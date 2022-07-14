Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More The 22 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix (2022) Only Scrooge himself could resist these festive films By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming TV, Movies, & More Netflix Hulu Disney+ Prime Video Apple TV+ Favorite Events Christmas cheer is needed throughout the year, so when you are in need, look for Jolly Ol' St. Nick. As our Christmas gift to you, we've pulled together this list of the 22 best Christmas movies on Netflix. Don't have Netflix? Here are the 20 best Christmas movies on other sites, plus 19 great Christmas movies on YouTube and Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. 01 of 22 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989): Top Xmas Comedy Archive Photos / Getty Images IMDb rating: 7.5/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Randy Quaid, Julia Louis-DreyfussDirector: Jeremiah S. Chechik Motion Picture Rating: PG-13Running Time: 1 hour, 47 minutes The Griswold family, headed by the hapless Clark (Chevy Chase), are back for a second holiday misadventure (after 1983's "National Lampoon's Vacation"). Things don't go any better for them here, as they're bested by problems with family, neighbors, Clark's plan to put up 25,000 Christmas lights on their house, and much worse (and funnier). A true Christmas classic, whether you first saw it in the '80s or are watching it for the first time. Watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 02 of 22 White Christmas (1954): Best Christmas Classic Getty Images IMDb rating: 7.5/10Genre: MusicalStarring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-EllenDirector: Michael CurtizMotion Picture Rating: NRRunning Time: 2 hours This Christmas classic has it all—Bing Crosby, music by Irving Berlin, the famous title song, George Clooney's aunt Rosemary, and hijinx. In this tale, Army buddies Crosby and Kaye fall for sisters with a song and dance act and follow them to Vermont. When they find that the Vermont inn where the sisters are performing is owned by their old Army commander, the group teams up to help save his inn. Watch White Christmas 03 of 22 Love Actually (2003): Best Christmas Romance Universal Pictures IMDb rating: 7.6/10Genre: Romantic comedyStarring: Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Keira KnightleyDirector: Richard CurtisMotion Picture Rating: R Running Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes This ensemble piece combines ten interconnected storylines that mix comedy and drama into a box-office hit that's become a modern Christmas classic. Packed with romance and drama, the cast is studded with (largely British) stars—Elton John, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Martin Freeman, Rowan Atkinson—who will warm your heart like a good fire. Watch Love Actually 04 of 22 A Very Murray Christmas (2015): Best Christmas Variety Show Netflix IMDb rating: 5.5/10Genre: Musical comedyStarring: Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Miley CyrusDirector: Sofia CoppolaMotion Picture Rating: TV-MA Running Time: 56 minutes This special breaks the fourth wall, with Bill Murray playing himself. His about-to-be-filmed Christmas special is disrupted by a snowstorm that prevents most of his guests from arriving. Murray ventures into the snowy night and happens upon a cast of famous people—from Chris Rock to Miley Cyrus, Jenny Lewis to George Clooney to Amy Poehler—who help him sing and dance his way to the Christmas morning. Watch A Very Murray Christmas 05 of 22 A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011): Best Chemically Enhanced Holiday Darren Michaels / New Line Productions IMDb rating: 6.2/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick HarrisDirector: Todd Strauss-SchulsonMotion Picture Rating: R Running Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Harold and Kumar—lovable stoners whose antics take them into all kinds of hilarious antics and unlikely situations (this is the third film in the series; in the last one, the pair ended up at Guantanamo Bay)—rekindle their friendship to seek out just the right Christmas tree. Watch for cameos from a host of recognizable faces, including Patton Oswalt, Danny Trejo, Jake Johnson, Brett Gelman, Tom Lennon, and RZA, of the Wu-Tang Clan. Watch A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas 06 of 22 Klaus (2019): Best Alternative Santa Story Netflix IMDb rating: 8.1/10Genre: Animated comedyStarring: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida JonesDirector: Sergio Pablos and Carlos Martínez LópezMotion Picture Rating: PG Running Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes This alternate take on Santa's origin story is maybe the most award-wining movie on this list. Not only was it nominated for an Oscar (the first Netflix animated movie to get that recognition), it won seven Annie awards for animation and a British Academy Film Award. In it, the spoiled son of a Norwegian postmaster and a reclusive backwoodsman named Klaus team up to deliver presents and create the figure of Santa Claus. Watch Klaus 07 of 22 Deck the Halls (2006): Best Neighbor vs. Neighbor Romp Twentieth Century Fox IMDb rating: 5.0/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristin DavisDirector: John Whitesell Motion Picture Rating: PGRunning Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes Talk about a modern take on Christmas. The plot of this