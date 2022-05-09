The Best Free TV Shows on YouTube

YouTube offers movies and TV shows to rent or purchase, but did you know that you can watch TV shows for free with ads? You can browse the full list of free YouTube TV shows on YouTube's site , or consult our guide to the best shows on YouTube.

01 of 12 Wilfred (2011): Strangest Comedy About a Boy and His Dog YouTube IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery Starring: Elijah Wood, Jason Gann, Fiona Gubelmann Created by: Jason Gann, David Zuckerman, Adam Zwar TV Rating: TV-MA Ryan (Elijah Wood) feels like he has nothing left to live for until meets an anthropomorphic dog who becomes his life coach. Wilfred was an Australian show before it was adapted for American audiences with show co-creator Jason Gann playing the title character in both versions. The humor is crude and irreverent just like the original, but like Ryan, you'll probably walk away from each episode in a better mood than you were beforehand.

Watch 'Wilfred' on YouTube

02 of 12 Scream Queens (2015): Funniest Tribute to the Slasher Genre Fox IMDb rating: 7.1/10 Genre: Comedy, Horror, Mystery Starring: Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin Created by: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy TV Rating: TV-14 Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and the other sisters of Kappa Kappa Tau are being targeted by someone disguised as the university mascot. Although it's a comedy, Scream Queens pays homage to classic horror movies like Psycho and Halloween. The original scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, even plays Dean Cathy Munsch. Nick Jonas and Niecy Nash round out the hilarious supporting cast.

03 of 12 The Carol Burnett Show (1967): Funniest Variety Hour of the 60s and 70s YouTube IMDb rating: 8.8/10 Genre: Comedy, Family Starring: Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence Created by: Carol Burnett TV Rating: TV-PG In the 1960s and 70s, it seems like everyone had a variety show, from Sonny and Cher to the Brady Bunch. But no one could beat Carol Burnett, who ruled the world of sketch comedy for over a decade. The Carol Burnett Show won 25 primetime Emmy Awards during its run. Many of the episodes on YouTube haven't been available since they originally aired, so if you missed them when they first ran, you have a lot of catching up to do.

04 of 12 Iron Chef (1993): Craziest International Cooking Show YouTube IMDb rating: 8.6/10 Genre: Game Show, Reality-TV Starring: Chen Kenichi, Hiroyuki Sakai, Rokusaburo Michiba Created by: Fuji TV TV Rating: PG Before Iron Chef became a staple on the American Food Network, it was one of Japan's biggest game shows in which chefs from around the country challenged master chefs in timed cook-offs. Hosted by the charismatic and enigmatic Takeshi Kaga, Iron Chef is just as entertaining today as it was 30 years ago, and you might even get inspired to try some new cuisine.

05 of 12 Earth: Final Conflict (1997): A Bleaker Vision of the Future From the Creator of Star Trek YouTube IMDb rating: 6.2/10 Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery Starring: Von Flores, Leni Parker, Anita La Selva Created by: Gene Roddenberry TV Rating: TV-PG Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry had an idea for a darker sci-fi series about a clash between Earthlings and extraterrestrials. After his passing, Roddenberry's wife Majel Barrett-Roddenberry brought his vision to life with the show Earth: Final Conflict. When seemingly altruistic beings offer humans a cure for all the planet's ailments, some people start to become skeptical of their intentions.

06 of 12 Eerie, Indiana (1991): Like the Outer Limits But For Kids YouTube IMDb rating: 8.2/10 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Starring: Omri Katz, Justin Shenkarow, Mary-Margaret Humes Created by: Jose Rivera, Karl Schaefer TV Rating: TV-Y7 In this hidden gem from the early 1990s, new kid Marshall Teller (Omri Katz) struggles with adjusting to life in a middle American town with supernatural secrets. Eerie, Indiana walks a fine line between humor and horror, but it's tame enough for most kids. Sadly, only 19 episodes were ever made, but now you can watch them whenever you want, including one episode that never aired on TV.

07 of 12 Heartland (2007): Most Heartwarming Canadian Show for the Whole Family YouTube IMDb rating: 8.6/10 Genre: Drama, Family Starring: Amber Marshall, Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan Created by: Murray Shostak TV Rating: TV-PG Not to be confused with the 2007 American medical drama with the same name, Heartland is a Canadian show about a family of ranchers. It's based on a series of books by Lauren Brooke, which follows the lives of sisters Amy (Amber Marshall) and Lou (Michelle Morgan) as they support their bereaved grandfather (Shaun Johnston). It's mostly wholesome family entertainment, although it sometimes deals with tough subjects such as loss and addiction.

08 of 12 The Goode Family (2009): Most Politically Incorrect Show About Political Correctness YouTube IMDb rating: 6.4/10 Genre: Animation, Comedy Starring: Mike Judge, Nancy Carell, Linda Cardellini Created by: John Altschuler, Mike Judge, Dave Krinsky TV Rating: TV-MA Mike Judge is best known for creating Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, but in 2009, he decided to try something a little different with The Goode Family. About a family of do-gooders who often only make things worse, Goode Family has some jokes that are already outdated by today's standards, but it can still be fun to go back and watch, just like Judge's other shows.

09 of 12 Z Rock (2008): Weirdest Star-Studded Band Mockumentary YouTube IMDb rating: 8.0/10 Genre: Comedy Starring: Joey Cassata, Lynne Koplitz, David Zablidowsky Created by: Mark Mark Productions TV Rating: TV-MA When you're an indie band, you have to take any gig you can get. That's why the members of hard rock band Z02 all have day jobs performing at kid's parties. The show stars real-life brothers Paulie and David Zablidowsky, and it features cameos from the likes of Dee Snider and Dave Navarro. A lot of the dialogue is improvised, so it has a reality-TV vibe even though it's a mockumentary.

10 of 12 Dead Zone (2002): A Steven King-Inspired Psychic Detective Story YouTube IMDb rating: 7.3/10 Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery Starring: Anthony Michael Hall, Nicole de Boer, Chris Bruno Created by: Michael Piller, Shawn Piller TV Rating: TV-14 A head injury grants Johnny Smith (Anthony Michael Hall) psychic abilities, which he uses to help the police solve crimes. Meanwhile, Johnny has to deal with the fact that his ex-wife married the local sheriff while he was in a coma for six years. If that sounds like the plot of a Stephen King novel, it's because the show is based on the author's 1979 book with the same title.

11 of 12 21 Jump Street (1987): Coolest Cop Drama That Probably Couldn't Be Made Today YouTube IMDb rating: 7.2/10 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Starring: Johnny Depp, Dustin Nguyen, Peter DeLuise Created by: Stephen J. Cannell, Patrick Hasburgh TV Rating: TV-14 A team of young cops goes undercover posing as high school students to investigate drug trafficking, abuse allegations, and hate crimes. Despite the controversial concept, 21 Jump Street was a progressive show that didn't shy away from difficult topics. Starring Johnny Depp in his breakout role as Officer Tom Hanson, it's the type of show that often ends with a PSA from the cast.