15 Best Windows 11 Themes to Download for Free

There are even more ways to customize Windows 11 beyond the download and installation of desktop themes.

There are almost unlimited free themes for the Windows 11 operating system. Here are the 15 best alternate designs for adding your desired style and aesthetic to your Windows desktop.

01 of 15 Best for Gamers: Xbox Series X Microsoft What We Like High quality 4K images.

16 different images in theme pack. What We Don't Like Theme includes desktop wallpaper only. This official Xbox Series X desktop theme boasts 16 high-resolution images of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X video game console and its controller. Images range from basic promotional product images of the console hardware to close-ups of the Xbox controller’s buttons and more creative designs visualizing the flow of energy. Download Xbox Series X Theme

02 of 15 Best Desktop Theme for Moon Lovers: The Solar Eclipse Microsoft What We Like 15 professional photos of solar eclipses. What We Don't Like The light blue system color doesn’t always suit the desktop

image.

No eclipse photos from outside the US. Fans of moon photography will likely enjoy this desktop theme dedicated solely to images of solar eclipses. 15 high-quality photos are included in this theme alongside some custom mouse cursor and color settings to enhance the visuals. Download The Solar Eclipse Theme

03 of 15 Most Cheerful: Springtime Art Microsoft What We Like 15 colorful drawings of flowers and nature.

Bright colors make it easy to find files on desktop. What We Don't Like This art style won’t appeal to everyone. Springtime Art, as its name implies, is a desktop theme that uses the artwork of springtime elements such as cherry blossoms, tulips, butterflies, rainbows, and green valleys. 18 hand-drawn illustrations are included, all exuding a bright, cheerful aesthetic that will appeal to children and adults looking to bring more positivity to their computer time. Download Springtime Art Theme

04 of 15 Best Modern Building Theme: Architectural Structures PREMIUM Microsoft What We Like High resolution 4K photography.

Good variety of building styles. What We Don't Like Lack of cityscapes may disappoint some. Architectural Structures PREMIUM is a desktop theme released by Microsoft that showcases a collection of photos featuring the design and colors of modern buildings. All of the photos are of incredibly high quality, boasting 4K resolution, and are taken at artistic angles which allow for images that suit their desktop wallpaper intent rather than being just a generic postcard photo. This means that files and folders are easy to see when this theme is active and the mouse cursor doesn’t get lost easily. Download Architectural Structures PREMIUM Theme

05 of 15 Best Theme to Keep Things Interesting: Bing Wallpaper Microsoft What We Like A completely new wallpaper image every day.

The ability to revert to the previous day’s image is nice. What We Don't Like The app is separate from the Windows 11 theme settings.

Requires an internet connection to update the image. Bing Wallpaper is an official Microsoft app that allows for the daily photo used on the Bing website and apps to be automatically displayed as your desktop wallpaper. Curiously, the Bing Wallpaper app needs to be downloaded via the Microsoft website instead of the Microsoft Store app store but it only takes a few seconds to download and one click to activate. If you don’t like the current day’s wallpaper, you can manually switch to any of the images from the previous seven days by using the mini Bing Wallpaper option in the Windows 11 toolbar. Download Bing Wallpaper

06 of 15 Best Easter Theme: Chicks and Bunnies Microsoft What We Like Loads of cute rabbit and chicken photos.

14 free images included in the theme. What We Don't Like The fluro green system setting makes it hard to tell which apps are open. Chicks and Bunnies is a super cute theme that boasts 14 high-quality photos of baby rabbits and chickens. These adorable photos make this theme perfect for those looking to get into the Easter spirit. The only downside of this theme is its default fluorescent green which is incredibly jarring and makes it impossible to see which apps are open in the taskbar. Fortunately, this color can be changed in the theme’s settings. Download Chicks and Bunnies Theme

07 of 15 Best Theme for the New Year: Fireworks on New Years Microsoft What We Like Large number of cities represented.

