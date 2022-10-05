The 110 Best Fall Instagram Captions This Year (2022)

Fall has arrived, the weather has changed, and it's time to trade in your cool T-shirts for comfy sweaters. As you document your activities on Instagram this autumn, you may want some help finding the perfect captions to go with your apple picking, haunted-housing, and leaf watching. Read on for some inspiration.

Halloween Captions

Halloween is one of the first things people look forward to once autumn comes around, and you want to start the season right. Here are some scare-adjacent captions for your feed.

Get yourself a pet who doesn't mind wearing a Halloween costume.

I'm taking my cue from the bears and eating enough candy in October to last me through the winter.

I don't need to go to a haunted house because I wake up looking like this.

I'm about to mess up this pumpkin.

I don't know why everyone else waits. I've been working on my costume since July.

It's not officially fall until I've watched Hocus Pocus at least twice.

I'm giving out full-size candy bars at Halloween. Am I the Cool Neighbor yet?

I'm not brave enough to go to a cemetery at night, which is why I'm at home eating this pie.

I've been ready for Halloween since November 1.

I'm ready to eat a ton of candy and watch scary movies. I'm always ready to do those things, but I'm also ready now.

I'm not mad; I just have Resting Witch Face.

Oh, I'm winning that costume contest.



Instagram Captions for Fall Activities

Hay rides, apple-picking, sporting events ... fall is full of fun things to do. Here are some captions you can use to document your adventures.



I should probably have my mail forwarded to the orchard.

I'll just be over here enjoying the only good weather of the year.

Doing my part to make chonky squirrels.

Do these trees make my hair look boring?

Fall has hit me hard. I think I might do some canning.



brb planting some mums.

Hay is good for a lot of things, but a chair is not one of them.

This weather is the only thing making up for school starting again.

Farmers markets are so worth it.

If you need me, I'll be at the pumpkin patch.

Any walk is better if you come back with a bag of apples.

Anyone who thinks corn isn't scary has never gotten lost in a maze of the stuff.

I'm saying goodbye to the birds before they go on vacation.

Fall is the only time that "Let's drive around looking at trees" doesn't sound super weird.

Fall is just the second half of S'mores Season.

I'm about to hit up the Farmer's Market and pretend to know a lot about produce.

We're betting on how many fights will break out at this hockey game.

It must be fall because I have a sudden urge to go to the craft store.



It's time to stop hanging out in parking lots before baseball games and start hanging out in parking lots before football games.

My art skills begin and end at hand turkeys.

The best thing about knitting a blanket is that you get to try it out while you're making it.

Fall Instagram Captions About Food

With the weather getting cooler, it's a great time to dig into comfort cooking. Pies, soups, and sweet treats are all in fashion, whether you're making them yourself or just enjoying them as part of your fall festivities.

In a month, my body will be 50 percent Pumpkin Spice.

I can't wait to drink hot chocolate every day without anyone commenting on it.

I'm ready to put cinnamon on absolutely everything.

Welcome to October, where even the apples are candied.

Everyone says their chili recipe is the best, but I'm the only one telling the truth.

Finally, I can use all those cookie cutters I got on sale in January.

I'm on a soup diet.

If that food doesn't have pumpkin in it, I'm not interested.



Send help. I'm running out of fruit to put into cobbler.

I don't want to think about shopping. I have cider to mull.

I'm not saying I make the best pies, but I'm not not saying that, either.

Cider doughnuts are the best doughnuts, tied with every other kind of doughnut.

If cinnamon isn't the answer, I don't even want to hear the question.

My slow-cooker is about to earn its keep.



Funny Fall Instagram Captions

Consider one of these captions if you want to give your friends a chuckle as they scroll through their feeds.

Trees get to look their absolute best before they become as ugly as they'll ever be, and I plan on taking that energy into the winter.

The days are getting shorter, so I'm getting sleepier.

I sort my apples more carefully than I sort my laundry.

If you hold a seashell up to your ear, you'll hear the ocean. If you do that with a pumpkin, you'll just look weird.

I've gone from being too hot all the time to being too cold all the time.

You'll need to speak up. I can't hear you over the rustling of all these leaves. Plus I'm ignoring you.

If you come over in the next three months, it's totally going to smell like a candle store. Just warning you.

You know it's fall when all of your plates are clean and all of your mugs, bowls, and spoons aren't.

Do I have a crow problem? No. Will that stop me from putting a scarecrow in my front yard? Also no.

Let's go camping in my yard. It's like camping in the woods, but we can just go inside if it gets too cold or boring.

I spent all summer catching up on TV shows, and now the new seasons are starting? Rude.

Wearing black in the summer is gloomy. Wearing black in the fall is fashion.



Fun Fall Instagram Captions

Looking for something a little offbeat? Try these captions.

