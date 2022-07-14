The 22 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix (2022)

Only Scrooge himself could resist these festive films

Published on July 14, 2022

Christmas cheer is needed throughout the year, so when you are in need, look for Jolly Ol' St. Nick. As our Christmas gift to you, we've pulled together this list of the 22 best Christmas movies on Netflix.

Don't have Netflix? Here are the 20 best Christmas movies on other sites, plus 19 great Christmas movies on YouTube and Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

01
of 22

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989): Top Xmas Comedy

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Archive Photos / Getty Images
  • IMDb rating: 7.5/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Randy Quaid, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss
  • Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik 
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG-13
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 47 minutes

The Griswold family, headed by the hapless Clark (Chevy Chase), are back for a second holiday misadventure (after 1983's "National Lampoon's Vacation"). Things don't go any better for them here, as they're bested by problems with family, neighbors, Clark's plan to put up 25,000 Christmas lights on their house, and much worse (and funnier). A true Christmas classic, whether you first saw it in the '80s or are watching it for the first time.

02
of 22

White Christmas (1954): Best Christmas Classic

Scene from White Christmas

Getty Images
  • IMDb rating: 7.5/10
  • Genre: Musical
  • Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
  • Director: Michael Curtiz
  • Motion Picture Rating: NR
  • Running Time: 2 hours

This Christmas classic has it all—Bing Crosby, music by Irving Berlin, the famous title song, George Clooney's aunt Rosemary, and hijinx. In this tale, Army buddies Crosby and Kaye fall for sisters with a song and dance act and follow them to Vermont. When they find that the Vermont inn where the sisters are performing is owned by their old Army commander, the group teams up to help save his inn.

03
of 22

Love Actually (2003): Best Christmas Romance

Scene from Love Actually

Universal Pictures
  • IMDb rating: 7.6/10
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Starring: Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley
  • Director: Richard Curtis
  • Motion Picture Rating:
  • Running Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

This ensemble piece combines ten interconnected storylines that mix comedy and drama into a box-office hit that's become a modern Christmas classic. Packed with romance and drama, the cast is studded with (largely British) stars—Elton John, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Martin Freeman, Rowan Atkinson—who will warm your heart like a good fire.

04
of 22

A Very Murray Christmas (2015): Best Christmas Variety Show

Scene from A Very Murray Christmas

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 5.5/10
  • Genre: Musical comedy
  • Starring: Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Miley Cyrus
  • Director: Sofia Coppola
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-MA 
  • Running Time: 56 minutes

This special breaks the fourth wall, with Bill Murray playing himself. His about-to-be-filmed Christmas special is disrupted by a snowstorm that prevents most of his guests from arriving. Murray ventures into the snowy night and happens upon a cast of famous people—from Chris Rock to Miley Cyrus, Jenny Lewis to George Clooney to Amy Poehler—who help him sing and dance his way to the Christmas morning.

05
of 22

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011): Best Chemically Enhanced Holiday

Scene from a Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

Darren Michaels / New Line Productions
  • IMDb rating: 6.2/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris
  • Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson
  • Motion Picture Rating:
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Harold and Kumar—lovable stoners whose antics take them into all kinds of hilarious antics and unlikely situations (this is the third film in the series; in the last one, the pair ended up at Guantanamo Bay)—rekindle their friendship to seek out just the right Christmas tree. Watch for cameos from a host of recognizable faces, including Patton Oswalt, Danny Trejo, Jake Johnson, Brett Gelman, Tom Lennon, and RZA, of the Wu-Tang Clan.

06
of 22

Klaus (2019): Best Alternative Santa Story

Scene from Klaus

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 8.1/10
  • Genre: Animated comedy
  • Starring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones
  • Director: Sergio Pablos and Carlos Martínez López
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes

This alternate take on Santa's origin story is maybe the most award-wining movie on this list. Not only was it nominated for an Oscar (the first Netflix animated movie to get that recognition), it won seven Annie awards for animation and a British Academy Film Award. In it, the spoiled son of a Norwegian postmaster and a reclusive backwoodsman named Klaus team up to deliver presents and create the figure of Santa Claus.

07
of 22

Deck the Halls (2006): Best Neighbor vs. Neighbor Romp

Scene from Deck the Halls

Twentieth Century Fox
  • IMDb rating: 5.0/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristin Davis
  • Director: John Whitesell 
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Talk about a modern take on Christmas. The plot of this neighbor-vs-neighbor comedy builds on the classic suburban rivalry plot but makes a key point of disagreement regarding whether one neighbor's house can be seen or not on a stand-in for Google Earth. When DeVito's character finds that his house isn't shown on the app, he plans to decorate it with lights that make it unmissable. Combine that with a workplace rivalry and laughs are bound to ensue.

