jack-o-lanterns and candy to autumn leaves and pumpkin seeds. All of these images do have a high resolution but they aren’t 4K which means that some look a little blurry on high-end Windows devices such as Microsoft’s line of Surface computers and tablets. This minor issue will likely only bother those with an eye for resolution though such as photographers and designers.

Best Christmas Theme: Winter Holiday Glow

Winter Holiday Glow Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Good combo of Christmas food and decoration images.

What We Don't Like

  • The orange system color is an odd choice.

Winter Holiday Glow is a theme that features nine Christmasy images. The high-resolution photos range from festive cookies and lights to pinecones in the snow and cinnamon sticks. The choice of orange as the system color is strange but this can be changed within the theme settings.

Best for Diwali: Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights Windows 11 free theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Beautiful collection of Diwali candle displays.

What We Don't Like

  • The blue system color doesn’t match every photo.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise this theme for Diwali features some gorgeous imagery. This Festival of Lights theme includes 16 high-quality photos of Diwali lantern and candle displays that make it an ideal choice for those celebrating the festival of lights or even those who want to brighten up their desktop all year around.

Best for Pride: Pride 2020 Flags

Windows 11 free Pride 2020 Flags theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • A fun reinterpretation of the Windows logo.

  • Not just overdone photos of Pride flags.

What We Don't Like

  • Would look better with a white or black system color.

Pride 2020 Flags is a stylish theme that features 18 different colored variations of the Windows logo. This theme pack is a rather creative way to bring the colors of Pride to your device without resorting to the literal images of Pride and Progress flags which are so overdone during Pride celebrations. Don’t let the 2020 in the title dissuade you, this desktop theme is perfect every year.

Best for Holiday Vibes: Water Retreat PREMIUM

Free Water Retreat PREMIUM Windows 11 theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • High quality 4K photographs.

What We Don't Like

  • Won’t appeal to bootstrap travelers.

Looking for some travel inspiration? This water theme should do the job. Packed with 20 high-res 4K photos of elite resorts and other holiday destinations, this pack should scratch that travel itch between now and your next trip.

Best Theme for Café Lovers: Coffee Art

Coffee Art Windows 11 desktop theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • 18 latte art photos.

  • Good variety of styles.

What We Don't Like

  • Images are a bit blurry on high res screens.

If you're one of the many people who enjoy getting some work done while sitting in a café, why not take things to the next level by downloading this coffee art theme? This desktop theme features 18 high-resolution photos of latte art ranging from cute animals to stylized patterns plus a nice tan system color for your taskbar.

Best Sea Theme: World Oceans Day PREMIUM

Free Windows 11 World Oceans Day PREMIUM theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • Stunning 4K photography.

What We Don't Like

  • Surprising lack of animal photos.

World Oceans Day PREMIUM is a theme with some genuinely stunning high-resolution photos of the planet’s oceans. Photos range from crystal clear waters to dark and stormy atmospheres, which means there’s something for all ocean lovers here.

Best for Otter Lovers: Otters

Free Windows 11 Otters theme.

Microsoft
What We Like

  • High resolution 4K photos.

What We Don't Like

  • More than 10 photos would be nice.

If you’re one of the many people who’s obsessed with these cute critters, you’ll love this otters theme. This theme contains 10 high-resolution 4K photos of them swimming, posing, and simply being one of the cutest animals around. What’s not to love?

FAQ
  • How do I change Windows to a dark theme?

    In Windows 11, go to Start > Settings > Personalization Colors, and then choose Dark from the menu. Alternatively, from the Colors screen, select Contrast Themes and pick an option.

  • How do I edit a theme in Windows 10?

    In Windows 10, go to Start > Settings > Personalization Themes. In Windows 11, the Personalization screen will open with available themes on the right side.