16 photos in the theme. What We Don't Like Only city skylines in photos. If you’re ready to ring in the New Year, or at least start feeling the celebratory vibes, the Fireworks on New Year's theme is the best way to bring some of that cheer to your Windows 11 desktop. This theme contains 16 high-quality photos of cities from around the globe lit up by New Year fireworks. Some cities include Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Amsterdam. The perfect theme for both celebrating New Year's and remembering that we’re all part of the same planet. Download Fireworks on New Years Theme

08 of 15 Best Halloween Theme: Pumpkin Season Microsoft What We Like Good mix of Halloween and autumn imagery.

13 images to choose from in the theme. What We Don't Like Some images look a bit blurry on high res monitors. Pumpkin Season is a Microsoft-made desktop theme that’s all about Halloween, autumn, and everything in between. The 13 photos in this theme feature everything one would expect from Jack-o-lanterns and candy to autumn leaves and pumpkin seeds. All of these images do have a high resolution but they aren’t 4K which means that some look a little blurry on high-end Windows devices such as Microsoft’s line of Surface computers and tablets. This minor issue will likely only bother those with an eye for resolution though such as photographers and designers. Download Pumpkin Season Theme

09 of 15 Best Christmas Theme: Winter Holiday Glow Microsoft What We Like Good combo of Christmas food and decoration images. What We Don't Like The orange system color is an odd choice. Winter Holiday Glow is a theme that features nine Christmasy images. The high-resolution photos range from festive cookies and lights to pinecones in the snow and cinnamon sticks. The choice of orange as the system color is strange but this can be changed within the theme settings. Download Winter Holiday Glow Theme

10 of 15 Best for Diwali: Festival of Lights Microsoft What We Like Beautiful collection of Diwali candle displays. What We Don't Like The blue system color doesn’t match every photo. It shouldn’t come as a surprise this theme for Diwali features some gorgeous imagery. This Festival of Lights theme includes 16 high-quality photos of Diwali lantern and candle displays that make it an ideal choice for those celebrating the festival of lights or even those who want to brighten up their desktop all year around. Download Festival of Lights Theme

11 of 15 Best for Pride: Pride 2020 Flags Microsoft What We Like A fun reinterpretation of the Windows logo.

Not just overdone photos of Pride flags. What We Don't Like Would look better with a white or black system color. Pride 2020 Flags is a stylish theme that features 18 different colored variations of the Windows logo. This theme pack is a rather creative way to bring the colors of Pride to your device without resorting to the literal images of Pride and Progress flags which are so overdone during Pride celebrations. Don’t let the 2020 in the title dissuade you, this desktop theme is perfect every year. Pride 2020 Flags

12 of 15 Best for Holiday Vibes: Water Retreat PREMIUM Microsoft What We Like High quality 4K photographs. What We Don't Like Won’t appeal to bootstrap travelers. Looking for some travel inspiration? This water theme should do the job. Packed with 20 high-res 4K photos of elite resorts and other holiday destinations, this pack should scratch that travel itch between now and your next trip.

Download Water Retreat PREMIUM Theme

13 of 15 Best Theme for Café Lovers: Coffee Art Microsoft What We Like 18 latte art photos.

Good variety of styles. What We Don't Like Images are a bit blurry on high res screens. If you're one of the many people who enjoy getting some work done while sitting in a café, why not take things to the next level by downloading this coffee art theme? This desktop theme features 18 high-resolution photos of latte art ranging from cute animals to stylized patterns plus a nice tan system color for your taskbar. Download Coffee Art Theme

14 of 15 Best Sea Theme: World Oceans Day PREMIUM Microsoft What We Like Stunning 4K photography. What We Don't Like Surprising lack of animal photos. World Oceans Day PREMIUM is a theme with some genuinely stunning high-resolution photos of the planet’s oceans. Photos range from crystal clear waters to dark and stormy atmospheres, which means there’s something for all ocean lovers here. Download World Oceans Day PREMIUM Theme