Sidewalks just look better with leaves on them.



Say bye to my neck because it's Scarf Season.

Rain > snow.

My dog wants to jump into every pile of leaves we walk by.

Sure, I bought a lot of pumpkins. But at least half of them are for decoration.

My dog doesn't know this, but they're about to wear so many sweaters.

Cozy fall sweaters will always beat ugly Christmas sweaters.

Have you met my gardener? This squirrel keeps burying acorns in my yard.

I burned the pumpkin seeds. Guess I'd better go buy more pumpkins.

My house isn't on fire. I just love candles.

I think I'm getting old because I can't wait to use my new rake.

Choosing the best pumpkin is very important.

Fall has the best holidays, and I will fight you on that.

You could say I'm out of my gourd.



Cozy Instagram Captions for Fall

You're going to hear the word "cozy" a lot before spring. People use it to describe food, their houses, clothes and pretty much anything else they enjoy between September and December. Here are some captions that are all about the comfort.

Fall rain is the best rain.

I've missed you, jacket.

I've been waiting for it to be cool enough to wear a sweater, and that day has come.

Coziness isn't just a goal; it's a lifestyle.

I have a box of knit caps that have been waiting all year for this.

Giving my furnace a break by baking pies all day.

Thanksgiving is Christmas with all of the food and none of the shopping, which instantly makes it better.

You'll know I like you if I share my blanket.



Fun Fall Holidays

You already know about Halloween and Thanksgiving, but fall is also the home of some more obscure and less celebrated observations. Well, they're currently less celebrated, but you can help change that.



I'm celebrating I Love Yarn Day by once again not learning how to crochet. (October 8)

Happy Take Your Teddy Bear to Work Day! My coworkers are going to have a lot of questions. (October 12)

I have to eat this; it's National Chocolate Cupcake Day. I don't make the rules, but I do live by them. (October 18)

Every day is Apple Day this time of year, but this is the official one. (October 21)

I'm taking a break from my nonstop diet of soup and pastries for World Pasta Day. (October 25)

National Pumpkin Day? In my house, it's Pumpkin Month. (October 26)

Black cats have their own day because we dare not provoke their arcane powers. (October 27)

Halloween and National Knock-Knock Joke Day are the same day. Coincidence? (October 31)

Happy NaNoWriMo to those who celebrate. (November 1)

We're only supposed to cook for our pets today? This fur monster demands it daily. (November 1)

National Doughnut Day means that I don't have to feel bad that I bought a full dozen for myself. (November 5)

Happy Origami Day. I made another airplane. (November 11)

In honor of Use Less Stuff Day, I'm not even going to finish this captio (November 17)

Happy National Play Monopoly Day, or as I call it, National Get Super Mad at Your Friends Day. (November 19)

It's National Eat a Red Apple Day. I've been practicing for this since September. (December 1)

Hug your pup because it's National Mutt Day, and the only purebred dogs are wolves. Do not hug wolves. They will eat you. (December 2)

I'm observing National Microwave Oven Day by using the Popcorn button, even though the bag specifically told me not to. You dishonor my microwave when you doubt its abilities, bag. (December 6)

Cupcakes only get one day, apparently. In my house, it's more like a festival. A festival that lasts 12 months. (December 15)



Fun and Inspirational Autumn Quotes

Need something deep to add on your Instagram feed? Here are some poems, quotations, and lines from books that will give your friends something to think about.



"The morns are meeker than they were/The nuts are getting brown;/The berry's cheek is plumper,/The rose is out of town./The maple wears a gayer scarf/The field a scarlet gown./Lest I should be old-fashioned,/I'll put a trinket on." –Emily Dickinson

"Fall, leaves, fall; die, flowers, away;/Lengthen night and shorten day;/Every leaf speaks bliss to me/Fluttering from the autumn tree." –Emily Brönte

"I love the fitful gusts that shakes/The casement all the day/And from the mossy elm tree takes/The faded leaf away/Twirling it by the window-pane/With thousand others down the lane." –John Clare

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” –Albert Camus

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” –Jim Bishop

“October, crisp, misty, golden October, when the light is sweet and heavy.” –Angela Carter

“The leaves are changing; I feel poetry in the air.” –Laura Jaworski

“When i’m out and it’s autumn, my thank yous to the universe seem infinite.” –Darnell Lamont Walker

"Fall colors are funny. They’re so bright and intense and beautiful. It’s like nature is trying to fill you up with color, to saturate you so you can stockpile it before winter turns everything muted and dreary.” –Siobhan Vivian

“And I feel as I always do that Autumn is loveliest of all. There is such a sharpness with the sweetness." –Katherine Mansfield

“In Heaven, it is always Autumn." –John Donne

