The 12 Best Free Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2 Games

Mix potions, go fishing, raise a virtual pet, and visit the Anne Frank House in VR all for free

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on November 8, 2022

There are hundreds of free games in the Oculus Store of varied quality. We've rounded up the best free Oculus Quest 2 games that are also available for the original Oculus Quest.

You're the Sorcerer's Apprentice: Elixir

Elixir VR logo

What We Like

  • Immersive graphics.

  • Creative use of hand tracking controls.

  • Ideal for new VR gamers.

What We Don't Like

  • Very short experience.

  • Not so fun when played with a regular controller.

As an apprentice in an alchemy lab, you're tasked with concocting potions, overseeing experiments, and taking care of magical beasts. Elixir is like a tutorial for first-time VR games, but it's a half-hour of fun for anyone who wants to dabble in some wizardry. The game relies heavily on hand tracking, so make sure you play with the motion controllers.

A Virtual Pet in Virtual Reality: Bogo

Bogo VR

What We Like

  • Bogo is adorable.

  • Fun mini-games.

  • Great for kids or anyone new to VR.

What We Don't Like

  • Small play area.

  • Super short.

In the tradition of Tamagatchis and Nintendogs, Bogo is a virtual pet that is basically part dragon and part dog. Take care of Bogo and watch him evolve differently depending on what you feed him. He's easy to please, loves getting pets, and requires no cleanup.

Free Multiplayer Flying Frisbee: Echo VR

Echo VR

What We Like

  • Free multiplayer.

  • Large community of active players.

  • Cross-play with Oculus Rift.

What We Don't Like

  • Add-ons can get expensive.

  • Lots of young kids in chat.

Best described as ultimate frisbee in zero gravity, Echo VR is one of the most downloaded multiplayer games on the Oculus Quest 2. Team up with friends or strangers in 4-on-4 action. The developer, Echo Games, has its own community-run Discord channel for Echo VR where you can join or form an esports team.

Fishing From Your Couch: Bait!

Catching a fish in Bait! VR

What We Like

  • Relaxing fun for all ages.

  • Soothing soundtrack.

  • No motion sickness.

What We Don't Like

  • In-app purchases can add up.

  • Occasionally tedious, just like real fishing.

What's more relaxing than fishing? Perhaps doing it in VR from the comfort of your living room? Bait! includes a surprisingly in-depth story mode that will take you to four lakes, each with different species of fish. No boat, fishing rod, or actual bait is required.

For When You're in a Mood: Liminal

Liminal VR

What We Like

  • Frequent improvements based on user feedback.

  • Provide feedback to get coins.

  • Over 60 VR experiences.

What We Don't Like

  • Must pay to save rotating experiences.

  • Occasional bugs.

What kind of mood are you in? Or, rather, what kind of mood do you want to be in? That's what Liminal wants to know. Based on neuroscientific research, Luminal offers a rotating sampler of experiences that make you feel calm or energized from guided meditations to space combat.

Never Forget: Anne Frank House VR

Anne Frank House VR

What We Like

  • Beautifully detailed graphics.

  • Available in multiple languages.

  • Educational and emotionally engaging.

What We Don't Like

  • Few objects are interactive.

  • Needs a Help menu.

If you've never had a chance to visit the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, you can now explore the secret annex where her family hid from Nazis during World War II in virtual reality. Anne Frank House VR is an emotional narrative experience based on the diaries of teenage Anne that were discovered after her family was sent to a concentration camp.

Shoot Hoops With Friends: Gym Class – Basketball VR

Gym Class VR Basketball

What We Like

  • Realistic physics.

  • Detailed stats and charts.

  • Pay to unlock custom add-ons.

What We Don't Like

  • Not very exciting to play alone.

  • Plain graphics.

There aren't a ton of free multiplayer Oculus games, but Gym Class: Basketball tops the charts. Compete with friends and strangers in a variety of multiplayer modes or practice your shooting skills in single-player mode. If you don't mind paying for GM Mode, you can unlock skins to personalize your court, avatar, and ball.

Metal Gear Meets Cyberpunk: République VR

Republique VR

What We Like

  • Lots of gameplay variety.

  • Excellent voice cast.

  • Insightful developers commentary.

What We Don't Like

  • Older versions had bugs, but they are mostly fixed.

République VR is a stealth game from the makers of Metal Gear Solid and Halo. Hack your way through the surveillance state to help rescue a woman who is on the run from a totalitarian government. Fans of the Metal Gear, Mass Effect, and BioShock series might notice familiar voice actors like David Hayter, Jennifer Hale, and Khary Payto.

Make Real Virtual Friends: Rec Room

Rec Room for Oculus (Meta) Quest

What We Like

  • Endless options to express your creativity.

  • Cross-play with PC, Xbox, Steam, and mobile devices.

  • Helpful community wiki.

What We Don't Like

  • User-created games are of varying quality.

  • Chat is dominated by younger players.

Rec Room is a social space where you can meet people from all over the world. There are dozens of built-in mini-games to play together, or you can collaborate and create your own games. You can also play Rec Room on your computer, phone, or other game consoles, but many features are exclusive to the VR version.

Make 3D Models in VR: Gravity Sketch

A car animated in Gravity Sketch

What We Like

  • Massive suite of 3D graphic tools.

  • Great for professional and learning artists.

  • Exports to OBJ, FBX or IGES file formats.

What We Don't Like

  • Can be overwhelming at first.

  • Not aimed at casual users.

Gravity Sketch is a graphics suite that lets you design 3D models in virtual reality. Start off with pre-rendered shapes and use a wide selection of tools to make detailed designs. The room-scale work environment makes it feel like you're really sculpting or painting. You can share your creations, get feedback, work together with other artists, and even export your work.

Shoot 'Em Up and Down: Gun Raiders

Gun Raiders VR for Oculus (Meta) Quest

What We Like

  • Worldwide leaderboards.

  • Active Discord community.

  • Custom skins for purchase.

What We Don't Like

  • Simple graphics.

  • Can be tough at first for new players.

Gun Raiders isn't just about shooting your way to victory. There's also a lot of wall climbing and jetpacking involved. Join up or face off with friends in multiple modes like Free For All and Team Deathmatch. Keep an eye on the Gun Raiders Discord channel for updates on upcoming tournaments and events.

You've Got the Beat: Moon Rider

Moon Rider for Meta (Oculus) Quest VR

What We Like

  • Bigger music selection than Beat Saber.

  • Doesn't take up space on your device.

  • Open source code.

What We Don't Like

  • Bare bones graphics.

  • Gets repetitive after a while.

Moon Rider is a rhythm game similar to Saber Beat, but it's totally free, and you don't even have to download anything. To play, open the Oculus web browser and enter the URL (https://moonrider.xyz/). There are different modes to choose from each with its own leaderboards, so start fine-tuning your performance and climb charts.



