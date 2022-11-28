Social Media > Instagram 99 of the Best Beach Captions for Instagram (2022) Share your best beach life with these captions sure to tide you over By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Funny Beach Captions Sassy Beach Captions Cute Beach Captions Fun Beach Quotes Beach Day Captions Beach Vacation Captions Frequently Asked Questions Whether it’s the middle of summer or joint-achingly cold outside, there’s always time for the beach. Sure, you may not want to go swimming year-round, but you can always enjoy the sound of crashing waves, search for shells, and soak in the salty air no matter the season. Or, you know, you can just wait for things to warm up and go do the more socially acceptable thing. Funny Beach Captions “Life’s a beach” was a good start, but there are other ways to show off your sense of humor on the sand and surf. Laura Balcazar / EyeEm / Getty Images Behold! The ultimate cat box!“No throne in the world can substitute a beach chair.” —Talismanist Giebra, Talismanist: Fragments of the Ancient FireThere’s about to be so much frolicking.Why so crabby?“The only thing that can be hated from the beach is ‘time to go home.’” —nom de plumeForget the turf, I’ll stick with the surf.We’re at the beach so much, the seagulls recognize me.She smells sea shells by the seashore. It’s low tide.Kelp me, Obi-Wan Kenobi.“I like a good story, and I also like staring at the sea–do I have to choose between the two?” —David Byrne, How Music WorksIt’s time to relax, and you can’t convince me otherwise.Time to throw down the towel.Leaving the beach is always bittersweet, but at least it always waves goodbye.“Whoever thought a naked beach was a good idea never sat in one.” —Janet Evanovich, Notorious NineteenThe rumors of my not being at the beach have been greatly exaggerated.1, 2, 3, BEACH!“The sea, the snotgreen sea, the scrotumtightening sea.” —James Joyce, Ulysses Sassy Beach Captions Forget about “beach bods.” We’re talking about “beach ‘tudes.” You’re blocking my sun.You have to show off at the beach at least once a year. It’s a rule.“I must be a mermaid, Rango. I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living.” —Anaïs NinWe’re going to play a different kind of shell game.I vote we hold all future meetings here from now on.“Some people pretend to be the beach, but they’re actually quicksand.” —Steve MaraboliPound sand, I’m busy doing nothing.It’s OK to be jealous.All we do is beach, beach, beach.“Not all beaches are fun and sunscreen.” —Bryant A. Loney, To Hear The Ocean SighThe sun isn’t the only thing that will burn you out here.Start digging.“On a crowded beach, you see the crowd, not the beach; if you want to experience the beach, find an empty beach!” —Mehmet Murat ildanBeach ballin’.Cry me a river. A salty, salty river.“The ocean here is weird. It's the wrong kind of blue.” —Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a StarWelcome to my new office. No calls. Cute Beach Captions Who says snails and crustaceans can’t be adorable? Catherine Delahaye / Getty Images “When two roads diverge ... take the one that leads to the beach.” —Hannah McKinnonThese breach buddies are on the move.My dog’s never seen sand before.We both got matching tans.“Beach girls now, beach girls tomorrow, beach girls till the end of time.” —Luanne Rice, Beach GirlsHorseshoe crabs are kind of cute, right? I’m not just imagining things, right?The kids loved the beach so much, they brought half of it home with them!There’s something about the ocean that I just can’t get enough of.“Life is a sea of vibrant color. Jump in.” —A.D. PoseyI’m so content right now I might actually fall asleep.Hanging out at the beach with the besties!Spent all day making sand castles, now it’s time for a nap.This is why I named my cat “Sandy.”“If you think about it, finding true love is a lot like finding a particular grain of sand on the beach." —Chrissy Anderson, The Hope ListI’ve got a different kind of “bucket list” today.“I was happy anywhere I could see the ocean.” —Ai Yazawa, NanaMy little beach flower. Fun Beach Quotes Let’s be honest: If you’re going to have fun, it does make sense to do so in the sun. Obligatory beach party!Who’s up for some volleyball?“The beach is a natural park, without the greenery but the sand is a natural toy.” —Anuradha BhattacharyyaLast one to the car gets to stay longer!Boats!“The sea tells you everything will be fine. The mountains tell you it doesn’t matter anyway.” —Adeel Ahmed KhanLegitimately excited to turn over some rocks and see what I can find.Wakeboarding. That’s it. That’s the post.“Art and Ocean, both have the same depths- Immeasurable!” —Somya KediaOh no, someone brought a frisbee.I never want to leave and you can’t convince me that’s a bad thing.“Don't leave me stranded in a sea of discontent.” —Anthony T. HincksTag! You’re it!I think we’re going to be here for a while.“Let the song of sea set you free from what holds you back.” —Jayita BhattacharjeeI learned how to bodysurf today! Beach Day Captions Treat yourself to a mini-vacation. You deserve it. Anchiy / Getty Images “The beach is not a place to work; to read, write or to think.” —Anne Morrow Lindbergh, Gift from the SeaLife isn’t literally a beach, but it should be.Let’s flipping gooooooo!Taking today off was a good decision.“Today was about chasing sun-rays, beach waves, & sunsets.” —April Mae MonterrosaDoing my best not to think about tomorrow right now.The perfect place to spend the morning. And afternoon. And evening.We got up early for this? Worth it!I never want this day to end.“A long walk in a long beach shortens every kind of sorrow!” —Mehmet Murat ildanThere just aren’t enough hours in a day to properly enjoy a beach like this.“Let the sea into your soul. Let the waves come home to the shores…” —Jayita BhattacharjeeWe who are about to chill on the beach salute you.If you don’t hear from me in 24 hours, this is why.“Meet me there, where the sea meets the sky…” —Oksana RusEvery day should be a beach day. Beach Vacation Captions Or take a full-blown vacation. Because, in all honesty, we all deserve one of those, too. It’s our time out here.I was going to say, “this is my office for the next week,” but I also took the week off.“Summer is singing with joy, and the beaches are inviting you with dancing waves.” —Debasish MridhaFeels like we have the entire stretch all to ourselves.I hope you weren’t about to ask me for something, because…“I want to run the beach's length because it never ends.” —Deborah AgerGoodbye nine-to-five, hello sunrise-to-sunset!Going back home after this is going to be rough.“What an incomparable creature is the sea!” —Julian Hawthorne, American Fantastic Tales: Terror and the Uncanny from Poe to the PulpsThe sun went down earlier than I wanted, but that’s OK because I’m here for a few more days.To take a bunch of photos or spend my time relaxing, that is the question.“An empty beach is a perfect place to both fill and empty the mind!” —Mehmet Murat ildanI’m on vacation!This is my view every morning.I don’t think any of us wants to go back.“The most mesmerizing of artists is always like one who was merely drawing in the sand and people came to watch.” —Criss Jami, Killosophy FAQ What are the best Instagram captions? Great Instagram captions will vary according to taste, but some of the best Instagram captions we've found include the following seasonal ones. For fall, "Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness." — John Keats. For winter, "This is me, walking to work, uphill both ways." For summer, "You can shake the sand from your shoes but it never leaves your soul." How do I add captions to Instagram stories? To add captions to Instagram stories, create your Instagram story and tap the Stickers icon. Choose Captions. Instagram will automatically transcribe the speech in your video. Double-tap the transcript, and then tap a word to edit it. How do I edit captions on Instagram? To edit Instagram captions, select the post you want to edit and tap More (three dots) on the top right. Tap Edit and make your changes in the Write a Caption field below the photo. Tap Done to save your edits. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! 