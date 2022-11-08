The 12 Best Free Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2 Games

There are hundreds of free games in the Oculus Store of varied quality. We've rounded up the best free Oculus Quest 2 games that are also available for the original Oculus Quest.

01 of 12 You're the Sorcerer's Apprentice: Elixir Oculus.com What We Like Immersive graphics.

Creative use of hand tracking controls.

Ideal for new VR gamers. What We Don't Like Very short experience.

02 of 12 A Virtual Pet in Virtual Reality: Bogo SideQuest What We Like Bogo is adorable.

Fun mini-games.

Great for kids or anyone new to VR. What We Don't Like Small play area.

03 of 12 Free Multiplayer Flying Frisbee: Echo VR Oculus.com What We Like Free multiplayer.

Large community of active players.

Cross-play with Oculus Rift. What We Don't Like Add-ons can get expensive.

Lots of young kids in chat. Best described as ultimate frisbee in zero gravity, Echo VR is one of the most downloaded multiplayer games on the Oculus Quest 2. Team up with friends or strangers in 4-on-4 action. The developer, Echo Games, has its own community-run Discord channel for Echo VR where you can join or form an esports team.

04 of 12 Fishing From Your Couch: Bait! Resolution Games What We Like Relaxing fun for all ages.

Soothing soundtrack.

No motion sickness. What We Don't Like In-app purchases can add up.

05 of 12 For When You're in a Mood: Liminal LiminalVR.com What We Like Frequent improvements based on user feedback.

Provide feedback to get coins.

Over 60 VR experiences. What We Don't Like Must pay to save rotating experiences.

06 of 12 Never Forget: Anne Frank House VR AnneFrank.org What We Like Beautifully detailed graphics.

Available in multiple languages.

Educational and emotionally engaging. What We Don't Like Few objects are interactive.

07 of 12 Shoot Hoops With Friends: Gym Class – Basketball VR GymClassVR.com What We Like Realistic physics.

Detailed stats and charts.

Pay to unlock custom add-ons. What We Don't Like Not very exciting to play alone.

08 of 12 Metal Gear Meets Cyberpunk: République VR Steam What We Like Lots of gameplay variety.



Excellent voice cast.

09 of 12 Make Real Virtual Friends: Rec Room RecRoom.com What We Like Endless options to express your creativity.



Cross-play with PC, Xbox, Steam, and mobile devices.

Helpful community wiki. What We Don't Like User-created games are of varying quality.

Chat is dominated by younger players. Rec Room is a social space where you can meet people from all over the world. There are dozens of built-in mini-games to play together, or you can collaborate and create your own games. You can also play Rec Room on your computer, phone, or other game consoles, but many features are exclusive to the VR version.

10 of 12 Make 3D Models in VR: Gravity Sketch GravitySketch.com What We Like Massive suite of 3D graphic tools.



Great for professional and learning artists.

Exports to OBJ, FBX or IGES file formats. What We Don't Like Can be overwhelming at first.

11 of 12 Shoot 'Em Up and Down: Gun Raiders GunRaiders.com What We Like Worldwide leaderboards.



Active Discord community.



Custom skins for purchase.

What We Don't Like Simple graphics.