08
of 22

Christmas with the Kranks (2004): Best Last-Minute Christmas

Scene from Christmas with the Kranks

Revolution Studios
  • IMDb rating: 5.4/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd
  • Director: Joe Roth 
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

This star-studded outing—actors Allen, Curtis, Aykroyd, and Cheech Marin are joined by writer Chris Columbus ("Home Alone", some Harry Potter movies), who based his work on a novel by John Grisham ("The Firm")—starts with a bah-humbug premise and ends on rediscovering the meaning of the season. Empty-nesters Allen and Curtis decide to save money by not celebrating Christmas and instead put the savings into a cruise. For this, they run afoul of their neighbors, have to scramble when their daughter unexpectedly returns home and expects a normal holiday, and learn some deep truths about their neighbors, all culminating in a kind gesture of holiday spirit.

09
of 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (2020): Best Dolly-day Movie

Scene from Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 5.3/10
  • Genre: Musical
  • Starring: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams
  • Director: Debbie Allen
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

This movie will bring to mind a countrified version of "A Christmas Carol," with Christine Baranski starring as a Scrooge-like villain returning to her hometown to take the land and sell it to a mall developer. An angel—played by Parton, who also wrote all the music—shows her the potential consequences of her actions, leading to a change of heart.

10
of 22

Arthur Christmas (2011): Best Kid's Christmas Movie

Scene from Arthur Christmas

Sony Pictures Animation
  • IMDb rating: 7.1/10
  • Genre: Animated comedy
  • Starring: James McAvoy, Jim Broadbent, Bill Nighy
  • Director: Sarah Smith, Barry Cook
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

The titular Arthur Christmas is Santa's goofy but good-hearted son who, after realizing his dad has accidentally forgotten to deliver a present to one girl, sets out on a mission to get the gift to its rightful destination. A mix of adventure, comedy, tender-heartedness, and high-tech gadgetry makes this a fun and past-paced romp for the whole family.

11
of 22

The Christmas Chronicles (2018): Best Family Christmas Movie

Scene from The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 7.0/10
  • Genre: Family comedy
  • Starring: Clay Kaytis
  • Director: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Kurt Russell stars as the coolest Santa on this list, helping a family get back on track after the death of their husband and father—played by Russell's real-life family member Oliver Hudson. There's more car-theft here than you'd expect for a Christmas film, but it all adds up to good-hearted redemption (and a sequel).

12
of 22

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020): Best Family Affair—Again

Scene from The Christmas Chronicles 2

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 6.0/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp
  • Director: Chris Columbus 
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 52 minutes

In the first film in this series, Kurt Russell features along with Oliver Hudson, the son of Russell's long-time partner, Goldie Hawn. In this sequel, the family affair continues, this time with Hawn co-starring as Mrs. Claus (she's in the first film, too, but takes on a bigger role here). Mr. and Mrs. Claus team up with the family from the first film to repel a threat to Santa's Village and to reunite families.

13
of 22

Let It Snow (2019): Best Waffle-Centric Christmas

Scene from Let It Snow

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 5.8/10
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Starring: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush
  • Director: Luke Snellin 
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG-13
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Waffle Town—a fictional waffle-based restaurant in Illinois—is the center point for this collection of three Christmas tales. Each story intersects with Waffle Town, either because the characters work there, eat there, or want to throw a party there. Each story is heavy on pathos and character-based relationship drama that will appeal to teens (and those of us who still love a good teen drama).

14
of 22

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020): Best Inter-Generational Story

Scene from Jingle Jangle

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 6.4/10
  • Genre: Fantasy musical
  • Starring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville
  • Director: David E. Talbert
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG 
  • Running Time: 2 hours, 2 minutes

This tale of Christmas redemption was originally planned as a stage play, but was turned into a mega-successful Netflix movie: It was nominated for 10 NAACP Image Awards in 2021, the most of any work that year. In it, an inventor (Forest Whitaker) has his latest invention stolen, loses his business, endures the death of his wife, and becomes estranged from his daughter. When his invention-loving granddaughter comes to live with him, events that bring him justice, happiness, success, and love are put into motion.

