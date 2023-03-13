This article highlights the 10 best drawing apps for Android tablets whether you’re looking for a high-end feature-packed Android drawing app or a simple one for making the occasional doodle or sketch.

01 of 10 Best Professional Android Drawing App: Sketchbook What We Like Advanced image editing tools for professional artists.

All features are completely free to use. What We Don't Like Missing blur and sharpen tools.

No basic image filters. Sketchbook is a completely free drawing app for Android tablets that boasts an absolutely massive selection of digital brushes, rulers, and other image drawing tools. The Sketchbook app is perfectly fine for those simply wanting to do some basic sketches but it’s primarily aimed at more advanced digital artists and is fully capable of producing professional-grade artwork. Download Sketchbook

02 of 10 Best Pixel Art Drawing App on Android: dotpict What We Like All the required tools for making pixel artwork.

Community features make it easy to get inspired. What We Don't Like App can take a while to load on older tablets.

Some features can be hard to find. Dotpict is a drawing app designed purely for creating pixel artwork. The app lets you zoom in on a grid and manually draw an image dot-by-dot or use its tools for creating shapes for speedier image creation. What sets dotpict apart from its rivals is its online functionality that lets you view images made by others and download custom color palettes. While this drawing app does have ads in its menus, these can be removed for a one-off $4.49 upgrade which also unlocks additional brushes and layers.

Download dotpict

03 of 10 What We Like Completely free to use.

All creations are saved to your Google account. What We Don't Like Switching between drawing and typing can be frustrating. Google Keep Notes is a free app designed by Google for taking both typed and handwritten notes. You won’t be making any high-end digital artwork in this free Google app but it can be helpful for making quick sketches or brainstorming illustrations. A number of brush types and ink colors are available and all drawings made automatically sync to the cloud via your Google account and can be accessed on other devices. Download Google Keep Notes

04 of 10 Best Animation Drawing App on Android: Animatic What We Like Really easy to make basic animations.

Videos can be exported in MP4 or GIF formats. What We Don't Like Lacks advanced options like aspect ratio and resolution.

No sound options. Animatic is a great app for drawing animations quickly and sharing them with friends or followers online. The app’s UI is incredibly easy to understand with navigation between each animation frame being just a tap away at any time during the drawing process. Projects can be exported as animated GIFs or MP4 videos. You can also share the project file with another Animatic user for them to work on or check. Download Animatic

05 of 10 Most Realistic Android Drawing App: Bamboo Paper What We Like Great visualization of the different notebooks.

The Quick Note widget is useful. What We Don't Like Lacks advanced export and save options. Few notebook apps recreate the physical notebook experience as well as Bamboo Paper. From the custom cover colors to the interior page styles, you really do feel like you’re using a real notebook for your quick notes and sketches. The usual brush and color options are available for drawing in Bamboo Paper and individual pages can be exported to a number of photo and cloud apps and services. It’s worth noting though that advanced export options aren’t available. Individual pages will be saved in the PNG file format while exporting every page in a notebook will create a PDF or WILL file. Download Bamboo Paper

06 of 10 Best Android Drawing App for Groups: Microsoft Whiteboard What We Like Completely free to use.

Great for collaborating with others. What We Don't Like Can be a bit slow on older Android tablets.

Need a Microsoft account to use. Microsoft Whiteboard is a free app that acts as a digital whiteboard. You can write or draw on it using a variety of brushes, pens, stamps, and other tools. Importing images from other services or your device is also supported, making Microsoft Whiteboard ideal for creating vision boards or illustrating brainstorms. All progress on boards is automatically uploaded to the cloud so friends or contacts you’ve shared a board with can see your changes and make their own in real-time.

Download Microsoft Whiteboard

07 of 10 What We Like 4K video recording.

Easy to add a watermark on recorded video. What We Don't Like Initial setup can be intimidating.

Advertising in the UI is annoying. Screen Capture and Recorder, or SCAR for short, is a free app that supports making screencaps and screen recordings of almost anything shown on an Android tablet. SCAR features some basic tools for drawing on its screen-capped images but its main focus is video recording which lets you record a video and then draw on the footage. This Android app is perfect for those looking to add annotations or watermarks to their videos.

Download SCAR

08 of 10 Best Android App for Drawing on Screenshots: Screenshot Touch What We Like Very easy to draw and write on screenshots.

Convenient tools for quickly hiding private content. What We Don't Like Some confusing language in the UI. Screenshot Touch, as its name suggests, is an app that excels at taking screenshots and editing them with touch controls. The usual paintbrush and text features are present but the real benefit of this Android app is its extra tools, such as the blur box, which can be used to quickly and conveniently cover sensitive content in a matter of seconds.

Download Screenshot Touch

09 of 10 Best Alternative Drawing App for Android: Infinite Painter What We Like Absolutely massive number of drawing tools.

Works well on old Android tablets. What We Don't Like May be too much for casual artists. Infinite Painter, previously called Infinite Paper, is an incredibly impressive drawing app for Android devices that boasts a plethora of brush types, color tools, pattern libraries, and more. Talented digital artists have everything they need here to produce some professional-grade artwork and, best of all, this app works incredibly well on the cheap $90 Android tablet that it was tested on. Infinite Painter is a solid alternative drawing app for those having difficulty working with or simply dislike, Sketchbook.

Download Infinite Painter