99 of the Best Beach Captions for Instagram (2022)

Whether it’s the middle of summer or joint-achingly cold outside, there’s always time for the beach. Sure, you may not want to go swimming year-round, but you can always enjoy the sound of crashing waves, search for shells, and soak in the salty air no matter the season. Or, you know, you can just wait for things to warm up and go do the more socially acceptable thing.

Funny Beach Captions

“Life’s a beach” was a good start, but there are other ways to show off your sense of humor on the sand and surf.



Laura Balcazar / EyeEm / Getty Images

Behold! The ultimate cat box!

“No throne in the world can substitute a beach chair.” —Talismanist Giebra, Talismanist: Fragments of the Ancient Fire

There’s about to be so much frolicking.

Why so crabby?

“The only thing that can be hated from the beach is ‘time to go home.’” —nom de plume

Forget the turf, I’ll stick with the surf.

We’re at the beach so much, the seagulls recognize me.

She smells sea shells by the seashore. It’s low tide.

Kelp me, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“I like a good story, and I also like staring at the sea–do I have to choose between the two?” —David Byrne, How Music Works

It’s time to relax, and you can’t convince me otherwise.

Time to throw down the towel.

Leaving the beach is always bittersweet, but at least it always waves goodbye.

“Whoever thought a naked beach was a good idea never sat in one.” —Janet Evanovich, Notorious Nineteen

The rumors of my not being at the beach have been greatly exaggerated.

1, 2, 3, BEACH!

“The sea, the snotgreen sea, the scrotumtightening sea.” —James Joyce, Ulysses

Sassy Beach Captions

Forget about “beach bods.” We’re talking about “beach ‘tudes.”



You’re blocking my sun.

You have to show off at the beach at least once a year. It’s a rule.

“I must be a mermaid, Rango. I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living.” —Anaïs Nin

We’re going to play a different kind of shell game.

I vote we hold all future meetings here from now on.

“Some people pretend to be the beach, but they’re actually quicksand.” —Steve Maraboli

Pound sand, I’m busy doing nothing.

It’s OK to be jealous.

All we do is beach, beach, beach.

“Not all beaches are fun and sunscreen.” —Bryant A. Loney, To Hear The Ocean Sigh

The sun isn’t the only thing that will burn you out here.

Start digging.

“On a crowded beach, you see the crowd, not the beach; if you want to experience the beach, find an empty beach!” —Mehmet Murat ildan

Beach ballin’.

Cry me a river. A salty, salty river.

“The ocean here is weird. It's the wrong kind of blue.” —Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a Star

Welcome to my new office. No calls.

Cute Beach Captions

Who says snails and crustaceans can’t be adorable?

Catherine Delahaye / Getty Images

“When two roads diverge ... take the one that leads to the beach.” —Hannah McKinnon

These breach buddies are on the move.

My dog’s never seen sand before.

We both got matching tans.

“Beach girls now, beach girls tomorrow, beach girls till the end of time.” —Luanne Rice, Beach Girls

Horseshoe crabs are kind of cute, right? I’m not just imagining things, right?

The kids loved the beach so much, they brought half of it home with them!

There’s something about the ocean that I just can’t get enough of.

“Life is a sea of vibrant color. Jump in.” —A.D. Posey

I’m so content right now I might actually fall asleep.

Hanging out at the beach with the besties!

Spent all day making sand castles, now it’s time for a nap.

This is why I named my cat “Sandy.”

“If you think about it, finding true love is a lot like finding a particular grain of sand on the beach." —Chrissy Anderson, The Hope List

I’ve got a different kind of “bucket list” today.

“I was happy anywhere I could see the ocean.” —Ai Yazawa, Nana

My little beach flower.

Fun Beach Quotes

Let’s be honest: If you’re going to have fun, it does make sense to do so in the sun.



Obligatory beach party!

Who’s up for some volleyball?

“The beach is a natural park, without the greenery but the sand is a natural toy.” —Anuradha Bhattacharyya

Last one to the car gets to stay longer!

Boats!

“The sea tells you everything will be fine. The mountains tell you it doesn’t matter anyway.” —Adeel Ahmed Khan

Legitimately excited to turn over some rocks and see what I can find.

Wakeboarding. That’s it. That’s the post.

“Art and Ocean, both have the same depths- Immeasurable!” —Somya Kedia

Oh no, someone brought a frisbee.

I never want to leave and you can’t convince me that’s a bad thing.

“Don't leave me stranded in a sea of discontent.” —Anthony T. Hincks

Tag! You’re it!

I think we’re going to be here for a while.

“Let the song of sea set you free from what holds you back.” —Jayita Bhattacharjee

I learned how to bodysurf today!

Beach Day Captions

Treat yourself to a mini-vacation. You deserve it.



Anchiy / Getty Images

“The beach is not a place to work; to read, write or to think.” —Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Gift from the Sea

Life isn’t literally a beach, but it should be.

Let’s flipping gooooooo!

Taking today off was a good decision.

“Today was about chasing sun-rays, beach waves, & sunsets.” —April Mae Monterrosa

Doing my best not to think about tomorrow right now.

The perfect place to spend the morning. And afternoon. And evening.

We got up early for this? Worth it!

I never want this day to end.

“A long walk in a long beach shortens every kind of sorrow!” —Mehmet Murat ildan

There just aren’t enough hours in a day to properly enjoy a beach like this.

“Let the sea into your soul. Let the waves come home to the shores…” —Jayita Bhattacharjee

We who are about to chill on the beach salute you.

If you don’t hear from me in 24 hours, this is why.

“Meet me there, where the sea meets the sky…” —Oksana Rus

Every day should be a beach day.



Beach Vacation Captions

Or take a full-blown vacation. Because, in all honesty, we all deserve one of those, too.



It’s our time out here.

I was going to say, “this is my office for the next week,” but I also took the week off.

“Summer is singing with joy, and the beaches are inviting you with dancing waves.” —Debasish Mridha

Feels like we have the entire stretch all to ourselves.

I hope you weren’t about to ask me for something, because…

“I want to run the beach's length because it never ends.” —Deborah Ager

Goodbye nine-to-five, hello sunrise-to-sunset!

Going back home after this is going to be rough .

. “What an incomparable creature is the sea!” —Julian Hawthorne, American Fantastic Tales: Terror and the Uncanny from Poe to the Pulps

The sun went down earlier than I wanted, but that’s OK because I’m here for a few more days.

To take a bunch of photos or spend my time relaxing, that is the question.

“An empty beach is a perfect place to both fill and empty the mind!” —Mehmet Murat ildan

I’m on vacation!

This is my view every morning.

I don’t think any of us wants to go back.

“The most mesmerizing of artists is always like one who was merely drawing in the sand and people came to watch.” —Criss Jami, Killosophy