15
of 22

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020): Best Time Travel Story

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 5.2/10
  • Genre: Animated comedy
  • Starring: Nat Faxon, Jay Gragnani, Ramone Hamilton
  • Director: David H. Brooks 
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-PG
  • Running Time: 45 minutes

In this installment of Netflix's ongoing series adapting Dav Pilkey's hit "Captain Underpants" book series, pals George Beard and Harold Hutchins—and their super-heroic creation, Captain Underpants—travel back in time to change some Christmas traditions.

16
of 22

Single All the Way (2021): Best Making Yuletide Gay Movie

Scene from Single All the Way

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 6.1/10
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Starring: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane
  • Director: Michael Mayer
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes

"Single All the Way" takes a classic home-for-the-holidays premise and breaths new life into it by adding same-sex relationships. In it, LA hotshot Peter returns to his family home in New Hampshire for the holidays, but can't bear to be asked about his relationship status for yet another year. He convinces his friend Nick to come home with him and pretend to be his boyfriend. This gets complicated, of course, because Peter's mom has a blind date with her spinning instructor James waiting for him.

17
of 22

A Boy Called Christmas (2021): Best Santa Origin Story

Scene from A Boy Called Christmas

Netflix/Studio Canal
  • IMDb rating: 6.7/10
  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Michael Huisman
  • Director: Gil Kenan
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

There are a few movies on this list that propose origin stories for Santa Claus. In this one, regular kid Nikolas embarks on a tremendous magical adventure as he searches for his father, who has gone in search of the mythical village of Elfhelm. Given the main character's name, you may see where this is going to end up, but the journey is quite a ride.

18
of 22

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017): Best Multi-Mom Christmas

Scene from A Bad Moms Christmas

IMDb
  • IMDb rating: 5.5/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn
  • Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore 
  • Motion Picture Rating:
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes

In this raunchy sequel to 2016's "Bad Moms", the titular mothers are forced to tangle with their biggest nemeses: their own moms. With risqué jokes and scenes (including a Sexy Santa contest featuring male strippers), intergenerational upset, and—of course—ultimate redemption, these Moms make for a lot of fun but probably are best visited after the children are tucked in their beds, visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads.

19
of 22

The Princess Switch (2018): Best Holiday Switcheroo

Scene from The Princess Switch

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 6.0/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar
  • Director: Mike Rohl
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-PG
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Who hasn't this happened to? Baker Stacy (Hudgens) goes to Europe to compete in the Royal Christmas Baking Contest and runs into someone who looks exactly like her and turns out to be the fiancee of a prince. The pair switch lives for two days, giving the princess her last chance at a "normal" life. If you guessed that Stacy and the prince fall in love, you might be familiar with this sort of story.

20
of 22

Holiday Rush (2019): Best Story About What Really Matters

Scene from Holiday Rush

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 4.9/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love
  • Director: Leslie Small
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-PG 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes

A hip-hop radio DJ loses his job when the station he works at is bought by a conglomerate and changes the station's focus. His slightly spoiled kids, and their Christmas wish lists, are unsettled by this change in their lifestyle. As Christmas approaches and new opportunities arise, they have to figure out what's most important in life—family, connections, and meaning.

21
of 22

Pottersville (2017): Best Bigfoot Christmas (Yes, Really)

Scene from Pottersville

IMDb
  • IMDb rating: 5.4/10
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Michael Shannon, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman
  • Director: Seth Henrikson
  • Motion Picture Rating: PG-13 
  • Running Time: 1 hour, 24 minutes

After a falling out with his wife, Maynard (Michael Shannon) gets drunk, dons a gorilla suit, and goes walking through town. Maynard's escapade leads to Bigfoot hysteria in the small, struggling town of Pottersville, bringing attention and business to the community. Doesn't sound much like a Christmas story, does it? Well, scratch the surface a little and you'll find strong echoes of "It's a Wonderful Life."

22
of 22

Alien Xmas (2020): Best Extra-Terrestrial Christmas

Scene from Alien Xmas

Netflix
  • IMDb rating: 6.2/10
  • Genre: Animated Adventure
  • Starring: Keythe Farley, Dee Bradley Baker, Kaliayh Rhambo
  • Director: Stephen Chiodo
  • Motion Picture Rating: TV-Y
  • Running Time: 40 minutes

Santa isn't the only mysterious thing flying through the sky and trying to avoid detection in this animated film. That's right: aliens are among us at Christmas. These aliens are attempting to steal the Earth's gravity, and can only be stopped by an alien named X and—of course—the spirit of Christmas.