neighbor-vs-neighbor comedy builds on the classic suburban rivalry plot but makes a key point of disagreement regarding whether one neighbor's house can be seen or not on a stand-in for Google Earth. When DeVito's character finds that his house isn't shown on the app, he plans to decorate it with lights that make it unmissable. Combine that with a workplace rivalry and laughs are bound to ensue. Watch Deck the Halls 08 of 22 Christmas with the Kranks (2004): Best Last-Minute Christmas Revolution Studios IMDb rating: 5.4/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan AykroydDirector: Joe Roth Motion Picture Rating: PG Running Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes This star-studded outing—actors Allen, Curtis, Aykroyd, and Cheech Marin are joined by writer Chris Columbus ("Home Alone", some Harry Potter movies), who based his work on a novel by John Grisham ("The Firm")—starts with a bah-humbug premise and ends on rediscovering the meaning of the season. Empty-nesters Allen and Curtis decide to save money by not celebrating Christmas and instead put the savings into a cruise. For this, they run afoul of their neighbors, have to scramble when their daughter unexpectedly returns home and expects a normal holiday, and learn some deep truths about their neighbors, all culminating in a kind gesture of holiday spirit. Watch Christmas with the Kranks 09 of 22 Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (2020): Best Dolly-day Movie Netflix IMDb rating: 5.3/10Genre: MusicalStarring: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat WilliamsDirector: Debbie AllenMotion Picture Rating: PGRunning Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes This movie will bring to mind a countrified version of "A Christmas Carol," with Christine Baranski starring as a Scrooge-like villain returning to her hometown to take the land and sell it to a mall developer. An angel—played by Parton, who also wrote all the music—shows her the potential consequences of her actions, leading to a change of heart. Watch Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square 10 of 22 Arthur Christmas (2011): Best Kid's Christmas Movie Sony Pictures Animation IMDb rating: 7.1/10Genre: Animated comedyStarring: James McAvoy, Jim Broadbent, Bill NighyDirector: Sarah Smith, Barry CookMotion Picture Rating: PGRunning Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes The titular Arthur Christmas is Santa's goofy but good-hearted son who, after realizing his dad has accidentally forgotten to deliver a present to one girl, sets out on a mission to get the gift to its rightful destination. A mix of adventure, comedy, tender-heartedness, and high-tech gadgetry makes this a fun and past-paced romp for the whole family. Watch Arthur Christmas 11 of 22 The Christmas Chronicles (2018): Best Family Christmas Movie Netflix IMDb rating: 7.0/10Genre: Family comedyStarring: Clay KaytisDirector: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah LewisMotion Picture Rating: PG Running Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes Kurt Russell stars as the coolest Santa on this list, helping a family get back on track after the death of their husband and father—played by Russell's real-life family member Oliver Hudson. There's more car-theft here than you'd expect for a Christmas film, but it all adds up to good-hearted redemption (and a sequel). Watch The Christmas Chronicles 12 of 22 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020): Best Family Affair—Again Netflix IMDb rating: 6.0/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby CampDirector: Chris Columbus Motion Picture Rating: PGRunning Time: 1 hour, 52 minutes In the first film in this series, Kurt Russell features along with Oliver Hudson, the son of Russell's long-time partner, Goldie Hawn. In this sequel, the family affair continues, this time with Hawn co-starring as Mrs. Claus (she's in the first film, too, but takes on a bigger role here). Mr. and Mrs. Claus team up with the family from the first film to repel a threat to Santa's Village and to reunite families. Watch The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two 13 of 22 Let It Snow (2019): Best Waffle-Centric Christmas Netflix IMDb rating: 5.8/10Genre: Romantic comedyStarring: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya RushDirector: Luke Snellin Motion Picture Rating: PG-13Running Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes Waffle Town—a fictional waffle-based restaurant in Illinois—is the center point for this collection of three Christmas tales. Each story intersects with Waffle Town, either because the characters work there, eat there, or want to throw a party there. Each story is heavy on pathos and character-based relationship drama that will appeal to teens (and those of us who still love a good teen drama). Watch Let It Snow 14 of 22 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020): Best Inter-Generational Story Netflix IMDb rating: 6.4/10Genre: Fantasy musicalStarring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh BonnevilleDirector: David E. TalbertMotion Picture Rating: PG Running Time: 2 hours, 2 minutes This tale of Christmas redemption was originally planned as a stage play, but was turned into a mega-successful Netflix movie: It was nominated for 10 NAACP Image Awards in 2021, the most of any work that year. In it, an inventor (Forest Whitaker) has his latest invention stolen, loses his business, endures the death of his wife, and becomes estranged from his daughter. When his invention-loving