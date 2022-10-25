The 100 Best Christmas Instagram Captions This Holiday Season (2022)

’Tis the season to start getting festive—though there’s really no reason you can’t spread some holiday cheer (or at least Instagram captions) all year ‘round, is there? Here’s a holiday haul of all sorts of festive suggestions, from the brief to the silly and several other kinds in between.



Happy Holidays Captions

With people from all over the world using the internet, there’s a very good chance some of you (or some of your friends and followers) may not celebrate the same holiday. So if you want to wish them a pleasant late December but keep things a bit more open, these captions are for you. Or technically for them.



’Tis the season for a lot of fun stuff!

Whatever you’re celebrating, we hope have a great time.

“Every day is a gift. But some days are packaged better.” —Sanhita Baruah

The fun begins when the temperature outside starts to drop.

I’ll take any excuse to get dressed up!

Wishing you all the best this season.

Candy corn, candy canes… it’s all sweet to me.

“All worries are less with wine.” –Amit Kalantri, “Wealth of Words”

Best of luck in the new year!

Happy Holidays to one and all.

“The holiday season is about love! Share it. Spread it. Live it.” —Amy Leigh Mercree

May your days be filled with happiness and cheer.

Iiiiiit’s turkey time!

I am officially ready to celebrate.

“Holidays. Don't have to be a turbulent flight. If you embrace the light, over the fight.” —B.K. Sweeting

Who else has been looking forward to the holiday season this year?

Happy—and I cannot stress this enough—Holidays.

It’s the coziest time of the year.

“Whatever happens, we always have holidays.” —“to kill a dragon”

Just a little seasonal get-together with my favorite people.



Short Christmas Captions

These halls are decked.

Merry Christmas!

We found the reindeer!

Gone chimney spelunking.

’Tis the season.

It’s tree time.

Let it snow, etc.

Festive!

Just hanging some stockings.

Mmmm, Christmas cookies.

Ho-ho-ho!

So many presents!

Decorations are go.

Only X days left.

Both holly and jolly!

It’s time to light the lights!

About to go a-caroling.

Run, Rudolph, run!

Checking my list twice.

Friends, family, and food.



Cute Christmas Captions

No really, all I want for Christmas is you.

Cuddle weather is my favorite weather.

I’m going to put so many tiny sweaters on so many pets.

“The thing about Christmas is that it tells us that we are never alone. But even more, it tells us that we are always enough.” —Craig D. Lounsbrough

Sweeter than a sugarplum.

Look at all my little reindeers.

“Its not about the place we want to visit , its about with whom we visit.” —Sachin Keely

I can’t wait to show my cats snow for the first time.

My dog keeps trying to grab snowflakes out of the air.

We haven’t been iceskating in years!

“Whatever the Grinch can steal, it's not Christmas.” —Sophie Kinsella, “Christmas Shopaholic”

I’ll be there with silver bells on.

It’s the perfect evening for getting carried away in the snow, then warming up with some hot chocolate.

I can’t give you the world, but I can give you a big hug.

Someone couldn’t quite stay awake long enough to meet Santa.

Building our first snowman together.

“The true Christmas spirit is putting others’ happiness before our own, and finding you’ve never known such happiness.” —Toni Sorenson

Hanging out with my friends is the best Christmas gift.

The cats didn’t care about the snow.

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” —Charles M. Schulz



Funny Christmas Captions

“I think Santa had the right idea. Visit people only once a year.” —Nitya Prakash

Running through a winter wonderland before all the stores close.

There’s no business like snow business!

I don’t care how long it takes, I’m going to play in the snow this year.

"At Christmas, tea is compulsory. Relatives are optional.” —Robert Godden

How do you like my mistletoe hat?

I’m back, Grinches!

How many candy canes go on the tree? All the candy canes.

Too many Christmas cookies, too little time.

“Next to a circus there ain't nothing that packs up and tears out any quicker than the Christmas spirit” —Kin Hubbard

We need a 13th day of Christmas. But no more birds, please.

Poor Rudolph’s nose must have been REALLY cold.

If the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, I’ve got Santa wrapped around my finger.

“Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies!” —Francis P. Church

Pretty sure the gingerbread house has a gingerbread mouse.

Who wants to make snow devils?

I like to live in the present(s).

I like to live in the present(s).

“There’s no experience quite like cutting your own live Christmas tree out of your neighbor’s yard.” —Dan Florence, “Zombies Love Pizza”

I found Old King Coal in my stocking.

Yass, queen, sleigh!

Ho-ho-hold on there, champ!



Merry Christmas Family Quotes

As expected, my parents brought way too much food.

“The smells of Christmas are the smells of childhood” —Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Box”

This Christmas is sisters-only!

Welcome to our family.

“Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall” —Larry Wilde

There’s nothing like coming home for Christmas.

Gather ‘round the Christmas tree, everyone!

How many cousins can we fit in the frame?

“Christmas works like glue, it keeps us all sticking together.” —Rosie Thomas, “Iris & Ruby”

We have so many more elves in the family this year!

There’s nobody I’d rather spend this Christmas with than my best friend.

This year’s family portrait is more crowded than usual.

The gang’s all here!

“Christmas is a time for families.” —Dorothy Koomson, “My Best Friend's Girl”

Meeting the in-laws for the first time this year!

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!

“Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind. ” —Mary Ellen Chase

I say it every year but we all need to get together for more than just Christmas.