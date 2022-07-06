The 10 Best Cooking Shows on Netflix (July 2022)

Netflix provides a huge library of cooking shows for anyone to enjoy, and this list will showcase some of the best ones you can watch right now.

Cooking shows have long been a popular form of entertainment, and over the years many different types have come to fruition within this genre. Whether you want to watch cooking competitions, see how professional chefs create their delicacies, or want to learn the ins and outs of cooking yourself, there's something for everyone.

01 of 10 Chef's Table (2015): Best Look Inside The Mind Of a Chef IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Starring : Ruth Reichl, Massimo Bottura, Francis Mallmann

: Ruth Reichl, Massimo Bottura, Francis Mallmann Directors : Clay Jeter, Brian Mcginn, Andrew Fried, etc.

: Clay Jeter, Brian Mcginn, Andrew Fried, etc. Rating : TV-MA

: TV-MA Seasons: 6 Each episode of Chef's Table invites you into the world of a chef who has made a significant impact on the culinary world. You learn their motivations, philosophies of life, and what makes them the best at what they do. The show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award from 2015-2019 for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. It's a great look into how those with innovative mindsets and genius creativity operate, as well as seeing just how much they will sacrifice to pursue their passions. Watch 'Chef's Table' Now

02 of 10 Million Pound Menu (2018): Best Restaurant-Idea Competition IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Genre : Food & Travel TV, Reality TV

: Food & Travel TV, Reality TV Starring : Fred Sirieix, Matthew Hawksley, David Page

: Fred Sirieix, Matthew Hawksley, David Page Directors : Ollie Elliot, Aoife Carey, Adam Jarmain

: Ollie Elliot, Aoife Carey, Adam Jarmain Rating : Not Rated

: Not Rated Seasons: 2 Million Pound Menu has a concept similar to the television show Shark Tank. Investors in Britain are presented with restaurant ideas from participants, and it's up to them to prove to the investors that the restaurant can work. The participants are given the ability to set up pop-up restaurants for a couple of days, and during that time the investors decide if they want to move forward with their ideas. This show is fun to watch, to see how different restaurant ideas would pan out when executed in real-world conditions. It also gives an interesting glimpse into the business side of running a restaurant, an aspect that's usually given little attention. Watch 'Million Pound Menu' Now

03 of 10 Somebody Feed Phil (2018): Best Feel-Good Food Tours IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Genre : Docuseries, Food & Travel TV

: Docuseries, Food & Travel TV Starring : Phil Rosenthal

: Phil Rosenthal Rating : TV-14

: TV-14 Seasons: 5 This lighthearted series brings viewers all around the world with the show's host, Phil Rosenthal, to discover and eat food from each famous destination. Phil is accompanied by a local guide in each destination who shows him the best meals around the area. Phil travels to popular cities which are well-known for their great food, including Bangkok, New Orleans, Venice, New York City, Seoul, and plenty more. Watch 'Somebody Feed Phil' Now

04 of 10 Street Food: Best Look Into Local Cuisines IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Starring : Phillip Hersh, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Chawadee Naulkhair

: Phillip Hersh, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Chawadee Naulkhair Rating : TV-G

: TV-G Seasons: 2 Street Food is a show that goes where the true soul of any country's food lives—on the streets. The first edition of this show covers the food of Latin America, as well as Asia. In each episode, you get to see both how the delicious food is made as well as the hard work that goes into making it. While many food and travel shows tend to gloss over the lives of street food vendors, this show dives into what goes on behind the scenes and how they make the food that is so beloved within their countries. Watch 'Street Food' Now

05 of 10 Cooked With Cannabis: Most Buzz-Worthy Cooking Competition IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Genre : Reality TV

: Reality TV Starring : Kelis, Leather Storrs, Flula Borg

: Kelis, Leather Storrs, Flula Borg Rating : TV-MA

: TV-MA Seasons: 1 With legalization coming now to many states in the U.S., and the true synergy present between cannabis and food, a show that combines the two is a no-brainer. In the competition, each participant is to create a three-course meal consisting of a starter, main entree, and dessert. In each course, they need to incorporate cannabis in some way. This show is a fun look at what the future of food could look like as America adopts legalization. The focus of this show is creativity, and you're bound to get the munchies seeing what these chefs come up with. Watch 'Cooked With Cannabis' Now

06 of 10 The Final Table: Most Worldly Cooking Competition IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Genre : Reality TV

: Reality TV Starring : Andrew Knowlton, Monique Fiso, Mark Best

: Andrew Knowlton, Monique Fiso, Mark Best Rating : TV-PG

: TV-PG Seasons: 1 The Final Table is a show bringing together food from all across the globe. Each contestant is there to represent their respective country and create food that wows the judges. Each episode takes place in a different country, and it's up to the contestants to come up with the best food based on the country's cuisine. The judges for each episode hail from the country in question, and they eliminate teams as each round goes by. This show is both suspenseful yet fun and a great look at how different people relate to food. Watch 'The Final Table' Now

07 of 10 The Great British Baking Show: The Best British Baking Show IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Genre : Reality TV

: Reality TV Starring : Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc

: Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc Rating : TV-PG

: TV-PG Seasons: 5 If you want a cooking competition show that will leave you feeling good, The Great British Baking Show is a great choice. The judges have great chemistry as well as individual character and really make the show a fun one. And, of course, there's plenty of banter among contestants as they race to bake the best goods. With 5 seasons available of The Great British Baking Show, you'll have plenty to binge-watch for some time, and that's not even counting the Holidays specials. Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' Now

08 of 10 Baking Impossible: The Most Innovative Baking Show IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Genre : Game Show, Reality TV

: Game Show, Reality TV Starring : Justin Willman, Andrew Smyth, Hakeem Oluseyi

: Justin Willman, Andrew Smyth, Hakeem Oluseyi Rating : TV-PG

: TV-PG Seasons: 1

This isn't your typical baking show. In each episode, contestants are presented with some outrageous tasks that must be done all with baked goods. Examples of this include creating boats, robots, mini golf courses, and more. Baking Impossible really takes the concept of a baking competition to the next level, truly testing the chops of each baker involved. It also inevitably makes for some hilarious outcomes, but you'll be on the edge of your seat to see what works and what doesn't. Watch 'Baking Impossible' Now

09 of 10 Iron Chef: The Most High-Stakes Cooking Competition IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Genre : Game Show, Reality TV

: Game Show, Reality TV Starring : Kristen Kish, Alton Brown, Andrew Zimmern

: Kristen Kish, Alton Brown, Andrew Zimmern Rating : TV-G

: TV-G Seasons: 1 Iron Chef is a long-running cooking competition series, and now has a place on Netflix as an original series with Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend. Each contestant is matched up to specially chosen "Iron Chefs," who are masters at what they do. The contestant competes with the Iron Chef to see if they can win the judge's favor and become an Iron Chef themselves. This is a very fun, and very suspenseful cooking show, and the host and judges really make the show what it is. Whether you're an Iron Chef fan or have never watched the show, this new Netflix Original is worth a try. Watch 'Iron Chef' Now