granddaughter comes to live with him, events that bring him justice, happiness, success, and love are put into motion. Watch Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 15 of 22 Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020): Best Time Travel Story Netflix IMDb rating: 5.2/10Genre: Animated comedyStarring: Nat Faxon, Jay Gragnani, Ramone HamiltonDirector: David H. Brooks Motion Picture Rating: TV-PGRunning Time: 45 minutes In this installment of Netflix's ongoing series adapting Dav Pilkey's hit "Captain Underpants" book series, pals George Beard and Harold Hutchins—and their super-heroic creation, Captain Underpants—travel back in time to change some Christmas traditions. Watch Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas 16 of 22 Single All the Way (2021): Best Making Yuletide Gay Movie Netflix IMDb rating: 6.1/10Genre: Romantic comedyStarring: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke MacfarlaneDirector: Michael MayerMotion Picture Rating: TV-PG Running Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes "Single All the Way" takes a classic home-for-the-holidays premise and breaths new life into it by adding same-sex relationships. In it, LA hotshot Peter returns to his family home in New Hampshire for the holidays, but can't bear to be asked about his relationship status for yet another year. He convinces his friend Nick to come home with him and pretend to be his boyfriend. This gets complicated, of course, because Peter's mom has a blind date with her spinning instructor James waiting for him. Watch Single All the Way 17 of 22 A Boy Called Christmas (2021): Best Santa Origin Story Netflix/Studio Canal IMDb rating: 6.7/10Genre: DramaStarring: Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Michael HuismanDirector: Gil KenanMotion Picture Rating: PG Running Time: 1 hour, 46 minutes There are a few movies on this list that propose origin stories for Santa Claus. In this one, regular kid Nikolas embarks on a tremendous magical adventure as he searches for his father, who has gone in search of the mythical village of Elfhelm. Given the main character's name, you may see where this is going to end up, but the journey is quite a ride. Watch A Boy Called Christmas 18 of 22 A Bad Moms Christmas (2017): Best Multi-Mom Christmas IMDb IMDb rating: 5.5/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn HahnDirector: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore Motion Picture Rating: R Running Time: 1 hour, 44 minutes In this raunchy sequel to 2016's "Bad Moms", the titular mothers are forced to tangle with their biggest nemeses: their own moms. With risqué jokes and scenes (including a Sexy Santa contest featuring male strippers), intergenerational upset, and—of course—ultimate redemption, these Moms make for a lot of fun but probably are best visited after the children are tucked in their beds, visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads. Watch A Bad Moms Christmas 19 of 22 The Princess Switch (2018): Best Holiday Switcheroo Netflix IMDb rating: 6.0/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick SagarDirector: Mike RohlMotion Picture Rating: TV-PGRunning Time: 1 hour, 41 minutes Who hasn't this happened to? Baker Stacy (Hudgens) goes to Europe to compete in the Royal Christmas Baking Contest and runs into someone who looks exactly like her and turns out to be the fiancee of a prince. The pair switch lives for two days, giving the princess her last chance at a "normal" life. If you guessed that Stacy and the prince fall in love, you might be familiar with this sort of story. Watch The Princess Switch 20 of 22 Holiday Rush (2019): Best Story About What Really Matters Netflix IMDb rating: 4.9/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene LoveDirector: Leslie SmallMotion Picture Rating: TV-PG Running Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes A hip-hop radio DJ loses his job when the station he works at is bought by a conglomerate and changes the station's focus. His slightly spoiled kids, and their Christmas wish lists, are unsettled by this change in their lifestyle. As Christmas approaches and new opportunities arise, they have to figure out what's most important in life—family, connections, and meaning. Watch Holiday Rush 21 of 22 Pottersville (2017): Best Bigfoot Christmas (Yes, Really) IMDb IMDb rating: 5.4/10Genre: ComedyStarring: Michael Shannon, Judy Greer, Ron PerlmanDirector: Seth HenriksonMotion Picture Rating: PG-13 Running Time: 1 hour, 24 minutes After a falling out with his wife, Maynard (Michael Shannon) gets drunk, dons a gorilla suit, and goes walking through town. Maynard's escapade leads to Bigfoot hysteria in the small, struggling town of Pottersville, bringing attention and business to the community. Doesn't sound much like a Christmas story, does it? Well, scratch the surface a little and you'll find strong echoes of "It's a Wonderful Life." Watch Pottersville 22 of 22 Alien Xmas (2020): Best Extra-Terrestrial Christmas Netflix IMDb rating: 6.2/10Genre: Animated AdventureStarring: Keythe Farley, Dee Bradley Baker, Kaliayh RhamboDirector: Stephen ChiodoMotion Picture Rating: TV-YRunning Time: 40 minutes Santa isn't the only mysterious thing flying through the sky and trying to avoid detection in this animated film. That's right: aliens are among us at Christmas. These aliens are attempting to steal the Earth's gravity, and can only be stopped by an alien named X and—of course—the spirit of Christmas. Watch Alien Xmas Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit